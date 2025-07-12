I Smell Perfumes for a Living—Trust Me, These Are the Chicest Minis to Take On Your Next Holiday

Are you even in the UK, if you're not dreaming of being on holiday? Sure, we're in the midst of a heatwave, but it hits differently when you're abroad, especially when you can leap into the sea at a moment's notice. Thankfully, I am jetting off to Italy later this month, and I couldn't be more excited. But with temperatures hitting the late 30s there, I'm thinking about how I'm going to manage the heat, and that extends to my beauty routine—so, slip-free make-up essentials, SPF, and only the very best fragrance minis.

As a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, I do not go anywhere without at least one perfume, and ideally a handful of minis that can cater to whatever situation (and mood) I find myself in. Unfortunately, however, with the 100ml liquid allowance still in force at UK airports, I have to seriously limit what I take. So, after years of trial and error, I have whittled down my collection of travel-sized scents to the bare bones—they're not only some of the best on the market, but you'll also want to show them off on account of their beautiful packaging.

1. Escentric Molecules - The ATOM.iser

M+ Guaiac Wood Atom.iser. Set - 3 X 8.5ml, 1 X Atom.iser £90 at Escentric Molecules

While most perfumes exceed the measly 100ml airport allowance, Escentric Molecules has made fragrance portable—in style. The ATOM.iser travel set contains one very chic, metal ATOM.iser case that holds an 8.5ml vial of scent, which clicks into place beautifully. It also comes with two additional refills, meaning you're never left without. If I could, I'd slip one into every bag I own, but for now, I've settled for my holy grail Escentric Molecules scent: 01 + Guaiac Wood.

2. Officine Universelle Buly - La Douzaine Parfumée

Officine Universelle Buly La Douzaine Parfumée £200 at buly1803.com

With its ornate black and red fabric cover, this is one of the most beautifully packaged sets I've seen, but who could expect any less from Officine Universelle Buly? Inside are twelve 9ml vials, which sit pretty in clear glass tubes and golden caps. It's a veritable olfactory journey inside—a sojourn from the Scottish Highlands and the boreal forests of Russia to Empress Josephine's famed rose garden; you can select a new persona each day, or just for an upcoming vacation. The curated collection includes Buly classics: Al Kassira, Berkane Orange Blossoma, Komi Forest, Peruvian Heliotrope, Scottish Lichen, Makassar, English Honey, Medina Oud, Damask Rose, SUmi Hinoki, Mexican Tuberose, and Kiso Yuzu.

3. Diptyque - Orphéon Refillable Solid Perfume

Diptyque Orphéon Refillable Solid Perfume £56 at Selfridges

My favourite powdery perfume, Diptyque's Orphéon translates beautifully to solid form. Expect tobacco smoke, as well as nostalgic notes of make-up products like blush and lipstick. Then there's burnished wood, warming tonka bean, and bright, vivacious pops of juniper berries. If you want the scent to diffuse beautifully, apply the perfume on your pulse points—where the body gives off the most heat—so, on your wrists, inside your elbows, at the base of your neck, behind your ears and the décolleté. Once you've used up the solid perfume, simply reload the case with a refill.

4. Nobody's Child Rhea Solid Perfume

Want a solid perfume, but at a more affordable price point? Nobody's Child's offering is excellent. This handy-sized solid perfume will fit into any handbag and comes in the brand's Rhea scent, which is inspired by the eponymous Greek goddess. It contains sweet notes of raspberry, apple and coconut, which are levelled out by calming and sensual sandalwood, patchouli and vanilla. It's a true crowdpleaser.

5. Ffern Summer 25

While this isn't explicitly a travel perfume, at 32ml, Ffern's perfumes won't break the liquid allowance at the airport. Plus, the brand's elegantly crafted scents and evocative storytelling make it more than worth the wait—there is currently a reserve list for their organic Summer 2025 scent, which calls to mind long midsummer sunsets through a blend of sparkling pink grapefruit, golden turmeric, blood orange and white peach water.

Ffern drop their fragrances with the seasons, so if you're signed up, you get four a year—they're all twice aged and bottled in Somerset, England. They come with a complimentary vial for you to try before deciding whether to keep the main bottle, as well as a diffusion stone and a tea inspired by the new scent. Oh, and they're also deeply committed to sustainability, what with their reusable, plastic-free packaging.

5. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Globe Trotter Travel Spray

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Globe Trotter Luxury Travel Spray Case - Gold Edition £130 at Selfridges

It doesn't get more luxurious than a golden perfume case—and Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Globe Trotter travel spray is exactly that. This refillable vessel ergonomically curves to fit your palm and holds your favourite Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent in its 11ml refill form. While Louis Vuitton luggage is the ultimate mark of glamorous travel, I'd argue that this is the beauty equivalent; it certainly makes a statement for the olfactory obsessed.

6. MALIN + GOETZ Leather Perfume Oil

Perfume oils have long been a staple in my collection due to their longevity and portability—plus, they're usually better for those with sensitive skin, like myself. Leather by Malin + Goetz is one of my all-time favourite scents, and I usually have a rollerball version knocking around in my handbag to top up on the go. It's incredibly moreish, warm and sensual, with notes of lotus flower, clove, pepper, muguet, green violet, iris wood, orchid, leather, sandalwood, creamy cedar wood, cashmere musk, amber and incense.

7. Jo Loves A Miniature Fragrance Discovery Collection

Jo Loves A Miniature Fragrance Discovery Collection £27 at Cult Beauty

I love keeping discovery sets around from my favourite brands—not only is it a great way to discover new obsessions, but they're also handy: you can chuck them in every bag you own, and select a few for vacation. I always receive compliments when wearing Jo Loves, so I always ensure that I have enough minis to get me through whatever spontaneous plan is on the cards. This box houses seven of the brand's bestsellers, spanning the gamut of fragrance families to suit each taste, including sweet citruses, florals, rich and sensual ambers and bitter, herbaceous accords.