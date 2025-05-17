While there are so many steps in my skincare routine that I love (applying a milky toner or a luxurious serum truly fills me with joy), there’s something about cleansing my face at the end of the day that is innately pleasing. I’m not sure if it’s the physical act of removing all of the day’s dirt and grime that feels so freeing or if it’s the ritual of it that I adore. Cleansing my face marks the end of my day—a couple of quiet minutes to spend entirely alone once work is done and the kids are in bed. It’s almost ceremonial. Either way, I love a good cleanser and rarely pass up the chance to test a new one. This means that I don’t tend to be loyal to many of the best cleansers . To me, a cleanser’s primary motive is to remove dirt, pollution and make-up easily and effectively, and it’s the serums, moisturisers and masks that you layer on afterwards that do the hard work in terms of tackling the appearance and condition of your skin.

So, with that being said, there are only a handful of cleansers that I tend to come back to—and one tried-and-tested regular is the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser. I remember being somewhat obsessed with getting my hands on this cleanser when it first launched in the States almost a decade ago, and when it finally made its way to the UK in 2017, I rushed to purchase it and wasn’t disappointed. I have steadfastly repurchased it ever since because, and I mean this in the best way, I love how basic it is. If you want a cleanser that will gently cleanse, remove make-up, excess oil and dirt, and won’t leave your skin feeling stripped, then this is it. I love the lightweight packaging, the pump dispenser, the smell, the price—genuinely everything about it.

And I have to say that when it comes to cleansers, Glossier has continued to impress me ever since. Though it undoubtedly has less hype than their OG formulation, the later-launched Cleanser Concentrate is also a brilliant daily cleanser, especially if you have oily skin like me. Packing a little more punch than the Jelly Cleanser, it contains exfoliants to gently decongest and brighten skin and delivers entirely on its promises. Yet when I heard that Glossier was launching a cleansing balm, I felt a little conflicted. Sure, I love a cleansing balm , but I wasn’t entirely convinced that Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm would be all that different from the original formulation. Spoiler: I was wrong.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Ahead, my honest review of the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm and how it’s left my long-term favourite cleanser gathering dust on the shelf.

My honest review of the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm

THE FORMULA

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

One of the things that I really loved about the original Milky Jelly Cleanser is that, as someone with oily skin, it does such a great job of removing that excess oil and leaving my skin fresh and clear. However, I was in my 20s when I first started using it, and now that I’m 35, there is no denying that my skin’s needs are changing. These days, despite still getting breakouts, my overall complexion is way less oily, and it’s quite dry and dehydrated in places. Anything too stripping can leave my skin feeling quite tight and uncomfortable post-cleansing, so I was really pleased to see that the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm contains a higher concentration of glycerin to improve hydration and suppleness with the addition of a botanical oil blend (sunflower and grape) to not only help with the shifting of more stubborn make-up and SPF but to further moisturise. So far, so good.

THE RESULTS

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

It might sound silly, but most of my favourite cleansing balms come in a pot, so the fact that the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm comes in a tube made me think that the texture might not be as rich as some of my go-tos. And in some ways, that was a correct assumption. This is a gel-balm cleanser, so it very much has some of that jelly consistency of the original formulation, but with some added slip from the additional oils. However, once applied to skin, the thick gel melts in and breaks down all of that daily dirt with utter ease. As you massage it in, it transforms into a more traditional oil texture, and it feels undeniably more decadent than the original jelly cleanser. Once you add a little bit of water to it, it emulsifies into a more milky texture, and rinses off beautifully, leaving skin soft, supple and hydrated but with no hint of oily residue.

Since discovering it, I haven’t reached for the original cleanser once, preferring this for a deep evening cleanse that not only removes every scrap of debris from my skin but leaves it soft, bright and conditioned too. If you hate the feeling of your skin feeling tight or parched after cleansing, then you’ll love the way that your skin feels after this.

THE ROUTINE

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

So, where do my other beloved Glossier cleansers fit as part of my skincare routine now, and do I think Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm is an essential purchase? For me, as with most things, skincare comes down to personal preference—if you like a balm cleanser, or a cleanser that feels rich and hydrating, or you have skin that’s always been dry or is starting to feel that way, then I’d recommend it. However, if you already own and love the original Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, are in your 20s, and/ or have oily skin, then I’d probably stick with that.

I see this more as part of a wardrobe of cleansers—in the morning, I’m likely to stick with the OG for a quick refresh, or even the Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar if I’ve woken with my skin feeling slightly tight or irritated. Whereas the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm is the epitome of an end-of-day cleanser for me, when you want something a little more heavy-duty that’s going to remove every scrap of product from your skin, yet has that ritualistic element that I love. And if you are still prone to breakouts, or are on the oilier side, like me, then I’d follow it with the Cleanser Concentrate for a brightening, decongesting double cleanse.