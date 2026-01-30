I Haven’t Suffered From Dry Skin Once This Winter—I Credit It to These Two Products

We’re well into winter now, and it’s likely taking a toll on our skin, hair and mood. As someone who suffers from intensely dry and sensitive skin, the period between November and March has never been my friend. The cold, biting winds and endless storms we experience in the UK wreak havoc on my skin barrier, leading to redness and inflammation.

Until recently, this was something I would always treat—I'd never found a way to prevent it. That is, until I stumbled upon a duo of products that have transformed the look and feel of my winter skin.

As with all good things, this comes in the form of a high-low pairing: Dr Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum, followed by Illiyoon’s Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream. They’re priced at £265 and £16 respectively, which is quite the stark contrast.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

I’ll admit, I hadn’t used a hyaluronic serum in years. The hero molecule has had a smidge of middling press in recent years, but I'd argue that when you really need hydration, and stat, nothing compares.

As a refresher, hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant, capable of holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water. In doing so, it instantly hydrates, strengthens the skin barrier, and plumps skin, helping to soften the appearance of wrinkles—just be sure to apply it to a damp face.

Now, this serum sits at the very upper end of hyaluronic acid-based products, and you absolutely don’t need to spend this much. That said, here’s why I believe it’s one of the best on the market: it combines long-and short-chain hyaluronic molecules to plump and refresh the skin’s surface, while penetrating deeper to replenish moisture reserves and minimise wrinkles. It’s also enriched with Dr Sturm’s super-plant active purslane, which offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant protection.

Still, if you’re after more budget-friendly alternatives, I also love Medik8’s Hydr8 B5 Intense (£60) and The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum (£12).

Then, to lock in the moisture, I top it with a moisturiser from the South Korean skincare brand: Ilyoon, specifically their Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream. I've had this moisturiser in my collection for months, and found myself pulled in by its clinical packaging and the fact that it was marketed as a "ceramide concentrate".

After three months of use, I'm happy to declare it as the best (budget-friendly) intensive moisturiser I've ever used. You only need a pea sized emount of the super silky formula to cover your entire face, and it sinks in almost immediately; impressively, this is no gel, it's a thick cream. It leaves my skin feeling nourished, hydrated and comfortable for the entire day, no top-ups needed. Plus, the tube is massive—you get a whopping 200ml for £16.99, depending on your retailer.

So, what's in it? There's a patented Ceramide Skin Complex, which claims to repair 91 per cent of the skin barrier in three days. In addition, its odour-free, low-irritant formula is suitable for use from infant age to adulthood, and it also provides itching relief caused by dryness. You may be able to see the minuscule capsules melt on contact with the skin. Be sure to gently press them in for enhanced absorption.

Together, my skin is the happiest it's ever been in winter. I haven't experienced that dry, tight feeling that was a hallmark of the season even once, which feels nothing short of revelatory.