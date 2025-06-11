Guess what? Daily haircare doesn't have to be boring. In fact, if you fill your at-home kit with the best hydrating shampoos, shine-boosting conditioners and high-performance hair brushes, your daily routine will become a lot more fulfilling. This category celebrates the essentials that you need in your daily personal collection, as voted for by our 2025 Hair Awards judges.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is formed of a host of industry pros from professional hairdressers and salon owners to journalists, content creators and hair experts to ensure that all products are thoroughly put through their paces.

Here are the very best day-to-day DIYers in haircare for 2025...

WINNER: Best hydrating shampoo

Hair by Sam McKnight Rich Cleanse Nourishing Shampoo £28 at Sephora While Hair by Sam McKnight (the namesake brand created by the iconic hairstylist) is perhaps best known for its incredible styling sprays, its wash and care products certainly should not be slept on. The Rich Cleanse Nourishing Shampoo, for example, was a favourite of the judges thanks to its ingredients (strengthening Keratin, colour-protecting Quinoa Pro and hydrating Sugar Beet), beautiful scent (which McKnight works closely on with Miller Harris founder Lyn Harris) and of course, its results: hair is left soft, shiny and most importantly, ultra-hydrated. Judge and Journalist Ateh Jewel commented that, “Sam is iconic and poured his decades of expertise into this,” commending the product for leaving her hair soft, while appreciating that the packaging was “chic” and “looked like skincare.”

WINNER: Best shine-boosting shampoo

L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Gloss Sulphate-Free Shampoo £12.99 at Boots If you need proof this shampoo does what it says on the tin (bottle), consider the fact that two of the country’s most esteemed hairstylists commented on the notable shine this offers hair. Both Sam McKnight and Adam Reed praised the product, with the latter saying: “The shine was noticeable and long-lasting, and for the price of this product, I was surprised at the result, as was the client that I used it on.” We all know the impact of glycolic acid on the skin, but the proof is in the pudding with its effect on hair, thanks to this shampoo: hair is left glossy, smooth, and soft to the touch. And for only £12.99, it’s an easy win for your everyday at-home wash and care collection.

WINNER: Best shine-boosting conditioner

NUXE Hair Prodigieux High Shine Conditioner £20 at Lookfantastic Using hero ingredient, fermented pink Camellia oil, the NUXE Hair Prodigieux High Shine Conditioner is a sure-fire way to achieve high shine. As well as leaving locks looking glossy, hair will also be free of tangles and left with a subtle, pretty scent. Judge, Content Creator and Curl Expert Nia Pettitt enjoyed using the product, noting that it was an “incredible conditioner with great slip,” and that it “adds a beautiful shine when rinsed.” NUXE’s formula also comes with the perfect mid-price point; it feels like a little treat but isn’t outlandishly expensive.

WINNER: Best new British hair brand

Tootilab Created by dynamic duo Gaia and Julio, Tootilab’s mission is to ‘take the effort out of curl care, making it easy for anyone to rock their natural texture.’ The inclusive brand is designed for anyone with curls, no matter their curl pattern, gender, age or ethnicity. More than just a collection of products, Tootilab is somewhat of an educational platform, offering tricks, tips and hacks for how to style curls—and newcomers are welcome to take the brand’s curl quiz to decipher which formulas may suit them best. Favourites include the All Weather Styling Gel and the Soft Leave-in Cream.

WINNER: Best dry shampoo

ARKIVE Headcare The Reset Dry Shampoo £14 at Lookfantastic Making dry shampoo cool again, ARKIVE founder Adam Reed has nailed it with this efficacious formula. Using rice starch, excess oil and sebum are absorbed with ease at the scalp and root of the hair, meaning it’s always possible to push that next hair wash to tomorrow. It also adds noticeable volume at the root, while the inclusion of Baobab Oil helps to boost shine all over (in all the places you actually want it). One of our favourite things about this dry shampoo spray is, of course, its scent; featuring the brand’s signature No One Elsie fragrance, this easily doubles as a hair perfume.

WINNER: Best smoothing/anti-frizz product

WINNER: Best blow-dry product

Neäl & Wølf MIRACLE Rapid Blow-Dry Mist View at Amazon View at Amazon For those among us who are time-poor, a product that speeds up the blow-drying process is appealing, to say the very least. So you’ll be delighted to know that judges reported the Neäl & Wølf MIRACLE Rapid Blow-Dry Mist actually does deliver on this front, speeding up drying time by up to an impressive 50%. As well as this key USP, the spray also protects from heat damage, reduces frizz and injects hair with a hit of moisture. Key ingredients include shea butter and avocado oil, as well as violet pigments to refresh and brighten hair tones. "I genuinely didn't think this was going to work," said Judge and Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas. "But, it honestly sped up my blow-drying time. I have long hair, so this has become a must-have product."

WINNER: Best curl enhancer: gel

Only Curls Mega Hold Curl Gel £18 at Boots Want a curl-friendly gel that defines and offers strong hold but without any stickiness? The Only Curls Mega Hold Curl Gel is oil-infused (think: Avocado Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, Flax Seed Oil and Aloe), meaning it nourishes while enhancing your style. Designed to be used on dry hair, the formula works for all curl types and also targets frizz. “[This is] a great product for someone who is getting to know their curls as it has great slip, which makes it easy to distribute,” said judge Nia Pettitt. “It can be used as a topper or base gel and scrunched for extra definition. Its light formula makes it buildable, so you can get a long-lasting hold or soften it for more body.”

