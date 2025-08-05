The Non-Toxic Homecare That’s As Chic As Your Skincare Shelf

Notes crafted by a world-class fragrance house, refillable glass bottles, mindfully chosen, proven ingredients. No, this isn’t the launch of a high-end beauty brand—it’s the new wave of luxurious, non-toxic homecare that have been designed with the same attention to detail as your favourite skincare products and look just as at home nestled among your most coveted shelfie staples.

This rise in design-led, ingredient-conscious, luxury homecare marks a shift in how we view our living spaces—not just as backdrops, but as extensions of our self care rituals. These products aren’t just about surface-level sparkle. They’re formulated to be kind to your skin, lungs, and the environment, all while looking impossibly chic. Think counter-worthy surface sprays with fragrance profiles to rival niche perfumes, or washing-up liquids so elegant they double as décor. In other words, the era of hiding your household essentials under the sink? Very much over.

While it may seem a touch excessive at first, these brands are redefining what it means to keep things clean—in every sense of the word. Just as many of us have begun to move away from ultra-processed foods and beauty formulas laden with potentially harmful ingredients, homecare is undergoing its own revolution. Cleaning products are becoming more conscious, more considered, and far more aligned with the values we now expect from what we put in, on and around our bodies.

These are the brands that have formulated without common cleaning agents like bleach, ammonia, phthalates and synthetic dyes, which, while effective, are known respiratory and skin irritants that can exacerbate health problems like asthma and eczema as well as release harmful VOCs (volatile organic compounds) into the air. Prolonged exposure can compromise air quality, and can potentially cause long-term health issues.

Instead, these non-toxic homecare brands turn to naturally-derived surfactants, plant-based solvents and fragrance blends free from known irritants and endocrine disruptors. They use enzymes that break down dirt without breaking down your skin barrier and biodegradable formulas that rinse away without leaving behind a toxic footprint. They use recycled, sustainable materials in their packaging, and many offer refillable options.

Here is our roundup of the best non-toxic homecare brands that are built on the same principles as the skincare we love: high-performance, low-impact and a pleasure to use.

Norfolk Natural Living

(Image credit: Norfolk Natural Living)

Norfolk Natural Living Multi Surface Spray Today's Best Deals £14.50 at Norfolk Natural Living

Born from a believe that blending the sensory power of fragrance with something as mundane as a floor cleaner or linen spray, Norfolk Natural Living elevates the everyday with each one of their hand-crafted, single-batch products that use therapeutic grade oils and plant-based, non-toxic ingredients. Take their Multi-Purpose Spray. Sure, it cleans a versatile range of surfaces effortlessly and without any streaks. But it also comes in two fragrance options (Coastal Walks, with bergamot, lemon and cedarwood, and Lavender Fields, a deep, calming scent with a hint of jasmine) that smell so divine, you have to resist the urge to spray your entire body as well as the countertops.

Kinfill

(Image credit: Kinfill)

Kinfill Glass & Mirror Cleaner Today's Best Deals £14 at Kinfill

Delivered in a sleek, refillable “Ever Bottle,” the concentrate transforms with tap water into a streak‑free, crystal-clear shine on windows and mirrors. Available in woody-smoky “Brune” or citrus-spicy “Tangerine,” each scent is crafted by perfumers, not factories. The formula skips ammonia, bleach, and synthetic scents entirely, relying instead on plant-derived surfactants and biodegradable ingredients.

The Lab Co.

(Image credit: The Lab Co.)

The Lab Co. Delicates Laundry Detergent Today's Best Deals £14 at The Lab Co.

Crafted specifically for silks, wools, satins and synthetics, this ultra-concentrated, non-bio formula delivers up to 32 washes from one bottle while preserving delicate structure and texture. As with all of The Lab Co.'s products, it's free from Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) as well as phosphates, optical brighteners (OBAs), and toxins, cleaning without compromise and scented with geranium leaf and vanilla essential oils for an uplifting, soothing finish.

Homecourt

(Image credit: Homecourt)

Homecourt Surface Cleaner Today's Best Deals £23 at Revolve

Founded by Courtney Cox and her desire to make homecare feel luxe, the brand successfully transforms cleaning into a ritual with its vegan, beautifully scented formulas and minimalistic bottles. This particular cleaner features a non-toxic, plant-derived formula that effortlessly cuts through grease without harsh chemicals or synthetic dyes. The standout is the scent: Cece is a warm, sultry blend of cedarwood, cardamom, and soft leather—more perfume than product.

Juliette Has A Gun

(Image credit: Juliette Has A Gun)

Juliette Has A Gun Not A Detergent Today's Best Deals £30 at Space NK

This concentrated formula infuses laundry with the minimalist, skin‑safe molecule Cetalox—famously used in the cult-favourite Not a Perfume—for a clean, comforting scent that never overwhelms. It also boasts 95% ingredients of natural origin, avoiding harsh additives and making it safe for sensitive skin. As for the packaging? Recyclable, utilitarian and endlessly cool.