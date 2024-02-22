No, I'm not wearing lash extensions—this new mascara is just *that* good

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with REFY. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

It’s no secret that I love testing out a new mascara. I have a bit of an obsession, in fact, so when I heard that REFY was coming out with its first mascara—Lash Sculpt —of course I was among the first in line to try it out.

Team MCUK are already huge fans of the brand’s make-up that aims to simplify beauty, with innovative formulas and designs that aim to enhance the beauty of natural features.

Seeing as the brand’s hero product—Brow Sculpt—aims to achieve naturally fluffy-looking eyebrows with an all-day hold, it came as no surprise that REFY’s first mascara is designed to lengthen, lift and separate the lashes, with a natural effect that nevertheless makes a statement. And I'm putting it out there now, after trying it, I can confirm it is one of the best lengthening mascaras I have ever used.

My honest review of the REFY Last Sculpt

I’ll come right out and say it: this mascara wand (designed to fit every eye shape) is different to any other I have ever used, so it took some getting used to at first. With an exaggerated curve, super-thin design and comb-like bristles on only one side, the uniquely-shaped wand meant I didn’t have to work in sections, but could curl, lift and coat my entire lash line in one go. 10/10 for time-saving benefits.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of the results, Jess Hunt, founder of REFY, describes the mascara as a “high-impact product with minimal effort”, and that’s exactly what I found. It definitely lengthened, lifted and separated my lashes. The lightweight formula held the curl all day and didn’t feel at all heavy as the day wore on.

And I want to take a moment here to really give this mascara the praise it deserves. The lengthening results are truly out of this world. When Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon, saw me wearing the mascara she thought I was wearing lash extensions. So I'd like to clarify here that I am absolutely not—it's all Lash Sculpt.

Crucially (because I can’t stand watery mascara formulas that take a few uses to ‘break in’ till I get the right consistency), Lash Sculpt gave me impressive results from the very first use. For incredibly lengthened, fluffy-looking lashes with zero clumps, this mascara has my seal of approval. If you're after a volumising mascara that delivers intense impact, this one probably isn't for you. But if lengthening is the aim of your game? Don't sleep on it.

(Image credit: Future)

Shop more of our favourite REFY beauty products below: