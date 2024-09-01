Celebrities are obsessed, it's gone viral on TikTok and it just so happens to be my most recommended hair styling product

As a beauty editor, I try a lot of products promising the world—particularly when it comes to hair care. Although many of them are brilliant, a lot of them fall flat—quite literally on my limp, fine hair. However, there is one product that I think deserves every inch of praise it gets: Color Wow Dream Coat.

If I didn't understand how it works then I'd think this product was pure magic. It's the only frazzle-free solution I've found that keeps my hair looking fresh and sleek, post sweaty workouts and no matter the weather.

Here's everything you need to know about this cult beauty product.

What is Color Wow Dream Coat?

The miracle-sounding product promises smooth, frizz-resistant waterproof hair for days on end (even with washes in between). It's by no means a new product - it launched way back in 2017 - but its fanbase seems to be growing every year, with more people are falling in love with its hardworking formula.

It comes in three options: Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (the original), Dream Coat Extra Strength and Dream Coat For Curly Hair.

How does Color Wow Dream Coat work?

Color Wow Dream Coat works by using heat-activated polymers that create an invisible coating around the hair strands. This in turn becomes sort of a humidity-proof and water-resistant barrier. The formula is weightless so despite spritzing lots of product throughout the hair, it won't feel or look heavy; great for those with thin and fine hair types.

It's also safe to use on colour and keratin-treated hair.

The results of Dream Coat

I've used this product for years so I know it works through all sorts of occasions and weather. I put it to the test once again for the purpose of this article, and during that time my hair survived four days, which included two workouts, multiple downpours and heavy winds, a bottomless brunch, a hangover and everything in between.

To use Dream Coat, I first wash and condition my hair (I tend to use a deep conditioner mask when using this product to give extra moisture and shine) and let it air dry for about 10-20 minutes so that it's not soaking wet. I then liberally spray Dream Coat onto my hair in sections; I'm not shy here, I really make sure I spritz throughout before brushing it through. I then roughly dry my hair before using either hair straighteners or the ghd Duet Blowdry.

Dream Coat is heat-activated so yes, you have to use some sort of heated tool to make it work. You also have to use some tension when styling to get that sleek look and create uniformity with the polymer film.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Here I am on day two, having battled lots of rain and wind. And yet, my hair looks in pretty good shape. Without applying the product, my hair would've looked a hot mess but as you can see it still looks fairly straight and smooth.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Here I am on day four having only brushed my hair through occasionally with my fingertips and not touching up the straightening at all. It's also been thrown in a bun on multiple occasions, which hasn't added any kinks or waves to it.

I will say, I can get away with not brushing it because of the texture and condition of my hair. My hair is healthy and not dyed, which means I'm not prone to tangles and knots. This also means that my hair is naturally rather shiny, which Dream Coat emphasises but isn't responsible for alone.

Final thoughts on Dream Coat

I'll never get tired of recommending this product because it does exactly as it promises (provided you actually follow the directions).

It works brilliantly to waterproof the hair and keep any style practically perfect no matter the weather. It's definitely on the pricier side, but it eliminates the need for multiple products to help add shine, smooth and keep frizz-free. Plus, you don't have to use it that often - every three to four washes should put you in a good place.

The only downside is that it does need heat activating, which isn't ideal if you prefer to air dry or want to curb your hot tool use.

It's the one styling product that helps me mimic that fresh-out-of-the-salon hair at home. As someone who isn't keen on spending lots of time doing my hair, this is a dream (pun, very much intended) and a product that'll remain in my routine for a long time.