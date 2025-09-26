Ear Seeding Promises to Help With Stress, Sleep and Depuffing—Marie Claire’s Editors Put It to the Test

I'm all for a holistic approach to beauty. For me, the best regimens incorporate a bit of everything—so your typical steps with a side of lymphatic drainage or Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), say. On the latter point, I have become increasingly interested in ear seeding—the practice comes from auriculotherapy, a branch of TCM, and, according to its proponents, delivers all sorts of emotional, physiological and aesthetic benefits.

"[In this strain of TCM, the ear reflects the entire body, much like a microsystem," says Catarina Oliveira, co-founder of fungi and adaptogenic power skincare brand, Herbar. "By placing small seeds on specific points, we stimulate these areas continuously. People are drawn to it because it’s a gentle, non-invasive way of supporting balance that they can carry with them in their daily lives."

So, how does it work? Well, Catarina explains that from a TCM perspective, ear seeding can regulate Qi, calm the Shen (mind and spirit), and harmonise organ systems. "Clinically, it’s often used to reduce stress, improve sleep, ease digestive issues, and even support hormonal balance. And emotionally, it gives patients a sense of grounding, like having a subtle reminder to come back to themselves."

A post shared by Muihood (@muihood) A photo posted by on

Char Yau is the founder of Muihood—a skincare brand, which incorporates TCM, and sells a 24K Gold Plated Ear Seed Kit. She tells Marie Claire UK that it's been part of her life since childhood. "Growing up, whenever I had headaches, my family would use ear seeds as our go-to remedy. This early experience showed me how powerful yet gentle this practice could be."

You can visit a TCM practitioner or acupuncturist to have ear seeds applied professionally, but Muihood is unique in the fact that it's making ear seeding (and TCM writ large) more accessible and easy to incorporate into daily life. They offer a 24k Gold-Plated Ear Seed Kit, which comes with everything you need, including a detailed ear map. They've seen a surge of popularity of late: the kit is currently sold out online.

I was curious to know more, so I consulted my colleague, Marie Claire UK editor Sunil Makan, who recently had ear seeds applied by an acupuncturist. "I’ll try most things once. So when my acupuncturist friend (fully trained, I hasten to add) asked if I fancied trying ear seeds, I agreed," he says. "The concept wasn’t entirely new to me: rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, the practice involves stimulating pressure points on the ear to unlock potential benefits—everything from easing anxiety and stress to improving sleep. Some even suggest it can help depuff the face.

"The treatment itself was quick, painless, and over within ten minutes. I left the chair adorned with a constellation of tiny crystal studs across my ear. The effect was… divisive," he continues. "One friend said I resembled a character straight out of Battlestar Galactica, while another thought it purely decorative. But that wasn’t really the point. Did it work? For me, yes. My insomnia softened, the brain fog eased off slightly, and I felt tangibly lighter. I can’t comment on the aesthetic promises—that wasn’t my concern at the time. What I can say, however, is that I felt the benefits, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat."

Char corroborates Makan's experiences: "Emotionally, ear seeds work on your nervous system to create calm centeredness, like having a wellness anchor with you throughout the day."

But both she and Catarina agree that Ear Seeding can also have an impact on fluid retention and impaired circulation, which, of course, has aesthetic benefits.

"Facial puffiness is often a sign of fluid retention and impaired circulation of Qi and body fluids," explains Catarina. "By stimulating points in the ear connected to lymphatic flow, digestion, and stress regulation, we improve the body’s ability to metabolise fluids and release tension. This systemic regulation reflects outwardly on the face." In most instances, they say you will notice visible changes in puffiness within hours, most commonly across the jawline, cheeks and especially under the eyes, as these are the areas where fluid tends to accumulate when the body is out of balance."

Consider me sold. I had ear seeds applied last week, and have noticed some small but mighty improvements. Like Sunil, I felt generally more grounded—despite feeling a little woozy in the hours after they were first applied. And over the course of the seven days I wore them, I noticed that my face looked a little more sculpted. Of course, that could have had something to do with the fact that I was sleeping better, which I attribute to the seeds. Safe to say, I will definitely be getting them again.

Similarly intrigued? Ahead, everything you need to know about getting ear seeds yourself.

Where can you get ear seeds?

"Ideally, it should be done by a practitioner who can assess your constitution and choose the most relevant points," says Catarina. That said, it’s also safe to use DIY kits at home." At Marie Claire UK, we recommend Muihood's 24k Gold-Plated Ear Seed Kit.

A post shared by Muihood (@muihood) A photo posted by on

Who is ear seeding good for?

"Almost anyone can benefit. It’s especially helpful for people dealing with stress, poor sleep, fluid retention, or tension in the face. It’s also a great entry point for those curious about TCM but not yet ready for acupuncture," says Catarina.

Char agrees: "It's perfect for busy people who need support with daily stress, poor sleep, and hormonal fluctuations. We recommend not using it during pregnancy, and always consult with your GP first."

Any do's and don't's

If you're applying them yourself, Char recommends starting with just 2-3 per ear initially. "Clean your ears first, then gently press each seed for 30 seconds when applying and periodically throughout the day. The application ritual itself becomes a mindful moment to connect with yourself."

"I always recommend pressing the seeds a few times a day to 'activate' the points," adds Catarina. "Tenderness is common—that usually means the point is active and responding. And it’s important to rest and hydrate, so the body can respond to the stimulation."