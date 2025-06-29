Most of us know just how crucial the role of SPF should be in life. Come rain or shine, sun protection is essential, to protect skin from UV rays that can cause ageing, burning and long-term skin damage. But do you actually know how to apply SPF properly?

Around the warmer months and during our summer holidays, we should aim to be even more diligent than usual—and this means addressing any SPF mistakes we may have been making. I spoke with Dr Sonia Khorana, Cosmetic Doctor & Dermatology Expert, and Dr Emma Craythorne, Dermatologist & Founder of Klira, to discover which errors we most commonly make, and how to rectify them ahead of summer.

How to apply SPF: Don't forget the hairline, ears, hands and eyelids

You likely applied your SPF 50 this morning across your face and possibly down your neck—but what about the tops of your ears, particularly if your hair was up? Did you remember your hairline and eyelids? What about your hands? Diligence begins with putting a stop to those 'forgotten' areas.

"These are some of the most common sites for skin cancers—especially the ears and eyelids—yet they're often missed during application," says Dr Sonia. "Eyelid skin is also thin and prone to UV-induced hyperpigmentation and wrinkling."

To address this, it's likely you'll need to begin building a SPF 'wardrobe,' which includes several types, textures and formulations to target specific areas. "Use a lightweight, non-greasy SPF stick or a mineral powder after applying sunscreen around the eyes and ears (to set it and stop it running into the eyes)," the doctor recommends. "Part your hair and apply SPF mist to your scalp and hairline—especially if you're thinning or wearing your hair up."

How to apply SPF: The best application technique

There's not much to applying your SPF, right? You simply slather it on. Wrong.

"Rather than rubbing it in like a moisturiser, try patting it gently across the skin," urges Dr Emma. "Think of it like you’re trying to create an even film, not work it in. This gives the SPF the best chance to sit properly and do its job."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And if you think you’ve missed a patch, I’d always suggest going in with a second light layer just to be sure," she adds.

How to apply SPF: Remember visible light protection, too

These days, the amount of super smart sun protection on the market offers more than just UV protection—and it's worth taking advantage of this, says Dr Sonia.

"If you struggle with hyperpigmentation, melasma, or post-acne marks, UV isn’t the only culprit: visible light, especially high-energy blue light, can worsen it."

Her advice? "Use a tinted sunscreen with iron oxides, as it offers better protection for pigment-prone skin tones."

Ultra Violette Daydream Screen SPF50 Tinted Veil £38 at Space NK

How to apply SPF: Don't warm the product up in your hands first

"It’s also worth avoiding the habit of warming SPF up in your palms first," explains Dr Emma with her next tip. "I know it feels intuitive, but when you do that, half the product ends up on your hands instead of your face."

She recommends following her below demonstration, instead.

A post shared by Dr Emma Craythorne FRCP (@dremmacraythorne) A photo posted by on

How to apply SPF: Beyond the sunscreen

Sun protection is not just about putting on a little facial sunscreen at the start of the day and forgetting all other precautions.

"Even when applied correctly (which most people don’t), sunscreen allows some UV to reach the skin," says Dr Sonia. "People also stay in the sun longer, skip reapplying, or avoid shade because they feel 'covered'—but real protection is layered and involves using sunscreen, UPF clothing, hats and sunglasses, and seeking shade during peak hours."

Also, never forget to top up regularly (every two hours, ideally).

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVAir Daily Invisible Fluid SPF50+ £20 at Cult Beauty

How to apply SPF: Wait before applying makeup

During busy mornings, it's easy to dash right from skincare application to putting on your makeup, but Dr Emma recommends giving it some time first if you want to optimise sun protection.

"Wait a minute or so before makeup; not because the product needs to 'sink in,' but to allow the film to set properly," she advises. And as mentioned above, be sure to still top up your SPF over makeup; that's what mists are for!