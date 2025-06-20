I Tried Every Product from the Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Collection—And My Summer Skin Routine Is Transformed

If there are two brands that beauty editors everywhere seem to have nothing but rave reviews of, it's Augustinus Bader and Victoria Beckham Beauty—so you can imagine the excitement when the two collaborated on a select range of skincare-charged products last year. But as someone fairly new to both brands, I had to find out for myself if they would really be worth the hype (and price tag).

Countless celebrities have credited Augustinus Bader's hero products for their plump, dewy complexions, including Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie and the Kardashians, so I already had high hopes. And with Marie Claire UK's beauty editors swearing by the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products, I was extra sure that I was in safe hands.

Well, after several weeks of testing, I feel ready to give my honest verdict—which is that my skin has never looked so healthy and glowy, with very minimal effort.

The Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader collection consists of The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator and The Concealer Pen, but I also tried out The Rich Cream and The Sunscreen SPF 50 to complete my complexion routine.

Of course, I was already familiar with The Rich Cream's history—it launched with the brand in 2018 with its iconic 'blue bottle', providing the industry with game-changing formulas that are backed by over 30 years of research. So yes, it's pricey, but there's a very good reason for it.

Victoria Beckham was first introduced to the cream by Facialist Melanie Grant, and became so infatuated with the formula that she used it on the models walking in her 2019 Autumn/Winter fashion show to provide 'radiant and glowing' skin. This collaboration only seemed like the natural next step.

Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader

I am someone who loves nothing more than a thick moisturiser. Although I don't have dry skin, there's something about a soothing, luxurious blanket of cream that my face always responds well to, particularly when prepping my face for makeup or using Retinols in the evening. For that reason, I knew The Rich Cream would suit me.

It does exactly what it says on the tin in terms of formula and hydration, but unlike other thick creams I've tried, it sinks in effortlessly and leaves just the right amount of dewiness (not shine or oil) on my face. One of my beauty pet peeves is having to wait an age for products to dry down before I can continue with the rest of my routine, but there's no danger of that here.

This means I can immediately follow up with what has quickly become my most used facial SPF of the year—The Sunscreen SPF 50. Getting a facial suncream just right is no mean feat; there are a lot of different criteria to tick off, my personal non-negotiables being a lightweight and hydrating formula, an invisible finish, high levels of protection, and no irritation around my eyes. I'm pleased to report that The Sunscreen ticks every single one of these boxes —and it's another MC editor favourite. Smooth and milky in texture, it applies perfectly over The Rich Cream.

I've then taken to following up with the The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator in the shade Golden as a primer for my makeup. Golden is the ideal colour for summer wear, as it has a bronze tint that mimics holiday skin without being at all orange or unnatural. It blurs and illuminates my skin, to the point that I have been forgoing foundation when I have this on (always a welcome change when the hot weather hits).

But on the days that I do want a bit more coverage, I follow up with The Concealer Pen. Of course, I have several concealers in my collection, but this is one formula that is truly unlike anything else I have tried. It brings the best of both brands together by creating a makeup formula that is also skincare-driven, so you can kill two birds with one stone. It provides light-to-medium coverage with a natural finish, and the TFC8®-powered formula improves your complexion in as little as four weeks.

I've been using it all over my face for a while now, and it covers up dark under eyes just as effectively as angry red spots, with the added convenience of the built-in brush applicator that administers just the right amount of product. It's lightweight and hydrating but still leaves a semi-matte finish that mimics natural skin, and I'm pleased to report it doesn't cake up or crease under my eyes.

When the weather heats up I am always reluctant to wear full coverage makeup; I will just sweat it off, and it makes me feel even more flustered when I can feel my foundation on my face. The combination of these four products has become my foolproof summer skin routine that makes me look fresh, healthy and bronzed with minimal effort.