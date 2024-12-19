After years using aerosols, I'm now a total convert to powder dry shampoos—here's why

As most beauty enthusiasts, I have used dry shampoo for as long as I can remember. I would liken it to mascara and concealer - a beauty must-have. Whether you've not had enough time to wash your hair or you've decided to reduce the amount of hair washes in a week, a dry shampoo can keep your hair ticking over.

Around a year ago, I wrote a story about the dry shampoo and Benzene controversy. A US-based laboratory had found elevated levels of the chemical in several of the aerosol dry shampoos they had tested on. This caused several big corporations to recall some of the most popular dry shampoos (usually out of an abundance of caution) due to potential raised levels of Benzene (a carcinogen that in certain quantities can cause cancer). And while cosmetic scientists that I spoke with largely quelled any real panic and reiterated that most dry shampoo sprays (from reputable brands) are still considered safe to use, it caused a lot of people, understandably, to feel cautious around using it. Which may be why powder dry shampoos (with a spray applicator) have grown in popularity. And why brands like K18 are looking outside the box with its wet 'dry' shampoo.

You see, it is the aerosol dry shampoos with propellants such as propane and isobutane that have been at the centre of the Benzene 'crisis', meaning some – including myself – now stick to non-aerosols just to be super safe.

I have actually come to prefer powder shampoos thanks to the ease of application. Sprays can feel a little harder to control and place, whereas the squeeze bottle of a powder allows for a more gentle application to areas you need it most.

I've done the research and these are the best powder dry shampoos on the market.

1. Aveda Shampowder Dry Shampoo

Aveda Shampowder Dry Shampoo Today's Best Deals £25.50 at Cult Beauty

My powder dry shampoo of choice, I love this for so many reasons. First, there's the applicator; you simply squeeze the bottle gently and a finely-milled powder is ejected, meaning you can achieve super natural results. Then there's the formula itself; with 99.8% naturally derived ingredients, this vegan formula is kind to the environment. Oh, and the scent? Heavenly.

2. Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder

Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder Today's Best Deals £45 at Space NK

Oribe's dry shampoo not only works to absorb oil and grease at the scalp, but also protects its microbiome, meaning healthier hair growth. The ingredients list is rather impressive, ranging from kaolin clay for fast-action oil absorption to mango leaf extract to cleanse and purify the skin at the scalp. You twist off the cap, then dust it directly onto the scalp and use your fingers to disperse the product.

3. Rahua Voluminous Dry Shampoo

Rahua Voluminous Dry Shampoo Today's Best Deals £30 at Lookfantastic

Rahua's plant-based formula features organic cassava and clay to gently cleanse the scalp and remove any signs of grease. If you have fine or flat hair, this is also a brilliant product for adding volume at the root, without any sticky or wet textures.

4. Violette Fr Frange Puff Dry Shampoo

Violette Fr Frange Puff Dry Shampoo Today's Best Deals £25 at Oh My Cream!

Violette Fr's product is actually super smart, mostly due to its handy, on-the-go applicator. Applying dry shampoo with a makeup brush makes so much sense and offers an ultra-natural finish, which is also aided by the matte, transparent finish the formula itself offers. Pop one of these in your bag for midday top-ups.

5. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty

Briogeo's offering allows for instantaneous results as well as longer-term ones. Not only does the product contain Binchotan charcoal to absorb excess oil at the scalp, it also features Biotin to encourage healthy hair growth and witch hazel to regulate oil production.

6. Bumble and bumble Prét-à-powder

Bumble and bumble Prét-à-powder Today's Best Deals £26 at Boots

One of my personal faves, Bumble & Bumble's powder is a long-standing bestseller for a reason. Not only does this dry shampoo take oily, greasy strands to task, it also adds texture and volume at the root, refreshing any style no matter how long it's been since the last wash.

7. Hair Gain Peptide Puff Dry Shampoo

Hair Gain Peptide Puff Dry Shampoo Today's Best Deals £15 at Lookfantastic

A cute, affordable option that works in more than one way, Hair Gain's Peptide Puff Dry Shampoo cleverly targets oil while featuring biotin with caffeine, red clover extract and acetyl tetrapepdtide-3 to boost volume. It also has an adorable powder puff applicator, making on-the-go touch-ups a breeze.