WINNER: Best volumiser

R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray £21.20 at Face The Future While maintaining truly voluminous hair often starts at the wash cycle with a shampoo and conditioner targeted towards building body, sometimes you just need that instant ‘whoosh,’ and this spray truly delivers on that front. Adding volume and texture in a single spritz, R+Co’s product is super easy to use: simply aim towards the roots for instant volume, then towards the mid-lengths of hair for added texture and body all over. Judge and Marie Claire Beauty Editor Nessa Humayun commented that this was a “nice lightweight product [which] adds a good dose of volume and leaves hair looking more tousled and beachy.”

WINNER: Best leave-in conditioner

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner £28 at Cult Beauty If you’re already a big fan of Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream, this Leave-In Conditioner may well be a no-brainer for your next purchase. The lightweight formula locks in moisture and leaves hair super hydrated and soft, while also offering heat and humidity protection. Harnessing the power of Brazil nut oil and cupuaçu butter, strands will be nourished through and through. Judge Katie Thomas loved the product, noting the delicious scent and how easy it is to spritz away for silky-smooth lengths. "My brush glides through my hair after using this," she said. "Quite the task with my ever-tangled hair."

WINNER: Best heat protection product

The Cornish Seaweed Bath Co. Nutri-Therm Hair Serum £29.95 at The Cornish Seaweed Bath Co. If heat protection sprays just aren’t your thing, this cult serum from The Cornish Seaweed Bath Co. belongs on your shelves. In just a couple of pumps, hair is coated and ready for heated tools, with added safety. The formula doesn’t stop there, though; as well as offering protection from both heated stylers and UV damage, the serum has seven other core benefits, from strengthening and controlling frizz to conditioning and moisturising. It also works on a deeper level, with hair bond regeneration and hair shaft reconstruction at its heart. The amount you get for your money with this one is pretty impressive, and our judges agreed.

WINNER: Best DIY colour product

eSalon Custom Hair Colour Set £27.50 at eSalon Box dye for the modern, tuned-in beauty consumer, eSalon is revolutionising the way we perceive and use at-home colour. Instead of taking a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, the brand offers made-to-order, fully customised, salon-quality DIY colour, which has been crafted by a colourist (who takes your photos and hair history into account) and delivered to your door with ease. You’ll also receive personalised instructions and one-on-one guidance to ensure any complications are smoothed over before even applying the colour. You have the choice of deciding between Permanent, Ammonia-free Permanent, and Demi-Permanent hair colour, too. This is most certainly the future of at-home hair colouring.

WINNER: Best hairbrush for detangling

MANTA The Original £30 at MANTA Described by judge and Hair Stylist Luke Hersheson as “a brilliant innovation that really delivers,” a MANTA brush really could just change your life. Its ability to detangle with ease is impressive, as is the way it feels on the scalp and hair: gentle and almost undetectable. If breakage is a concern, investing in a MANTA is a must. And for those seeking a healthier scalp, using a brush like this, which offers scalp stimulation and gentle exfoliation, can be a game-changer. Some of the best £30 you could spend on fine or fragile hair.

WINNER: Best heatless curlers

REHAB. Curling Rods £28.50 at REHAB. With heatless curling techniques aplenty on the likes of TikTok, it can be an intimidating world. These curling rods by REHAB. simplify the process for an affordable price point. With each set containing three velvet rods and three satin bonnets, these allow you to get high-quality curls without any heat damage. “[These] deliver a much better result than just one heatless curler, in my opinion,” said judge Nessa Humayun. “[The] packaging [is] much more slick than other heatless curling products,” she added. For a dreamy at-home blow-dry effect with extra bounce and body, you can’t go wrong with this set.

WINNER: Best haircare range for kids

My Little Coco Curl Kit £40 at My Little Coco Creating products that are dermatologically tested, paediatrician-approved, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free, My Little Coco has been designed for the whole family, even suitable for newborns and children with the most sensitive skin. Each product is enriched with organic coconut oil and smells like fresh coconut, and our judges particularly loved the Curl Kit. “Fantastic products,” said judge, Content Creator and Stylist Karen Williams. “[These] felt really safe and clean for a baby or child’s hair.” Fellow judge Katie Thomas wrote that she appreciated the gorgeous smell of the products, and that they “made my daughter’s curls look angelic.”

WINNER: Best hairbrush for kids

Rock & Ruddle Bristle Brush £49 at Rock & Ruddle Want an effective, high-quality hairbrush that also looks cute and that your kids will love? Our judges selected the Rock & Ruddle Bristle Brush as their ultimate favourite. With gorgeous designs and the option to personalise your purchase, these feel extra special when compared with other options on the market. With bristles that stimulate the scalp and boost shine across the hair, Rock & Ruddle’s products feel expensive and of super high quality. They’re also easy to clean; each bristle pad can be removed to wash, meaning it’s never a hassle. "Whenever a friend has a baby, I buy them a personalised Rock & Ruddle brush. It's the perfect present, one that's useful, but also feels incredibly special and will last them years," says judge Katie Thomas.

WINNER: Best grooming balm/beard product

Murdock London Beard Balm £23 at Lookfantastic Beard balms seem to be a dime a dozen these days, but finding a quality one is the challenge. Murdock London’s offering topped the list for our judges, with the texture, ingredients and fragrance being praised, as well as its versatility. “My boyfriend tested this, and was so impressed that he used it on his hair as well. It provides great definition without feeling greasy, and the hold is subtle yet effective, leaving no obvious signs of product,” said Marie Claire's Senior Health & Fitness Editor, Ally Head. With shea butter, coconut oil and sweet almond oil featured in the product’s ingredients list, this is the definition of hydrating, moisturising and nourishing, meaning it leaves hair feeling as soft as it does looking great.