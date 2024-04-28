If you’re after the best body cream for dry skin, these 9 passed my scrupulous testing process

Summer is right around the corner (despite what the weather is telling us), and I don’t know about you, but I fully neglect my moisturisation routine during the colder months. So by the time spring rears its hopeful head, the skin on my body could do with a little TLC. Enter: the best body creams for dry skin.

Using one of the best moisturisers for dry skin is always a good place to start, but keeping your body hydrated is a crucial part of your skincare routine - and that’s especially true if you have particularly dry, mature or eczema-prone skin.

For those of us with dry skin, the quick change in temperatures can often exaggerate this. Case in point: while most people experience drier skin in the winter, mine always becomes particularly parched around this time of the year, and just around the time that I start wanting to show a bit more leg.

Increased exposure to the air and sun means that dry skin can still be very much prevalent in the warmer months, so it’s important to equip yourself with the best body creams to keep your skin hydrated. I’m not a fan of super rich creams and heavier formulas during the winter, but thanks to my drier-than-usual skin, I’ve been gravitating towards more nourishing body creams recently - I want hydration that lasts all day, thank you very much.

But that doesn’t mean the best body cream for dry skin has to be heavy or greasy, I’ve rounded up my favourites - from lightweight water-based lotions and rich butters to super nourishing balms to rub into particularly dry areas. They have one thing in common: they’ll all keep dry skin hydrated for at least 24 hours - even through hot, dry conditions. How do I know? I thoroughly road-tested them myself.

What did I look for in the best body cream for dry skin?

Consistency - whether it’s a lightweight lotion or rich butter, it has to feel comfortable on the skin and sink in easily - no greasy formulas here.

Hydration - it has to keep my skin hydrated for at least 24 hours.

- it has to keep my skin hydrated for at least 24 hours. Price - I go through body creams like water, so it has to feel worth its price point.

- I go through body creams like water, so it has to feel worth its price point. Scent - does it smell delicious? Fab! Is it fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin? Also fab. Either way, if I’m not a fan of the scent, it’s not going in this list.

- does it smell delicious? Fab! Is it fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin? Also fab. Either way, if I’m not a fan of the scent, it’s not going in this list. Ingredients - natural is always best: for the environment and your skin.

Best body creams for dry skin: tried & tested

1. Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench body butter

Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench body butter Today's Best Deals £40.80 at Lookfantastic

Since hearing MC’s Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor wax lyrical about this Sol de Janeiro body butter I simply had to try it out for myself. I had already smelled Shannon’s tub in the office, so I knew I would get on with the delicious warm musky vanilla-y scent, but it's the consistency of this moisturiser that truly sets it apart for me.

It’s not super lightweight, like other whipped cream formulas but feels really rich and nourishing on the skin. Whenever I want a rich body butter that will sink in quickly and make me smell like a dream, this is what I reach for. Even better: it’s currently reduced in price on Lookfantastic - don't walk, run to the checkout.

2. Dove Essential Care body lotion

Dove Essential Care body lotion Today's Best Deals £3.50 at Amazon

A new discovery for me, this Dove body lotion has been my go-to everyday moisturiser since the day I opened it. It has that classic, clean Dove smell which I love and feels both lightweight and incredibly hydrating.

In fact, once rubbed in, this lotion feels like water gliding over the skin - leaving a non-oily sheen which still feels very fresh. I have no qualms about popping my clothes right on top of this lotion (like I can do with richer body butters), which makes this perfect for using on rushed mornings.

3. Weleda Skin Food

There’s a reason the entire MCUK team can’t get enough of Weleda products, and the brand’s Skin Food moisturiser is definitely its most iconic. This affordable little tube is beloved by celebrities - counting Victoria Beckham , Hailey Bieber and Priyanka Chopra as fans - and for good reason.

The cream has a rich, thick texture, making it perfect for particularly dry areas of your body like your knees, elbows, feet and hands. The soothing formula contains natural ingredients like wild pansy extract, calendula and chamomile, making it ideal for dry, sensitive skin. It doesn’t just hydrate the skin but also creates a barrier over it, locking in moisture and defending it against environmental stressors. I’m a huge fan.

4. CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment

Cerave Advanced Repair Ointment Today's Best Deals £14 at Lookfantastic

This is another relatively new product for me, and having used it religiously for a few weeks now, I couldn’t imagine life without it. As a cost-conscious Shopping Editor, I always get excited when an affordable beauty brand delivers a product worthy of a much higher price tag - and CeraVe never fails to hit the mark when it comes to targeted skincare.

Less of an all-body moisturiser, this ointment is intended to target and repair particularly dry, cracked and sensitive areas - and repair it certainly does. I had a bout of unexpected eczema recently and this was the only product that could soothe my cracked skin without irritating it further. Seriously - my skin had practically healed overnight (I wish I had taken photos), and it’s also great for stretch marks too. It’s pure magic in a tube, all for under £15.

5. Sanctuary Spa Melting Pearls Body Butter

Sanctuary Spa Lily & Rose Melting Pearls Body Butter Today's Best Deals £16 at Lookfantastic

This body butter feels surprisingly light and fresh, but still very nourishing thanks to the argan oil ‘pearls’ that melt into the skin as you rub it in. it leaves my skin feeling hydrated and nourished, all day.

The light, floral lily and damask rose scent is *exactly* what I’m looking for on a fresh spring day, and I’ve been reaching for it more and more now the sun has finally been making an appearance.

6. Naturium Bio-Lipid Lotion

Naturium Bio-Lipid Lotion Today's Best Deals £16.50 at Space NK

Naturium is a relatively new brand to the UK, and I’ve tried and loved a number of their body care and skincare products - especially because they look and perform way beyond their price tags. A particular favourite (aside from the genius body washes) is this Bio-Lipid body lotion. It’s on the thicker side for a lotion and fragrance-free, so brilliant for sensitive skin.

The clever formula works to help restore the skin’s natural barrier over time, consistency-wise, it sinks in easily and has a non-greasy formula. I have it in the handy travel size which is perfect for taking in my handbag or carry-on, but it also comes in this larger pump bottle for super speedy application.

7. Tatcha Hinoki Body Milk

Tatcha Hinoki Body Milk Today's Best Deals £50 at Space NK

This lightweight body milk smells fresh and floral, perfect for spring. For a lightweight milk formula, it’s pretty hydrating. It’s on the pricier side, but feels like a truly indulgent treat thanks to the woody essential oils which replicate the Japanese ritual of forest bathing - dreamy.

I also have this in the travel-sized tube bottle, and it comes in super handy for overnight stays and travelling.

8. Dizziak Body Conditioner

Loretta De Feo, founder of Dizziak, launched this after she heard that people were using her Deep Conditioner on their skin. And I'm very thankful. When I’m after a super rich lotion that will leave a glossy shine finish on my skin, I reach for this body conditioner. It smells fresh and botanical, which is unsurprising, considering it’s packed full of natural ingredients like jojoba and sacha inchi oils. At £20, it’s reasonably priced (and the huge tube will last you ages).

9. Garnier Body Superfood Nutri Glow Body Cream

Garnier Body Superfood Nutri Glow Body Cream Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic

Enriched with vitamin C, this body lotion is ideal for mature skin thanks to its brightening properties - yep, vitamin C isn’t just for your face. Considering it’s so packed with nourishing, good-for-your-skin ingredients, I can’t quite believe the price tag. It comes in a huge tub too, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with this product.