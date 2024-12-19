After years using aerosols, I'm now a total convert to powder dry shampoos—here's why
Precise application
As most beauty enthusiasts, I have used dry shampoo for as long as I can remember. I would liken it to mascara and concealer - a beauty must-have. Whether you've not had enough time to wash your hair or you've decided to reduce the amount of hair washes in a week, a dry shampoo can keep your hair ticking over.
Around a year ago, I wrote a story about the dry shampoo and Benzene controversy. A US-based laboratory had found elevated levels of the chemical in several of the aerosol dry shampoos they had tested on. This caused several big corporations to recall some of the most popular dry shampoos (usually out of an abundance of caution) due to potential raised levels of Benzene (a carcinogen that in certain quantities can cause cancer). And while cosmetic scientists that I spoke with largely quelled any real panic and reiterated that most dry shampoo sprays (from reputable brands) are still considered safe to use, it caused a lot of people, understandably, to feel cautious around using it. Which may be why powder dry shampoos (with a spray applicator) have grown in popularity. And why brands like K18 are looking outside the box with its wet 'dry' shampoo.
You see, it is the aerosol dry shampoos with propellants such as propane and isobutane that have been at the centre of the Benzene 'crisis', meaning some – including myself – now stick to non-aerosols just to be super safe.
I have actually come to prefer powder shampoos thanks to the ease of application. Sprays can feel a little harder to control and place, whereas the squeeze bottle of a powder allows for a more gentle application to areas you need it most.
I've done the research and these are the best powder dry shampoos on the market.
1. Aveda Shampowder Dry Shampoo
Aveda Shampowder Dry Shampoo
My powder dry shampoo of choice, I love this for so many reasons. First, there's the applicator; you simply squeeze the bottle gently and a finely-milled powder is ejected, meaning you can achieve super natural results. Then there's the formula itself; with 99.8% naturally derived ingredients, this vegan formula is kind to the environment. Oh, and the scent? Heavenly.
2. Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder
Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder
Oribe's dry shampoo not only works to absorb oil and grease at the scalp, but also protects its microbiome, meaning healthier hair growth. The ingredients list is rather impressive, ranging from kaolin clay for fast-action oil absorption to mango leaf extract to cleanse and purify the skin at the scalp. You twist off the cap, then dust it directly onto the scalp and use your fingers to disperse the product.
3. Rahua Voluminous Dry Shampoo
Rahua Voluminous Dry Shampoo
Rahua's plant-based formula features organic cassava and clay to gently cleanse the scalp and remove any signs of grease. If you have fine or flat hair, this is also a brilliant product for adding volume at the root, without any sticky or wet textures.
4. Violette Fr Frange Puff Dry Shampoo
Violette Fr Frange Puff Dry Shampoo
Violette Fr's product is actually super smart, mostly due to its handy, on-the-go applicator. Applying dry shampoo with a makeup brush makes so much sense and offers an ultra-natural finish, which is also aided by the matte, transparent finish the formula itself offers. Pop one of these in your bag for midday top-ups.
5. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
Briogeo's offering allows for instantaneous results as well as longer-term ones. Not only does the product contain Binchotan charcoal to absorb excess oil at the scalp, it also features Biotin to encourage healthy hair growth and witch hazel to regulate oil production.
6. Bumble and bumble Prét-à-powder
Bumble and bumble Prét-à-powder
One of my personal faves, Bumble & Bumble's powder is a long-standing bestseller for a reason. Not only does this dry shampoo take oily, greasy strands to task, it also adds texture and volume at the root, refreshing any style no matter how long it's been since the last wash.
7. Hair Gain Peptide Puff Dry Shampoo
Hair Gain Peptide Puff Dry Shampoo
A cute, affordable option that works in more than one way, Hair Gain's Peptide Puff Dry Shampoo cleverly targets oil while featuring biotin with caffeine, red clover extract and acetyl tetrapepdtide-3 to boost volume. It also has an adorable powder puff applicator, making on-the-go touch-ups a breeze.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Heard of the 6-6-6 walking challenge? After trying for a week, I'm not a fan - here's how I made it work for me
Worth a try? Or worth side stepping?
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
I'm a Parisian fashion editor who swears by these French fashion brands
Très, très chic
By Penny Goldstone
-
The beauty editors have spoken—they declare these 11 skincare products the very best launches of 2024
From the thousands of products out there, these 11 came out on top
By Tori Crowther
-
After testing 100s of launches this year, beauty editors deem these 11 best make-up buys of the year
Consider this the must-try make-up hall of fame, 2024 edition
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Celebrities and royals swear by this facialist for glowing skin—her line of products are just as good for adding radiance at home
Professional results without a trip to the clinic
By Mica Ricketts
-
I have oily skin and I’ve just tested the 8 best matte foundations for great coverage and longevity—without the shine
They leave skin even, but never dull
By Mica Ricketts
-
This expert-approved mask is my tried-and-tested one-way ticket to the softest ever hair
A fantastic formula
By Tori Crowther
-
I just found the longest-wearing eyeshadow—it's the *only* one I've tried that stays put all night long
Maximum sparkle, minimal effort
By Mica Ricketts
-
These cooling face tools have become my favourite quick fix for tired and puffy skin
The ultimate post-party pick-me-up
By Matilda Stanley
-
I was incredibly sceptical of this liquid 'dry' shampoo, but I can confirm that it's actually genius
New hair obsession just dropped
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
This eyeliner has over 20,000 five-star reviews—and it's the only one I use
Soft & smudgy with the best shade range
By Rebecca Fearn