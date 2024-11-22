When I want my home to smell luxurious there's only one brand I turn to—these 11 candles are the best

I probably shouldn’t admit this for fear of being dubbed excessive but I have a whole drawer solely dedicated to candles in my flat. And before you start thinking that my flat must be pretty big to enable such excessive storage habits, it is not—I actually had to sacrifice some more vital items into the eaves to enable such a habit. That’s how seriously I take home fragrance (reed diffusers included). You see, while my flat may be small, I believe filling it with the right scents can not only totally transform how I feel in the space but also make it feel much more luxurious. You know that feeling you get when you step into a boujee hotel and it just feels expensive? Alongside how it looks, that general vibe will also partially be down to the way it smells, and if I can imitate just a hint of those scents in my own home, I’m on board.

One brand I turn to when it comes to luxury candles will most likely come as no surprise (it's the fragrance house behind some of the best expensive smelling perfumes around, after all). I am, of course, talking about Jo Malone London. The brand;s candles have been scenting some of the most luxurious homes and hotels for years, including the likes of Sofia Richie, Poppy Delevingne and even a few rumoured royals (Kate Middleton supposedly burned Orange Blossom on her wedding day).

While I can pretty much guarantee any Jo Malone London candle you treat yourself too will have your space smelling incredible in no time, with over 30 different scents to choose from, it can be tricky to know which are the best. To help, I’ve put my extensive candle knowledge to the test and rounded up 11 of the best Jo Malone London candles in a concise edit below. Trust me, luxury candles don't come much better than this...

Shop the best Jo Malone London candles

1. Jo Malone London Roasted Chestnut Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Roasted Chestnut Home Candle Specifications Key notes: Chestnut, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove Today's Best Deals £59 at Selfridges

Jo Malone London always excels when it comes to its limited-edition festive offering—and this year is no different. Of the four scents available, Roasted Chestnut is my favourite. Sweet yet smoky, with a subtle spiciness courtesy of nutmeg and cinnamon, it smells warm and comforting without feeling too overtly festive themed. This is the perfect elevated take on a Christmas candle .

2. Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

I love to use candles and home scents to alter and energise my mood. So, when I’m in need of a bit of a boost, I always turn to Lime Basil & Mandarin. Rather than smelling heavily zesty and synthetic, it throws a light citrus scent around the room that smells fresh and uplifting. If you light this first thing in the morning, you’re sure to feel more ready to take on the day.

Oh, and if you need any more convincing, rumour has it that it’s Sofia Richie’s favourite home scent, too—so you can take pride in knowing you’re opting for a fragrance with a celeb seal of approval.

3. Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

If you’re a fan of creamy vanilla notes but want something with an elevated twist, you need to try Mryrrh & Tonka. Comforting without feeling heavy or cloying, it fills the room in the scent version of a warm, cosy hug. For added depth, layer the candle with the matching diffuser to bathe your room in the delicate sweetness.

4. Jo Malone London Lavender & Moonflower Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Lavender & Moonflower Home Candle Specifications Key notes: Lavender, white musk, moonflowe Today's Best Deals £56 at Selfridges

I mentioned earlier that I love to use an uplifting candle to boost my mood in the morning. Well, the same applies for before bed. However, rather than uplifting scents, I swear by soothing notes to relax and calm my mind. For this, Jo Malone’s Lavender and Moonflower candle is a great option, blending together notes of floral white musk and delicate lavender which envelop you in calmness.

In my opinion, this candle scent fills the room unlike any other on this list—even when it’s not lit, so there’s actually no need to burn this beauty if you don’t want to (which is ideal for when you're drifting off to sleep). Simply pop it next to your bed and let it work its magic.

5. Jo Malone London Most Loved Mini Candles Trio

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Most Loved Mini Candles Trio Today's Best Deals £84 at Jo Malone London

While I’m a big believer that quality candles are worth investing in, I understand it can feel like a big chunk of cash to part with, especially if you’re unsure on which scent to choose. That’s why I love Jo Malone London’s mini candle trio, which contains three of their bestselling scents in cute travel-sized jars—perfect for mixing and matching around your home.

6. Jo Malone London Pastel Macaroons Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Pastel Macaroons Candle Specifications Key notes: Almond, macaroons Today's Best Deals £100 at Selfridges

While all of Jo Malone candles make great decorative pieces, the Townhouse collection takes it one step further. Housed in incredibly chic ceramic pots, they exude understated elegance. Honestly, if you don’t have one on your Christmas list already, I’d add one right at the top. For gourmand scent lovers, Pastel Macaroons is a must, smelling just like the freshly baked cakes with a comforting almond sweetness.

7. Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle Specifications Key notes: Peony, suede Today's Best Deals £56 at Jo Malone London

One of Jo Malone’s most loved scents, it would be criminal for me not to include it on this list. If you haven’t had a chance to smell it for yourself, Peony & Blush Suede is the most beautiful soft floral scent that gives the room a welcoming, spring-like feel no matter the season. Even those who aren’t traditionally fans of floral scents will be hard pressed not to like this one.

8. Jo Malone London Peony & Moss Charity Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Peony & Moss Charity Candle Specifications Key notes: Peony, moss Today's Best Deals £56 at Selfridges

Housed in some of the prettiest candle jars I’ve ever seen, Jo Malone’s charity candle collection not only looks and smells great, but they give back, too. Raising money in support of UNICEF’s Shining A Light On Mental Health Foundation, 75% from the sale of each of the five charity candles aids in supporting children’s mental health around the world.

9. Jo Malone London Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Tomato leaf is often a divisive note in fragrance, however, if you’ve taken a dislike to it in the past, I’d definitely suggest revisiting it in candle form for a softer take on the note. Another of Jo Malone’s Townhouse candles, Tomato Vine is a delicious, fresh, earthy fragrance with just a hint of tangy sweetness. It is perfect for lighting in the kitchen or conservatory to bring the outside in.

10. Jo Malone London Whisky & Cedarwood Scented Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Whisky & Cedarwood Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Whisky, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £70 at Jo Malone London

As a lover of deep and woody (yet still fresh) scents, for both myself and my home, this is my personal favourite Jo Malone candle. Designed in collaboration with the Savile Row tailors, Huntsman, it’s a candle that will transform any room into a haven where rich whisky is sipped in wood-panelled rooms. It is a moody autumnal scent at its finest.

11. Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Home Candle Specifications Key notes: Bluebell, powdery notes Today's Best Deals £56 at Selfridges

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell has been reported as one of Meghan Markle’s favourite scents, so you know it’s got to be good. The home candle features the same scents of bluebell flowers alongside soft powdery notes, for a delicate take on a floral fragrance.