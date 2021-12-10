Luxury candles are incredibly chic and we love them. But they cost a pretty penny and don’t last very long. The best reed diffusers, on the other hand, can be more purse-friendly and last for a lot longer. We’re talking months, rather than hours.
Much like a candle, reed diffusers give off the most stunning scent that can fill a room – creating ambiance and setting a mood. They are also very smart-looking. Gone are the days of unattractive jewelled bulb vases with questionable fragrances, are in their place comes a whole raft of beautifully designed bottles filled with the finest juices.
So if you’re thinking about investing in some home scent for this time of year – winter and Christmas is the perfect time to fill your home with rich smells – then keep scrolling for our roundup of the best reed diffusers the market has to offer.
The White Company Fir Tree Diffuser, £27 | The White Company
We love this time of year because home scent is taken almost more seriously than personal. It’s all about setting the scene for when you have guests over, for when you’re sitting on the sofa with loved ones. And nothing smells more like December than the classic White Company fir tree.
Lasts: 3 months
Urban Apothecary Tuberose Petals Luxury Diffuser, £40 | Lookfantastic
This is a modern fragrance for a modern home. It combines top notes of green and citrus, with sweet and punchy base notes and comes housed in the a black hand-blown bottle.
Lasts: 3 months
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Reed Diffuser, £65 | Jo Malone London
The iconic Jo Malone London fragrance that we all know and love. It suits any time of the year, because the richness works well in Winter, but the pink pepper and Casablancan lily are suited to Spring/Summer.
Lasts: 9 months
Susanne Kaufmann Balancing Room Diffuser, £70 | John Lewis
For something a little more earthy, a little more organic, this beautiful one from Susanne Kaufmann is just right. Firstly, the scent is a natural blend of ylang-ylang, patchouli and incense, which help calm the mind. Secondly, the natural wooden sticks offer a more natural look. And finally, the
Lasts: 4-6 months
Bamford Incense Willow Diffuser, £58 | Bamford
Oh gosh, Bamford can do no wrong in our eyes. We absolutely love this diffuser with its willow reeds. Even though it looks like it belongs in a calming bathroom, the scent works in any room of the house. It’s a mixture of incense, amber, coriander, rose and leather.
Lasts: 6 months
La Montaña Galán de Noche Reed Diffuser, £35 | Net-A-Porter
This smells like a warm summer evening. The jasmine and orange blossom are so transportive, you would be forgiven for slipping into a summer dress at this time of year. Simply stunning.
Lasts: 10 weeks
Bella Freud 1970 Reed Diffuser, £155 | Net-A-Porter
Just look at this. It is a thing of beauty. It would look smart on any surface, in any home. Give it pride of place and put it on display. It deserves it. As does the fragrance, which is rich with notes of Frankincense, Patchouli, and Sandalwood.
Lasts: 9 months
Diptyque Baies Reed Diffuser, £138 | John Lewis
They don’t come much chicer than this. Not only will your house thank you for filling it with the tangy notes of Blackberry, but it will also applaud you for choosing such a smart design piece that would look good anywhere.
Lasts: 3 months
Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Aroma Reed Diffuser, £45 | Amazon
You can always rely on Molton Brown to deliver an addictive scent. This is one of its more sophisticated fragrances, which combines tobacco, musk and citrus. Ideal at the entry of the home.
Lasts: 4 months
Acqua Di Parma Luce Di Colonia Room Diffuser, £64 | Space NK
Simple, yet sophisticated is what Acqua di Parma does very well. Both in fragrance and appearance. Paired with the brand’s iconic citrus notes are patchouli, neroli and vetiver. A winner every time.
Lasts: 3 months