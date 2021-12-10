Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Luxury candles are incredibly chic and we love them. But they cost a pretty penny and don’t last very long. The best reed diffusers, on the other hand, can be more purse-friendly and last for a lot longer. We’re talking months, rather than hours.

Much like a candle, reed diffusers give off the most stunning scent that can fill a room – creating ambiance and setting a mood. They are also very smart-looking. Gone are the days of unattractive jewelled bulb vases with questionable fragrances, are in their place comes a whole raft of beautifully designed bottles filled with the finest juices.

So if you’re thinking about investing in some home scent for this time of year – winter and Christmas is the perfect time to fill your home with rich smells – then keep scrolling for our roundup of the best reed diffusers the market has to offer.

The White Company Fir Tree Diffuser, £27 | The White Company

We love this time of year because home scent is taken almost more seriously than personal. It’s all about setting the scene for when you have guests over, for when you’re sitting on the sofa with loved ones. And nothing smells more like December than the classic White Company fir tree.

Lasts: 3 months View Deal