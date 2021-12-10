Trending:

The best reed diffusers 2021: the long-lasting way to scent your home

    • Luxury candles are incredibly chic and we love them. But they cost a pretty penny and don’t last very long. The best reed diffusers, on the other hand, can be more purse-friendly and last for a lot longer. We’re talking months, rather than hours.

    Much like a candle, reed diffusers give off the most stunning scent that can fill a room – creating ambiance and setting a mood. They are also very smart-looking. Gone are the days of unattractive jewelled bulb vases with questionable fragrances, are in their place comes a whole raft of beautifully designed bottles filled with the finest juices.

    So if you’re thinking about investing in some home scent for this time of year – winter and Christmas is the perfect time to fill your home with rich smells – then keep scrolling for our roundup of the best reed diffusers the market has to offer.

    The White Company Fir Tree Diffuser, £27 | The White Company
    We love this time of year because home scent is taken almost more seriously than personal. It’s all about setting the scene for when you have guests over, for when you’re sitting on the sofa with loved ones. And nothing smells more like December than the classic White Company fir tree.
    Lasts: 3 months

    Urban Apothecary Tuberose Petals Luxury Diffuser, £40 | Lookfantastic 
    This is a modern fragrance for a modern home. It combines top notes of green and citrus, with sweet and punchy base notes and comes housed in the a black hand-blown bottle.
    Lasts: 3 months

    Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Reed Diffuser, £65 | Jo Malone London
    The iconic Jo Malone London fragrance that we all know and love. It suits any time of the year, because the richness works well in Winter, but the pink pepper and Casablancan lily are suited to Spring/Summer.
    Lasts: 9 months

    Susanne Kaufmann Balancing Room Diffuser, £70 | John Lewis
    For something a little more earthy, a little more organic, this beautiful one from Susanne Kaufmann is just right. Firstly, the scent is a natural blend of ylang-ylang, patchouli and incense, which help calm the mind. Secondly, the natural wooden sticks offer a more natural look. And finally, the
    Lasts: 4-6 months

    Bamford Incense Willow Diffuser, £58 | Bamford
    Oh gosh, Bamford can do no wrong in our eyes. We absolutely love this diffuser with its willow reeds. Even though it looks like it belongs in a calming bathroom, the scent works in any room of the house. It’s a mixture of incense, amber, coriander, rose and leather.
    Lasts: 6 months

    La Montaña Galán de Noche Reed Diffuser, £35 | Net-A-Porter
    This smells like a warm summer evening. The jasmine and orange blossom are so transportive, you would be forgiven for slipping into a summer dress at this time of year. Simply stunning.
    Lasts: 10 weeks

    Bella Freud 1970 Reed Diffuser, £155 | Net-A-Porter
    Just look at this. It is a thing of beauty. It would look smart on any surface, in any home. Give it pride of place and put it on display. It deserves it. As does the fragrance, which is rich with notes of Frankincense, Patchouli, and Sandalwood.
    Lasts: 9 months

    Diptyque Baies Reed Diffuser, £138 | John Lewis
    They don’t come much chicer than this. Not only will your house thank you for filling it with the tangy notes of Blackberry, but it will also applaud you for choosing such a smart design piece that would look good anywhere.
    Lasts: 3 months

    Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Aroma Reed Diffuser, £45 | Amazon
    You can always rely on Molton Brown to deliver an addictive scent. This is one of its more sophisticated fragrances, which combines tobacco, musk and citrus. Ideal at the entry of the home.
    Lasts: 4 months

    Acqua Di Parma Luce Di Colonia Room Diffuser, £64 | Space NK
    Simple, yet sophisticated is what Acqua di Parma does very well. Both in fragrance and appearance. Paired with the brand’s iconic citrus notes are patchouli, neroli and vetiver. A winner every time.
    Lasts: 3 months

