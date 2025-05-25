This Viral Korean Moisturiser Is £32—And It Delivers The Most ‘Expensive-Looking’ Glass Skin After Just a Few Uses
There's a reason it has gone viral
I’m not normally one to fall for the influence of Tiktok. From beauty hacks to wacky new makeup techniques, I love looking at all the trends, but it’s not often that I feel to need to try them out. That was until Belif kept popping up on my feed.
The Korean-born brand launched in 2010, and their skincare collection, which includes everything from face masks to eye creams, has gradually been gaining a very loyal fan base around the globe. It’s finally launched here in the UK, and I was keen to see what all the fuss was about. The range is based on a combination of traditional herbal remedies and modern science, and is free from nasties, including parabens and sulfates. Most of the Belif products get rave reviews, but it was the True Cream Aqua Bomb that seemed to get the most love from influencers online, with many of them using it to create the coveted glass skin trend.
The gel-cream is packed full of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and it is designed to be applied after serum to lock in moisture and quench parched skin to leave it looking plumped and glowy. Not only that, it promises to increase hydration levels by nearly 300 per cent, soften, and nourish the skin's natural barrier. It all sounded too good to be true, but after using it regularly, I actually do think this little white tub does live up to all the hype.
Belif The True Cream — Aqua Bomb, reviewed by a beauty editor
Belif The True Cream - Aqua Bomb
I’ve been using the K-Beauty best-seller both morning and night for a fortnight, and I’ve been impressed so far. The gel-cream is very light and silky, and glides over my cheeks with a gorgeous cooling sensation that I really enjoy in the mornings. It settles into skin well without any stickiness, but leaves my complexion with a very fresh and dewy sheen that really lifts my tired skin and shines through once my SPF and base have been applied.
As well as perking up the appearance of my skin, it has worked brilliantly to keep my face feeling soft and smooth too. The ingredients work well to keep hydration levels topped up, and my skin has felt noticeably softer. It's super nourishing, so I think it’ll make a great moisture boost during winter, but the light and oil-free formulation also makes it a great choice for the hot sweatier months of summer.
The gel-cream itself is super light and has a very pale blue tint to it, but it sinks in invisibly without any colour residue. It feels lovely and fresh on skin, which has been a treat during the hot weather, and although it takes a minute or two to absorb fully, once it has sunk into my skin, my cheeks feel bouncy and happy. A 50p-sized amount is enough to cover my face and neck, and it sits well underneath my SPF and foundation, without any pilling.
Overall, I’m a big fan, but there are two very minor things I wasn’t so keen on. The packaging lacks a luxury feel for me; the white tub feels a little clinical compared to some of my other daily essentials, and it wouldn't necessarily grab my attention on a store shelf. The other issue I had was the aroma of the cream—it’s a nice, clean scent, but it’s quite strong and takes a bit of getting used to, so if you prefer your products to be fragrance-free, this one might not be for you.
As I mentioned, I don’t normally get caught up in social media hype, but I’m genuinely pleased that I was "influenced" to try this hydrating cream, as it has left my dry skin looking and feeling much healthier.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and will happily report on everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys.
