Overwhelmed by the number of skincare products out there? This excellent trio takes the guesswork out of your routine

If you’re aiming to brighten a dull or tired-looking complexion, you're not alone. There is an overwhelming array of products available that all promise to create a lit-from-within vibe to your cheeks. But from serums and creams to scrubs and acids, it can be hard to know which product to use and when, and there’s a whole other level of confusion when you start to consider which ingredients work well together or against each other.

Thankfully, the latest collection from Sculpted by Aimee is designed to take all the faff and confusion out of your daily regime, and offers three brightening products that work together harmoniously, and promises to leave your face looking healthy and radiant.

Sculpted by Aimee is an Irish-based cosmetics brand, which was created by makeup artist Amy Connolly back in 2016. Over the last decade, the range has gained a very loyal fan base, and the award-winning collection includes everything from mascara and concealers to face masks and body oils. The latest drop from the ever-expanding offering is The Glow Collection, which is a trio of skincare products that will work brilliantly individually but are designed to be used together to give sallow skin a boost.

The Glow Collection includes a beauty essence, a serum and an eye cream, and I put all three to the test by using them day and night for just over a week. Below are my honest thoughts.

Sculpted by Aimee LiquidGlo Brightening Essence

A facial essence is a very fine and lightweight product that should be used on freshly cleansed skin before any other skincare. They are designed to encourage other products like your serum and moisturiser to absorb better, while doing their own thing to hydrate and brighten. This newbie does the job brilliantly, and I really enjoyed adding this extra step into my routine.

The featherweight formula contains a mix of niacinamide, a fermented ingredient blend and both lactic and glycolic acids, which work together to gently exfoliate away dead skin cells and balance out excess oils while deeply nourishing. It can help a range of issues and will work well on most skin types without any irritation.

I added 2-3 drops of the sheer liquid onto my palms and then gently patted and pressed it onto my bare face. It sinks in quickly and left my cheeks looking dewy and feeling refreshed before I’d used anything else. It felt less stingy than a traditional toner, but had a similar effect on my skin to leave my skin clear and ready for the next step of skincare.

Sculpted by Aimee HydraBright Hydrating Serum

I love using a serum and will often opt for a vitamin C-infused formulation, as it’s a gentle and trusted ingredient for brightening and keeping signs of early ageing at bay. This new product contains a potent dose of the skin-loving vitamin to act as a powerful antioxidant, while fighting fine lines, lessening hyperpigmentation and boosting brightness on lacklustre complexions.

I twisted the base of the chic pink and gold tube to lift the pump applicator, and found that just one pump of serum was enough for my whole face and neck. I massaged it onto my cheeks after using the LiquidGlo Brightening Essence, and I found it very easy to use and blend. The serum is very runny though, and the completely sheer product moves fast, so don’t hang around after pumping it into your hands as it could get messy.

After rubbing over my face, my skin looked happy and healthy and had a much smoother texture. It settled into my complexion speedily without any sticky feeling, and I could go on to apply my moisturiser and SPF within a minute or two.

Sculpted by Aimee Brighten Up Energising Eye Cream

As an always-tired mum of two, I find that my eye cream is a crucial step towards looking a little more well-rested, so I was particularly keen to try this one.

Before I go on to talk about the formulation, I thought the clever applicator was worth mentioning. The little curved metal tip feels lovely and cold to touch, which is a relief for sleepy peepers, and just one gentle click releases the perfect amount of product to swipe under and around eyes without any waste. The small and extended tip means it can get into the tighter corners near my nose as well as under lower lashes, and it moves over the delicate under-eye skin without any pulling.

The light and completely clear eye serum-meets-cream feels very refreshing, and its packed with 2% caffeine to depuff lids and perk up dark circles. It has a completely sheer and glossy finish to it, that makes my eyes look much more awake.

My Verdict...

Each product was a treat to use individually, and after using all three together, my face looked and felt ready for the day. I was impressed with the formulas and how straightforward they were to apply. They did add a gentle brightness to my skin before make-up, but in all honesty, I wouldn’t say my skin looked completely new and glowy after using this trio. I have only used them for a week, though, so perhaps after a few more days, I will see more of a transformation. What I did notice after each application is how soft and smooth my face felt, and the eye cream in particular left my skin feeling refreshed and zingy, which was a great pick-me-up first thing.

I like that this range is clearly designed to be used together to create a fuss-free routine without tonnes of excess products, and all three can be used AM and PM too. It’s a straightforward and effective routine for anybody unsure about their skincare and the combination of ingredients work well to tackle a range of issues, while being gentle on even sensitive complexions.

I have enjoyed using them and will definitely be sticking with this 3-step set for the foreseeable. Whether you’re looking to start a new skincare regime or you’re already a fan of the brand and wondering which products to buy next, I can highly recommend this new range for a daily dose of gentle glow.