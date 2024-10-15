I get complimented every single time I wear this lip liner—so it’s become my go-to for autumn

I’m a bit of a lip liner fiend. If I could only take one type of make-up with me on a desert island it would be, you guessed it, a lip liner. It goes without saying that I’ve tried hundreds of formulas in my time—from long-lasting and matte to hydrating, almost lipstick-like formulas, with all shades from neutral brown lip liners to statement berry in between

I’ve been on the lookout for a lip liner that I could wear every day, with a comfort-matte finish and a colour that flatters my skin tone and goes with every make-up look. Basically, I’m after the holy grail of lip liners, and I think I’ve finally found it in the new Refy Blur lip liner—specifically in the shade Mauve.

It truly ticks every box, and boy, am I about to tell you why. Before I get into my in-depth review though, let’s go into the specifics of why this lip liner performs so beautifully. One of Refy’s most recent launches, the Blur Liner is distinctly different from the brand’s bestselling Lip Sculpt (which aims for maximum definition and longevity). Instead, this new lip product focuses on creating the illusion of naturally fuller-looking lips. The blurred finish cleverly creating an effortlessly put-together effect.

My love of Refy is no secret, in fact, the brand’s Lash Sculpt mascara and Complexion Collection concealer duo are still some of my go-to products when I’m after an effortlessly elevated make-up. But I think (and this is a bold statement from me) this lip liner tops them all. Read on for why I think it’s so great, and shop it for yourself below.

My review of the Refy Blur lip liner

Firstly, I don’t think I’ve ever used a lip liner formula quite like this. It’s lightweight but incredibly highly pigmented, so a single swipe goes a long way in terms of colour pay-off. The formula sort of blurs over my lips, concealing any dry cracks or dull colour without feeling too thick, creamy or heavy.

Beyond the surface-blurring formula, the thicker, rounded tip of this liner produces a naturally blurred line, making my lips look plump and cushiony, rather than sharp and defined. This is a lip liner that doesn’t take itself too seriously—relaxed, yet elevated.

Valeza wearing the Refy Blur Liner in the shade Mauve (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

The comfort-matte finish is really pleasant to wear—not at all drying and doesn’t reflect any light, so I can overline as desired for fuller-looking lips. The Blur Liner is also super versatile. It’s beautiful worn alone (which is how I most often wear it), but I also like to pair it with a neutral lipstick, or even a tinted lip balm or lip gloss if I want more hydration or a shine finish. It creates the same smooth base and adds fullness, no matter how I wear it.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing to note: although the colour is pretty long-lasting (I can go through a full work day, eating, drinking and talking without any top-ups) and this lip liner will only fade gradually, still leaving my lips looking naturally flushed—it doesn’t give the same sharp definition of other lip liners I’ve tried.

This is to be expected with a name like ‘Blur Liner’ to be fair, and for that reason, when I’m after a sharp lip line with plenty of definition and lasts-all-day staying power, I’ll reach for a different liner in my vast collection. But if it’s a beautifully smooth, natural-looking wash of colour with a plumping effect that I’m after, it’s the Blur Liner all the way.

Every single time I wear this lip liner in the Mauve shade I get asked about the colou—a brown-y pink, which really lifts and brightens my complexion without veering too far from the ‘neutral’ sphere. I also have the Umber shade, and can confirm that it’s the perfect autumnal brown. If you’re after a different shade, Refy’s newest lip liner comes in six equally beautiful colours - all of which you can shop below: