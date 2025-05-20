I have always been sceptical about firming body creams but this new launch has *transformed* the texture of my limbs

I have worked within the beauty industry for a long time and really love my skincare, but when it comes to body creams that promise to resurface and tone up thighs or upper arms, I often roll my eyes. Many promise miraculous things but in my opinion it is hard to get real results from slathering on a light topical lotion, and I have been very sceptical about how well they work.

When asked in the past, i'd always advise going for professional treatments that involve lasers or LED therapy to truly target any problem areas. I was pretty set in my ways, but that was until I started reading and hearing the positive reviews about Murad Retinal ReSculpt Body Treatment – fans have been raving about this new product and for the first time in years, I was genuinely keen to try a body treatment out for myself.

The luxury cream launched back in the Spring and sits within the same range of products as Murad's best-selling Retinal ReSculpt Treatment for Face & Neck and the Retinal ReSculpt Eye Treatment. Murad has taken all of the science-backed skincare know-how and popped it in a bigger jar that’s designed to work it's firming magic on the body. I’m a fan of the brand (the Essential-C overnight Barrier Repair Cream is a personal fave) so I knew that I’d enjoy using it, and I was excited to try out this cream that promises to smooth and plump up skin.

When I say science-backed, I really mean it. The cream was inspired by the molecules that are released into the body during exercise. Murad took that research to recreate the effect of working out (without having to break a sweat) within this silky cream, which uses a combination of retinal, milk thistle and bearberry extract to firm, lift and tone skin. On top of that, there's also a blend of softening avocado and shea butter to deeply hydrate and nourish parched pins too. It can be used to target stretch marks, cellulite and crepey skin anywhere on the body, and promises results in just four weeks.

For me, my upper arms and thighs are always my ‘problem areas’ and I have found both are prone to roughness and definitely need some TLC before sundress season is in full swing. I usually disguise any issues with my favourite body bronzer, but I’d love to actually treat the area rather than cover-it up, so I made sure I applied Murad’s new cream every night without fail.

The cream is designed to be used before bed (as Retinal can make skin a little more sensitive in the sun, so make sure you wear your SPF the next day). I have been slathering a walnut sized amount of the lotion over my arms and legs at the end of the day. It feels like a real treat to use and massages into skin easily, leaving it looking dewy and feeling soft without too much stickiness, so I don’t have to wait around too long before hopping under the duvet. Plus, the gentle hint of botanical aroma is very calming.

As I write this, I’m two weeks into using it and I am amazed to report that I actually have seen a difference in how my skin looks and feels. While my stubborn cellulite will always be there, the overall texture of my thighs looks a tad better, and they feel a bit smoother to touch. My upper arms also feel perked-up—the roughness that I often have to battle with at this time of year is feeling better and my skin is looking happier in general. I'm super impressed by how quickly it has started to tackle my skin woes, and I'm only a couple of weeks in, so I imagine that by the end of the month there will be even more of an improvement.

This cream has surprised me and I won’t be as quick to dismiss firming body lotions in future, as it's clear that the technical and hard-working ingredients that are usually reserved for face serums are making their way into products for arms and legs.

Murad’s latest launch has definitely helped my skin look and feel a little better, but don’t expect it to work miracles. This jar comes with a hefty price tag, at £79, so I want to flag that while I’ve enjoyed using it and like how it has helped smaller texture issues on my skin, it won’t completely cancel out loose areas or cellulite; I don’t want to get your hopes up if you’re looking for a drastic change. It's worth noting, though, that it still comes in well under most clinic-based treatments, and won't involve any needles or recovery time.

It has been such a treat to use before bed, and I think a jar will last me a long time, and so, I would highly recommend using it in the weeks before a holiday or a special occasion if you want a little confidence boost, or if you’re looking to fix rough texture, lighter stretch marks or dullness, rather than anything long term.