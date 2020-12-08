Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Not all dry shampoos are created equal, the best dry shampoo does so much more...

It’s one of those staple beauty cupboard products. Because you just never know. Sometimes even the best shampoo for greasy hair won’t even cut it. The best dry shampoo is so much more than a spray that gets rid of greasy hair. Don’t get us wrong, the good ones do that extremely well. But the best ones are smart and do more.

There are the ones specifically designed to deal with fine hair, that have been created not to weigh the hair down. The ones that don’t dispense white dust, but come out in a darker shade to match your hair colour. And then theres the super duper clever ones that are like skincare for your scalp.

Best dry shampoo: the best on the market

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk – £9 | Lookfantastic

Ask any chic French woman which dry shampoo she uses and she will roll her eyes at such a ludicrous question, because of course the answer is Klorane. A French pharmacy favourite.

Proving that oat milk is not just for your lattés, not only does this dry shampoo absorb dirt and oil, it moisturises and softens the hair. View Deal

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark – £15.45 | Feelunique

For a long while dry shampoos only seemed to cater to those with lighter hair. If you had dark hair, you’d have to really work the white powder into your roots to get it to blend.

Well those days are over, because now the formulas have been given an update and when sprayed onto the roots, they quickly dissipate. View Deal

Batiste Hydrating Dry Shampoo – £5.99 | Amazon

We couldn’t compile a dry shampoo piece and not include Batiste. It was one of our hair award winners. If we really think about it, Batiste made dry shampoos a bathroom cabinet essential. We love their low prices, as well as their efficacy. This is the best dry shampoo for dry hair, thanks to the avocado extracts, it nourishes dry stands and makes them super strokeable. View Deal

Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam – £24 | Cult Beauty

The traditional dry shampoo comes in an aerosol, but this dry shampoo foam is not to be sniffed at. The mousse formula is massaged into the scalp and the main difference is that it doesn’t leave any residue in the hair. It cleverly dissolves grime and leaves hair feeling fresh. View Deal

Hair by Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo – £19 | Net-A-Porter

Princess Diana’s post-divorce hair stylist has created a fantastic two-in-one product. It completely transforms days-old hair, as well as making a really good styling product that lifts hair at the root for unrivalled volume. View Deal

Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder – £19 | John Lewis

This is hands down the best for fine hair. The last thing you want to be doing when your hair shafts are thin as anything is add weight. This finely-milled powder is dusted into the root, then massaged in. It’s like fairy dust. View Deal

Aveda Shampure Dry Shampoo – £24.50 | Lookfantastic

Not only will Aveda’s dry shampoo make your hair look cleaner, it will feel cleaner too, thanks to its 25 pure flower and plant essences and volumising ability. The dispenser allows you to spritz powder where it’s needed (and the ‘puff’ is really satisfying. Trust us). View Deal

Happy hair-refreshing.