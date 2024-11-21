The Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel were seriously impressed by these 17 fantastic formulas

Skincare is akin to witchcraft - intelligent scientists mix together ingredients to create lotions and potions of great power. These Fantastic Formulas have the ability to transform our skin for the better - they reinforce our skin barriers, encourage depleted reserves, like collagen and elastin, and replace what's lost.

Which is why this category is dedicated to those supercharged serums and tremendous treatments, for they truly are magic.

How were these products tested and judged?

The esteemed Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel - an impressive line up that includes some of the UK's top dermatologists and doctors, skincare influencers, skin experts, and journalists - was tasked with individually testing a selection of skincare products. They reviewed each one on its efficacy, innovation and packaging.

Introducing the winners of the 2024 Marie Claire UK Fantastic Formulas...

WINNER: Best multi-tasking serum

Element Eight O2 Niacinamide £285 at Harrods Some people don't mind the idea of serum layering, others want to use one product that does it all - or at least as much as possible. Element Eight's innovative niacinamide serum helps to improve skin hydration, brightness, firmness, clarity, texture and tone, as well as the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and pores. Quite the brag. It's helped along in its endeavour by the brand's own Oxygen Amplified Therapy, which it uses in all of its products. This delivers liquid oxygen into skin cells - our cell's natural oxygen levels deplete as we age. Melanie Grant, skin expert, was very impressed: "An innovative treatment serum that literally breathes life back into the skin. Brightening, refining and purifying. Leaves the skin looking and feeling awake."

WINNER: Best retinoid serum

iS Clinical Retinol+ Emulsion 0.3 £115 at Face The Future iS Clinical is one of those brands that you find on the shelves of dermatologist clinics - so already you know it's a brand you can trust, because the skin experts do too. So it will come as no surprise that two of of our highly esteemed skin awards judges praise its Retinol+ Emulsion 0.3. Cosmetic Doctor, Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, a.k.a. The Aesthetic Doctor declares it "a very effective product, lovely results after just a couple of weeks," and Aesthetic Practitioner Dr Sarah Tonks claims that "you cannot argue with iS Clinical".

WINNER: Best peptide serum

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum £42.95 at Boots 15 years in the making, No7's Future Renew range launched last year and quickly garnered a huge fanbase. This year our judges have joined the ranks, having been incredibly impressed by the Damage Reversal Serum which contains the brands "super peptide" blend - said to aid the skin in repairing itself. Dr Ahmed El Muntasar says: "Great product with fabulous results. A very scientific approach when it comes to supporting the claims."

WINNER: Best niacinamide serum

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops £32 at Sephora A modern icon, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops have impressed beauty lovers for years and now the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges are equally pleased with the results. "I really love these," says Marie Claire UK's Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor. "And I know so many others who do too." This multi-tasking and hydrating serum evens out skin tone to create a clear and bright canvas, whilst also adding a dewiness to the skin.

WINNER: Best treatment for pigmentation

4.5.6 Skin Sevenly Delight £65 at Harvey Nichols 4.5.6 Skin is a brand developed with skin phototypes four, five and six in mind, as they produce melanin differently to lighter skin tones. This serum helps regulate pigmentation with a potent, but gentle, mixture of actives that don't aggravate or inflame the skin. Skin Expert Debbie Thomas and Facial Aesthetics Doctor, Dr Maryam Zamani both praised this innovative new product and its impressive, considered ingredients list. "This formulation, which contains many pigment-management ingredients as well as some anti-inflammatory skin ingredients looks at the overall management of pigment," says Debbie Thomas. "I am a huge fan of complex formulas that put ingredient blending firmly back with the experts."

WINNER: Best overnight skin treatment

Dr. David Jack Good Night £120 at Dr. David Jack When it comes to your night-time skincare routine, you want to rely on products to do the hard work whilst you catch up on your beauty sleep. Dr. David Jack's Good Night does just that. With a fantastic formula of granactive retinoid, niacinamide, peptides and panthenol, it does everything from treat pigmentation, hydrate, improve skin barrier function, calm irritation, soften, firm... the list really does go on. "This is a sensational night product," says Fashion & Lifestyle Stylist Karen Williams. "It was rich but light at the same time. The packaging is clean, modern and fresh and it really does what it says."

WINNER: Best treatment mask

INSÌUM Timeless Intensive Age Repair Mask £86 at FRMODA When you use a face mask, generally you want instant results. You want to look perkier than you did before you applied. This does that and then some. After 10 minutes (ample time to make a coffee and have a quick scroll) skin looks glowier and more hydrated. But it's the regular use that makes this mask stand out. The appearance of fine lines is diffused, creases practically vanish and skin just appears happier and bouncier.

WINNER: Best chemical exfoliator

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment £69 at Cult Beauty Facials are effective, but expensive. A facial with celebrity-favourite and LA-based skin expert Kate Somerville? Not exactly doable mid-week. This is the next best thing. Consider this a facial in a tube. In just a couple of minutes, this treatment mask - formulated with AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), lactic acid and pumpkin, pineapple and papaya enzymes - nibble away at dead skin cells to reveal a luminous complexion underneath. Be wary - it's punchy, so stick to the recommended time. Thankfully there's honey, vitamin E and aloe vera in there too to soothe. "No notes - simply transformative," says Katie Thomas, Marie Claire UK's senior beauty editor.

