The Best Hair Accessories to Hold All Types of Hair—From Thick and Long to Thin and Fine
Only the chicest permitted
Hair accessories have been in for a hot minute—and this winter, I'm celebrating growing out my hair by adorning it only with the chicest barettes, alice bands, scrunchies and claw clips I can lay my hands on. They're trendy and oh so practical—whether you're in between cuts, trying to hide a tricky fringe, or just wanting to accessorise differently. Over the years, I've developed quite the collection, and ahead are my very favourites—grouped by hair type.
Best hair accessories 2026 for fine hair
Best hair accessories 2026 for thick hair
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.