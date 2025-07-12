I’m Still Acne-Prone at 36—but This High-Tech Zit Zapper Has Proved Transformative

As a beauty editor, I’ve been lucky enough to test-drive some of the most exciting skincare innovations out there, from cult moisturisers to sell-out serums. But if I’m being totally honest, when it comes to skincare devices, I’ve often found myself a bit hesitant.

Partly it’s the price tag—do I really need an LED face mask that costs as much as a weekend away? But I’d be remiss to mention that it’s also because I’ve struggled with acne since I was a teenager. I’ve tried countless spot treatments over the years, from high-street blemish patches to prescription creams, with mixed results, and so the idea of spending several hundred pounds on a gadget that may or may not help feels, frankly, risky.

However, an undeniable perk of my job is that I get great recommendations, and that's exactly what happened with the Ziip Dot. Ziip is a brand that's carved out a name for itself in the beauty tech space thanks to their cult Ziip Halo device, which sculpts the face. The Dot uses targeted nanocurrent and microcurrent technology to calm active breakouts, speed up healing, reduce inflammation and help prevent future breakouts.

I was intrigued, and especially liked that this tool has been designed specifically for spot treatment rather than full-face use. Straight out of the box, the Ziip Dot looks chic, discreet and quite cute. But at £169, would it live up to its bold claims? Ahead, I put it to the test.

My honest review of the Ziip Dot

First Impressions

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

The very first thing that I noticed about the Ziip Dot is that it was way smaller than I’d expected. It has a smooth, glossy casing that looks and feels satisfyingly sleek, and fits comfortably in the palm of my hand. In terms of what else is in the box, you’ll find a USB-C charging cable, a small tube of the Ziip Conductive Gel, which you need to apply before each treatment.

The device itself is pleasingly lightweight and beautifully simple. There are no intimidating buttons, complicated displays or any requirement to sync up with an app or anything else before you get started—you can just pick it up and go. And while there is a slightly hefty manual inside the box, Ziip has also provided a quickstart one-pager to talk you through the basics if you’re eager to get started. So far, so good.

The technology

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

So, what does the Ziip Dot actually do? Promising to deliver a combination of nanocurrents (tiny electrical currents that mimic the body’s natural electrical signals) and microcurrents (slightly stronger currents that stimulate the skin) the main aim of the Dot is to help clear and calm breakouts fast. The dual waveforms mean that the device should help to calm inflammation, reduce bacteria and basically accelerate the life cycle of a blemish so that spots clear faster and leave less of a mark behind.

And as someone that isn’t well versed in beauty tech, using the Ziip Dot is remarkably easy. You apply a small dab of the conductive gel (which basically feels like a lightweight, fragrance-free serum) directly onto the blemish you want to target. Then, you hold the Dot against the skin for 90 seconds—allowing the microcurrent to clear bacteria and the nanocurrent to calm your skin. It really is as simple as holding it in place and letting the Dot do its thing. If you’re in the midst of a larger breakout, you can simply select the full face treatment which works for 6 minutes and allows you to treat multiple areas in one session.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

As for the sensation, there’s no pain involved at all. When I first tried it I felt maybe a slight tingle when it came into contact with a blemish and some warmth, but nothing uncomfortable in the slightest. In fact, it’s so low-fuss that I don’t even notice it when I use it now. Plus, because it’s cordless, compact and so fast, it’s genuinely easy to integrate into your routine.

The results

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

I’ve been using the Ziip Dot for a few weeks now, targeting individual spots as they crop up (because, yes, despite my religious skincare routine, they still do), and I’m really impressed. I first tested it on one of those angry, under-the-skin cystic spots that normally linger for weeks on my skin, and after just a couple of sessions with the Dot I’d noticed that the swelling had visibly reduced and was much less painful. In fact, you can see the difference in my skin from the picture above to the one below after just three days of using the Ziip Dot.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Since then, I’ve used it regularly on smaller whiteheads and hormonal breakouts along my chin, and I’ve seen similar results. Spots that have come to a head seem to clear faster, with the overall redness and inflammation looking less intense than usual. Plus, the other unexpected bonus is that any spots I’ve treated with the Dot seem to heal with less post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. And as someone who is often left with red marks and discolouration from acne, this has been a real win, as it means that my skin is starting to look a lot more even in tone.

While I wouldn’t say it’s been a total acne cure (I’m not sure any device ever could be), the Dot has definitely helped me feel more in control of my breakouts. It’s certainly not cheap, but compared to some of the larger devices on the market and the full LED face masks, it does feel like a more approachable investment and one that will get a lot of use if you deal with regular blemishes like me. It’s certainly not an alternative to a full skincare routine, but as a high-tech ally in helping heal breakouts, it makes a worthy addition.