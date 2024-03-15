All skin types come with differing needs, but none are more contradictory than combination skin. Having to balance areas of excess oiliness mere millimetres from patches of dryness can feel like walking a skincare tightrope and it means that finding efficacious products can be challenging. Experts agree that every decent skincare routine starts with a good cleanser , but deciphering the best cleanser for combination skin is no easy feat.

“This skin type can be challenging to manage as it requires a balance of addressing both oily and dry skin concerns,” agrees Dr Kemi Fabusiwa , NHS doctor and skin expert. And the concerns aren’t twofold either. “Individuals with combination skin often experience acne, sebaceous filaments and closed comedones, all while also experiencing dryness in other areas,” explains Dr Kemi.

With that in mind, choosing a cleanser for combination skin means selecting a formula that has the ability to address the duality of your skin type. “Look for a gentle cleanser that can effectively remove excess oil and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oil,” advises Dr Kemi. She suggests seeking out ingredients with exfoliating properties like salicylic acid and glycolic acid which will decongest pores while also encouraging cell turnover—therefore minimising the dullness of dry areas. “Hyaluronic acid is also a brilliant hydrating ingredient that will help to maintain the moisture balance in drier areas of the face,” Dr Kemi suggests.

In terms of what to avoid? If possible, Dr Kemi recommends ditching alcohol, fragrances and sulphates in cleansers for combination skin as they can be excessively drying. “Anything too harsh can disrupt the skin’s natural balance, leading to increased oil production in the T-zone and exacerbating dryness in other areas,” Dr Kemi explains. Effectively, you want products that will protect and strengthen the integrity of your skin barrier for healthier skin all over.

Best cleansers for combination skin

1. Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser

(Image credit: Caudalie)

Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser Specifications Cleanser type: Gel Today's Best Deals £20 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Smells spa-like + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Contains essential oils, which might irritate sensitive skin

A lot of solution-based cleansers can feel quite medicinal in their approach to combating your skin’s needs, but this gel cleanser from Caudalie is a delight for the senses. Infused with lavender and lemongrass essential oils, it smells almost aromatherapeutic to use—and beyond calming the senses, it really works for combination skin too. Using natural salicylic acid it removes dirt and excess oil from the skin while boosting hydration levels with the brand’s trademark grape water complex. Skin is left bright, hydrated and balanced.

2. Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

This ultra-fine powder transforms into a soft, cloud-like foam when mixed with water to provide effective exfoliation without any hint of irritation. Rather than AHAs it uses enzymes as its active ingredients, which work away dead skin cells in an impressively gentle manner—smoothing rough patches and minimising excess sebum too. Once you rinse it away, you’ll be genuinely impressed at how soft, smooth and fresh skin looks.

3. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

(Image credit: CeraVe)

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Specifications Cleanser type: Gel Today's Best Deals £12.50 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Balances combination skin + Dermatologist-approved Reasons to avoid - A no-frills cleansing experience

So many of CeraVe’s cult cleansers would work well for combination skin, but it’s this foaming gel formulation that I think makes the most efficacious choice. Enriched with the brand’s classic blend of ceramides, it also has hyaluronic acid to keep your skin barrier in check along with balancing niacinamide to target pores and texture. It’s particularly good if you want to reduce the appearance of any old breakouts or uneven skin tone, but the gently hydrating texture means that it balances drier skin types beautifully too.

4. Beauty Pie AcidEnzyme Exfoliating Cleanser

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Beauty Pie Acidenzyme Exfoliating Cleanser Specifications Cleanser type: Gel Today's Best Deals £28.50 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Really smooths dry skin + Deeply cleanses Reasons to avoid - Not for sensitive skin

If you have combination skin then chances are you have some congestion in your oily areas too—this exfoliating cleanser is ideal for targeting that without stripping moisture from the drier areas on your face. Salicylic acid and an exfoliating papaya complex are the key ingredients which work to gently decongest pores and rid skin of dry skin cells. However, there’s also nourishing mallow extract and soothing oat extract to ease inflammation and boost hydration in the areas that are on the more dehydrated side. My skin always looks so fresh and bright after using it.

5. Nivea Derma Skin Clear Wash Gel

(Image credit: Nivea)

Nivea Derma Skin Clear Wash Gel Specifications Cleanser type: Gel Today's Best Deals £4.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + So affordable + Great for active breakouts Reasons to avoid - Not the most luxurious formula

Dr Kemi rates this impressively priced cleanser for combination skin which comes in at less than £5 despite a multitude of impressive ingredients. Formulated with salicylic acid it works hard to exfoliate, unclog pores and minimise any active acne breakouts that you might be dealing with in oilier areas. However, while it’s great for spot-prone skin, there’s no risk of it drying out combination complexions. Niacinamide works to balance oil production without over-drying the skin for an effective daily cleanse.

6. Hourglass Equilibrium Rebalancing Cream Cleanser

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Hourglass Equilibrium Rebalancing Cream Cleanser Specifications Cleanser type: Cream Today's Best Deals £49 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Restores compromised skin barrier + Brings oil levels into check Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

While they’re known for their luxurious makeup, Hourglass have some underrated skincare gems too and this decadent cream cleanser is one of them. Its aim is to rebalance skin—perfect for combination types—and it does this via a plant-derived blend of nourishing lipids that restore a compromised skin barrier. At the same time, the pH-balanced formulation keeps oil levels in check and fades acne scars and evens out texture. All while sweeping dirt, oil and grime away without ever leaving your skin feeling dry or tight. Sublime.

7. Kate Somerville Exfolikate Cleanser

(Image credit: Kate Somerville)

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Cleanser Specifications Cleanser type: Cream Today's Best Deals £38 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Really brightens skin + Contains glycolic and lactic acids Reasons to avoid - Might be too active for daily use for some

This is one of the best cleansers for combination skin thanks to its real focus on tackling dryness and rough patches of the skin. AHAs in the form of lactic and glycolic acid work away dead, dry skin cells to reveal the fresher, brighter skin beneath. Skin never feels parched or stripped though, thanks to the rich, nourishing cream texture and the natural enzymes (papaya, pineapple and pumpkin) that gently exfoliate and balance excessive oil levels without drying out the skin.