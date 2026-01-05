In 2026, Everyone Will Want to Look 35… Forever

As polynucleotides, exosomes and platelet-rich plasma become part of our everyday lexicon, it’s never been easier to achieve the face of our dreams—bank balance notwithstanding. In fact, I’d argue that our faces have never been as trendy as they were in 2025, and this momentum is only growing as we enter a new year. However, one ideal is becoming increasingly dominant, and it’s quite literally frozen in time.

Once a rarefied space, reserved for celebrities and the ultra-wealthy, the world of aesthetics is expanding at breakneck speed. Last year, the British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM) predicted that the UK’s injectables market would reach £11.7 billion by 2026, but alongside this growth, a narrowing of ideals is taking place. First came the Kardashian effect, which saw us snatch, contour and carve our faces to high heaven. Then arrived the era of “Instagram Face”, defined by cat-like eyes, plump skin, ski-slope noses and full, pillowy lips. Now, a new ideal is taking shape. It's an amalgamation of what came before, but suspended: everyone on our feeds appears to be 35, including Kris Jenner, who is double that, at 70-years-old.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) A photo posted by on

Award-winning aesthetics doctor and the current president of BCAM, Dr Sophie Shotter, tells me that while patients aren't specifically asking to look 35, they are pursuing treatments that produce those characteristics. "It's a look defined by smooth but not juvenile skin, lifted contours, bright eyes, and the subtle markers of adulthood without the deeper lines associated with later ageing," she explains. "At 35, bone structure remains defined, the skin tends to retain elasticity, and there’s usually still facial volume without the hollowing that comes later, but without the puppy fat that tends to be present when we are younger."

Dr Leonard Josipoivic, a plastic surgeon and aesthetics doctor who has also noticed this shift, adds that this age is notable as people tend to straddle the Platonic idea of being both sculpted, yet soft and natural. "Many people feel that this is the age where their features, skin quality, and sense of self sit in perfect harmony—which is why they want to maintain that look for as long as possible," he states.

It's visible on social media, too. The rise of mid-face lifts, in particular, which rejuvenate the central face by addressing sagging cheeks, under-eye bags, and deepening nasolabial folds, is largely responsible for creating the amorphous, ageless face, which is the current look du jour. Celebrities rumoured to have undergone this, or a full facelift, include Lindsay Lohan, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. It's hard to place their age, but you'd probably say "around 35" if pressed. "

While most people don't have the finances to afford a facelift, the trickle-down effect is in full swing. According to Dr Josipoivic, those looking for a similar look are opting for a combination of advanced dermal fillers "to lift the mid-face, refine the jawline, and support under-eye areas while keeping expression natural," Botox "to soften signs of tiredness without freezing movement." Alongside this, they are doing regenerative treatments including nano-fat, platelet-rich plasma, and exosomes to strengthen collagen and improve skin quality from within, as well as a combination of laser and energy-based tightening procedures, including Moxi, radiofrequency, microneedling and ultrasound. Finally, there's the option of lower-face contouring, including targeted fat reduction or micro-liposuction under local anaesthetic to refine the jawline.

But with its proliferation on social media, practitioners have noticed that this trend has spawned more pressure to "pre-rejuvenate", that is, the practice of pursuing treatments that aim to prevent ageing before it even begins. "The message that young women hear is that it’s better to maintain a mid-thirties face from as early as possible, creating a sense of urgency around preserving youth," says Dr Shotter, and Dr Josipovic agrees. "It's happening earlier than ever. Women in their late teens and early 20s are increasingly feeling pressure to “correct” features that are completely normal for their age. The problem is that the new aesthetic ideal—this polished, refined, fatigue-free face—doesn’t reflect what a naturally youthful 20-year-old actually looks like. As such, younger women start believing that slight under-eye shadows mean they 'need' filler... A soft jawline is a 'flaw', not a natural anatomical stage, pores and texture are 'defects', and any asymmetry needs 'fixing'."

But this desire to look perpetually 35 also signals something deeper. As Dr Shotter explains, this age is special as it encompasses both vitality and maturity. "It suggests youthful softness and adult confidence. Culturally, it signals someone who is experienced yet energetic, polished but not weathered. That balance makes it an appealing age to emulate indefinitely."

And we can't forget that we're living longer these days, too. As aesthetics doctor, Richard Devine puts it, thirty-five is often the age at which people feel settled in who they are. "There is a sense of maturity without feeling old, and a level of self-knowledge that shows in someone’s expression and the way they carry themselves. It is a point where identity and appearance feel aligned, which is why people gravitate towards the qualities associated with it." Historically, humans have always tried to buy their way into new lives, but while that may have been via a pair of Manolo Blahniks in the 90's, in 2026, people are increasingly opting to do it with needles.