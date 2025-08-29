Inside Louis Vuitton Beauté: The Collection Redefining Makeup as Quiet Luxury

When Louis Vuitton revealed in March that it would step into the world of colour cosmetics, anticipation was immediate and immense. The brand has, after all, spent over a century perfecting the art of desire—whether through their monogrammed trunks or sculptural handbags—and the question on every beauty insider’s lips was not if the brand could translate its savoir-faire into makeup, but how.

The answer arrives today with the launch of its inaugural collection: a carefully composed edit by Dame Pat McGrath, who has stepped into a newly created role of Cosmetics Creative Director, that balances fashion heritage with modern beauty sensibilities. Available exclusively through Vuitton’s 92 global boutiques, Harrods and two strategically chosen pop-ups in New York and Seoul, the debut range feels less like a tentative foray into the world of colour cosmetics and more like a fully realised extension of the brand’s identity.

The line-up is vast—55 lipsticks in both satin and matte finishes, 10 lip balms and eight eyeshadow palettes—but it is the details that truly elevate the collection. The makeup accessories, available in the brand's iconic monogram canvas with a cowhide trim, elevate even the most prosaic of beauty rituals. Blotting papers become objets d’art; brushes are housed with the reverence of fine jewellery. And then, of course, there is the pièce de résistance: a miniature Louis Vuitton trunk designed solely to encase a lipstick—a move both audacious and inevitable.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you might expect, this level of craftsmanship comes with a price tag. Lipsticks and balms begin at £120 each (although refills are a mere £52...), while the more elaborate pieces—those miniature trunks and monogrammed cases—scale easily into the thousands. Initially it may seem shocking, but it's almost certainly a strategic play to shift the paradigm.

While beauty has traditionally served as the entry point into a fashion house’s world—the more accessible little sister to ready-to-wear and leather goods—Louis Vuitton Beauté is something altogether different. It's not a gateway, but a destination in itself. The elevation, the meticulous design and the unapologetic pricing positions it not as an afterthought but as an equal pillar of the brand's universe. It instantly becomes a collector’s item and an emblem of status.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

I was fortunate enough to experience the collection ahead of launch, and it lives up to every expectation I had of it. The eyeshadow palettes are feats of design in themselves: weighted, sleek, and engineered with the kind of precision that makes even the refill mechanism feel like a luxurious, indulgent act.

As for performance, the formulas are as considered as the packaging. The pigments are rich, creamy and startlingly sophisticated; even when generously loaded onto a brush, the powder never scattered or fell. On the contrary, they almost seemed to melt into the skin upon contact, as if blending of their own accord.

The lipsticks, meanwhile, are mini marvels of design. The shades peeps through a transparent lid—a subtle but satisfying detail—while the magnetic closure clicks shut with a weightiness that feels appropriately chic. On application, the payoff is immediate and the pigments are both intense and wearable, gliding onto the lips with a buttery smoothness whether in the matte or satin finish. Somehow, they manage to strike that elusive balance of being richly hydrating yet impressively resistant to smudging.

Now, the ultimate question: would I pay £120 for it? If I'm being honest, probably not. The formulas are exquisite, sure, but they don’t deliver something dramatically beyond what the best in beauty already offers. Yet that, of course, is not really the point.

What you are paying for is something less tangible: the alchemy of heritage, craftsmanship and status. A lipstick that carries the weight of the Louis Vuitton name is not just pigment in a tube—it is quiet luxury in its most rarefied form, where a single swipe of colour translates into thousands of pounds—an extravagance invisible to the world, yet intimately known only to the wearer.