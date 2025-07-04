I take my night-time beauty routine incredibly seriously. First, I double cleanse to remove the day's dirt and grime. Next comes my night-time skincare routine, which currently consists of MZ Skin’s Advanced Retinol Serum and my favourite Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate. Then, and here’s where things get a little more unusual, I apply cuticle oil and lash serum, followed by a slathering of foot cream for top-to-toe hydration. And lastly, after a quick handwash, comes a lip mask—Boot’s Berry Lip Sleep Mask, to be exact—which, after going viral and selling out earlier this year, is finally back in stock, meaning I can finally tell you all about it.

So, what’s so good about Boot’s Berry Lip Sleep Mask?

Boots Berry Lip Sleep Mask £4.50 at Boots

First of all, we can’t shy away from the obvious. Boot’s Berry Lip Sleep Mask looks very similar to a few more high-end lip masks that you may have come across. While it certainly looks like it was inspired by these luxe formulations, the Boots mask stands on its own merit. And given that it costs less than £5, it's pretty impressive.

The formula contains a blend of coconut oil and shea butter, which encases the lips to deeply nourish and hydrate as you sleep. You’ll also find grape and raspberry seed oil, which adds another layer of hydration, making this a great mask for both maintaining moisture and treating persistent dryness.

I've been putting it to the test for the past few weeks and here's my honest review...

A beauty editor's honest review of Boots’ Berry Lip Sleep Mask

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

As I mentioned earlier, I’m no stranger to a lip mask, and so I am well equipped to review the Boots Berry Lip Mask. After slathering it on regularly for the past few weeks, I have to say, I’m impressed. First up, let’s talk about the formula, which feels rich and nourishing. It's a mask over a traditional lip balm, and as a result, it feels thicker and more unctuous. I used the mini spatula, which is included in the box, to apply it, and it had no problem cutting through the mask despite its nourishing texture.

On the lips, the mask feels rich yet not sticky or greasy and comfortable enough to wear all night. It also gives them a slightly glossy, almost juicy-looking sheen, meaning that although it’s designed to be worn overnight, if applied sparingly, you can easily wear this in the day as an alternative to a glossy lipstick or lip oil as well. Most often, I've taken to applying a thick layer before bed to allow it plenty of time to sink in, and I've woken up with a soft, plump pout come morning.

Where I would say Boots lip mask differs slightly from more high-end counterparts is the scent. While there is a slight berry fragrance, it's not powerful and is often overshadowed by a waxy scent. It's not unpleasant, but does hint at its slightly cheaper price tag. Is this a reason not to use this mask? Definitely not, but it is worth keeping in mind if you’re sensitive to fragrance.

Of course, the £4.50 price tag is what makes the Boots Lip Mask truly something special. When you take into account how easy it is to use, how comforting it feels on the lips and that it can double as a glossy balm for those who love a high-shine look, I can’t think of any reason not to add it to your basket. Be prepared to move quickly, though, as last time it was on sale, one was sold every 50 seconds, so I can’t guarantee it’ll stick around for long.