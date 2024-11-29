For a product to still be dubbed a beauty staple over 30 years after its launch, you know it’s got to be good. Such is the case with YSL’s Touche Éclat: ask any beauty editor, make-up artist or make-up fan in general and you’d be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t tried it, if not loved it, at some point over the years.

My personal love affair with the illuminating pen started back in college when I remember dipping into my student loan to treat myself to my first Touche Éclat and a bright red Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick . These days, as a committed nude lip lover, I don’t reach for bright lipsticks quite so often, however Touche Éclat is still in my makeup rotation proving its enduring beauty credentials.

What’s so good about the YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen?

To discuss what’s so good about Touche Éclat, first it’s worth getting into the details about what it actually is. You see, many mistake the clickable pen for a concealer, hastily applying it on dark circles and blemishes and becoming disappointed when they don’t completely disappear. For this however, you need the YSL Touche Éclat High Coverage Concealer which offers the radiant finish we know and love with the high powered coverage you'd expect.

Instead, what the original Touche Éclat is, is an illuminating pen, designed to brighten the skin without shimmer or glitter. For this reason, it should be applied to the areas where the sun naturally hits the face, like the cheekbones, cupid's bow, eyebrow arch and the nose to highlight and brighten for a natural, radiant looking complexion. Plus, it’s also infused with hydrating vitamin E to nourish the skin as it brightens so you get double the duty in one product.

My honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

As I mentioned earlier, I've been using Touche Éclat for many years and over that time I've found a few things, which in my opion, make it deserving of a place in your make-up bag. Firstly, one thing that instantly sets Touche Éclat apart from other liquid illuminators is its applicator. This is one of my favourite things about the product as the clickable pen makes it incredibly user friendly whether you're a beauty novice or more experienced. After applying my foundation and concealer, I like to use 1-2 clicks, sweeping it across my cheekbones and down the centre of my nose. I then use a separate brush (usually the Real Techniques Expert Concealer Brush ) to blend it into my skin for a seamless finish. While I wouldn't use the brush for blending alone, what is does allow is for precise application (no messy pipettes here) meaning you can apply the illuminator directly where you want it with minimal fuss - a big plus for me.

Alongside being incredibly easy to use, I'll also argue the formula of Touche Éclat is unrivalled. Unlike traditional liquid highlighters which focus on golden, bronze or pearl tones, Touche Éclat comes in 14 skin tone inspired shades. This means rather than an obvious shimmer, the finish is incredibly natural making it ideal for someone, like me, who prefers a low-maintenance look yet doesn’t want to compromise on radiance. I’d describe wearing Touche Éclat as showing off your skin on its best day. Think dewiness, rather than glimmer. Yes, the finish is soft, so if you're after serious glow this won't be the highlighter for you, however if you're looking for something that gives that lit from within radiance, I'll argue you'd be hard pressed to find better.