WINNER: Best exfoliating mask

NIOD Flavanone Mud (FM) £33 at Space NK When skin is looking a little dull, it's tempting to reach for make-up products with luminous finishes. However, dullness is often the result of a congested complexion. Niod's Flavanone Mud contains copper-rich clay, which draws impurities out of the pores and deeply cleanses the skin. Excess oil, dirt, and pollution are washed away when you remove the mask and what's left is a natural looking radiance. "It seems odd applying mud to your face to help deep clean," says Katie Thomas. "But boy does it help decongest. For me personally, I like to apply it to targeted areas where my pores are larger and I tend to get blemishes, rather than all over the face."

WINNER: Best brightening face mask

Susanne Kaufmann Glow Mask £59 at Cult Beauty It doesn't matter your skin type, we all seek happy, radiant skin. Susanne Kaufmann's Glow Mask has been a beauty editor favourite for many years. A combination of papaya enzyme and raspberry fruit extract gently sloughs away the top layer of dead skin cells to reveal the fresher, newer and, crucially, glowing skin below. "Yes it's an exfoliator," says Katie Thomas. "But it's a gentle one that doesn't strip the skin or cause irritation."

WINNER: Best moisturiser for barrier repair

Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream £62 at Sephora A compromised barrier is often the root cause of so many of our skin issues and it is a problem that, with the right tools, is easily fixed. This cream makes up one impressive tool kit. Formulated with ceramides, essential to a happy and healthy epidermis, as well as a blend containing hydrating and soothing alpha glucan, zinc to combat redness and copper gluconate to minimise the appearance of pores and mattify. Nausheen Quershi, an award-winning skincare biochemist, says, "This was a big-hitter in terms of efficacy and feeling on the skin. I felt my skin was protected and hydrated. Red and sensitive patches are reduced and the scent is neutral and calming. The formula contains interesting actives which are super innovative in this category. The packaging is fun and thoughtful. A real pleasure to use."

WINNER: Best moisturiser for sensitive skin

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Moisturiser £12.99 at Lookfantastic When you have highly reactive skin finding skincare that soothes, calms and never irritates is like locating the Holy Grail. Dr Ash Soni, a plastic surgeon, and Dr Thivi Maruthappu, a consultant dermatologist, couldn't have sung the praises of Cetaphil's Daily Hydrating Moisturiser more. "It is so well made and has the science behind it," says Dr Soni. "It really works for all skin types, including sensitive skin and my patients love it. Simple, yet so effective." Dr Maruthappu agrees, "You can’t go wrong with this - simple, effective, budget friendly. It just works."

WINNER: Best product for eczema

Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier £19.95 at Sephora Those with eczema have a severely compromised skin barrier and any products they use should support and protect that barrier. Clinisoothe+'s Skin Purifier offers a layer of protection against pollution and impurities, balances redness, calms inflammation and promotes healing. Aesthetic Doctor Sophie Shotter says: "This is a fantastic product to help optimise the microbiome in eczema prone patients. It helps improve barrier health and minimise the risk of complications from eczema."

WINNER: Best product for rosacea

Glutaceuticals As A Lake £79 at The Perfect Peel Only those with rosacea truly know when a product designed to help with their symptoms is working. This is why we sent this product to those with the skin condition. Rose Gallagher, a make-up artist and journalist with rosacea who uses her platform to raise awareness of the condition and share her most successful tried and tested products, was pleased with the results of this treatment. "I really like the texture of this moisturiser and the fact that it has been formulated with such a high percentage of azelaic acid," she says. "It’s a rich, hydrating cream with a great blend of actives to target a lot of the main redness symptoms."

WINNER: Best product for acne-prone skin

Skin + Me Daily Doser Sign up here Skin + Me has been quite the industry disruptor - in a very good way. It offers personalised skincare at affordable prices. The Daily Doser is its everyday serum and targets breakouts and visible pores and contains just the right amount of azelaic acid to help control excess oil, prevent new blemishes and calm irritation. "I noticed results really quickly," says Holistic Skincare Expert Donna Ryan. "My skin looked more glowy and sun damage had improved."

Winner: Best toner for acne-prone skin

Skin Rocks The Control Acid £45 at Space NK In Caroline Hirons we trust. Thank goodness she finally decided to launch her own product range. As you'd expect, the products work and the judges deem The Control Acid an award winning toner for acne-prone skin. "I adore everything about this," says Shannon Lawlor. "It has made me rediscover my love for a great toner." Penny Goldstone, Marie Claire UK's contributing fashion editor says that her skin feels smoother and clearer, with fewer blackheads and blemishes. "My skin feels less oily too. I like the fact that it’s unscented and not drying."

WINNER: Best lip plumper