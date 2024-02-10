Despite testing products for a living, you might be surprised to know that the products beauty editors actually get excited about are the 'boring' but effective products. I'm talking shower gels, dry shampoos and the best hand washes. Yep, you better believe we have thoughts and feeling about which hand washes are worth spending money on.

A great hand wash, in our opinion, smells incredible, looks great on the sink and obviously washes hands well without irritating the skin. The even better news is that there are so many on the market that we love, which made it hard to pick favourites. To help you on your hand wash hunt, I asked 9 beauty editors to share their favourite hand washes—these all came out on top.

9 beauty editors share their favourite hand washes

Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Fresh Rose Morning Body and Hand Wash £16.80 (was £24) at Lookfantastic "I'm a sucker for a luxury hand wash. My favourites include Aesop Reverence (which has an exfoliating grit), Bertioli Water Meadow (it smells next-level fresh) and the wash and cream duo from Wildsmith (spa-like and blissful). The problem? They're all really, really expensive. And while I'm not saying this one is by any means Carex-priced, Rose Morning by Fresh is, hands down, the most beautiful hand wash I have ever used when it to comes to something slightly more purse-friendly. The smell is like freshly-cut, sweet roses, and the gel formula transforms into a rich lather with ease. Every time I wash my hands, it puts a smile on my face." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire

Dionne Brighton, Freelance Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Dionne Brighton)

ESPA Bergamot and Jasmine Hand Wash £18 at Lookfantastic "For me, a hand wash has to smell good and not dry my hands out. I have two favourites for different bathrooms. The ESPA Bergamot and Jasmine Hand Wash is my absolute favourite for an uplifting and refreshing scent (which I crave), but this is reserved just for me. I finish at least two hand washes a month, so I go for a more affordable option in the places I share, and I always have an M&S Apothecary Calm Hand Wash. It's a calming combination of lavender, clary sage and cedarwood essential oils. Not only does it smell amazing, but it also keeps my hands hydrated. Plus, once it's finished, you can top it up with a refill pouch, so it's a more sustainable option, too." — Dionne Brighton, freelance beauty editor

Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Vanese Maddix )

Herlum Sandalwood & Grapefruit Hand & Body Wash £29 at Cult Beauty "I’m all about a good scent when it comes to hand wash and Herlum’s Sandalwood & Grapefruit Hand & Body Wash packs a punch with its Brazilian-scented influence which is spicy and citrusy. It lathers up well and instantly leaves my hands feeling clean and hydrated. Plus, the scent lasts for hours on the hands, almost as if you’ve doused your hands in a fragrance bottle (in a good way). When I have guests over they always tell me how much they love it too." — Vanese Maddix, freelance beauty editor

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Bamford Jasmine Hand and Body Wash £28 at Bamford "There was a time in my life when I stockpiled really bougie hand soaps in preparation for my more recent house move. When we moved in the bathroom was so dreadfully decorated that my collection stayed in storage for a further 10 months before we had it renovated. Once it was done, out came the chic hand soap and hand cream duos. My favourite, and the one that I wish I had a never ending supply of, is Bamford's Jasmine. Jasmine is one of my favourite scents (I am a complete sucker for a white floral) and this is blended with orange blossom (another white floral—no wonder I bloody love it) and cedarwood, a citrussy wood that gives it a fresh zing. It's so beautiful I probably wash my hands too often, if that's even a thing." — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

Tori Crowther, Freelance Health and Beauty Journalist

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Gloved Cedarwood Hand Wash £24 at Gloved "There's no hand wash I love more than Gloved's Cedarwood. It smells handsome and expensive, like the most beautiful cologne. You actually don't need much of it to get a good lather and clean, which makes me able to justify the price ever so slightly more. Gloved permanently lives in our downstairs loo (it matches the wall colour so is a match made in heaven) and gets compliments from everyone who visits and uses it. Pair it with the matching hand cream and you're onto a winner." — Tori Crowther, freelance health and beauty journalist

Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohamed )

Ouai Hand Wash £28 at Lookfantastic "This was one of those totally unexpected product surprises. I’m actually going to go as far as saying it blew me away—yes, a hand wash blew me away. I had this hand wash sitting in my cupboard for months and months, and I moved house last September I brought it out—because you know, new house, new hand wash. It was not at all what I was expecting, in the best way. First of all, it smells incredible, with that classic Ouai scent. Secondly, the formula is developed with micro-exfoliating beads. It’s super gentle, so it doesn’t dry out your skin with every wash, instead leaving them buttery smooth. The formula itself is very creamy and feels luxurious, packed with nourishing ingredients like avocado, jojoba and rosehip oils. This has been my everyday hand wash throughout winter, and I can’t remember experiencing a case of dry hands throughout the season. Plus it lasts forever, it just keeps giving." — Zeynab Mohamed, freelance beauty journalist

Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Energising Hand Wash £18 at Cult Beauty "A range that I don’t think gets enough airtime—and that features a lovely hand wash—is REN’s Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium. A nice touch is that the bottles are made from a mixture of PCR and ocean plastic but, usage-wise, it just has this lovely uplifting, grounding and fresh scent that’s pretty unique. The duo featuring the hand cream would make a lovely gift and I absolutely love it as a body wash, too." — Lucy Abbersteen, freelance beauty editor

Grace Day, Freelance Beauty Editor and Esthetician

(Image credit: Grace Day)