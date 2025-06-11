These are the 20 Next-Gen Stylers that impressed our judges most at this year's Marie Claire UK Hair Awards

If there's one thing for certain, it's that the haircare industry continues to evolve year after year. In 2025, our panel of expert judges were especially impressed by the introduction of innovative tools and styling products that bring something different to the fold. Be it new, smart ways to dry and style your hair in one go, or personalised drops to cater to your specific needs, this category is full to the brim of fresh, exciting ways to enjoy hair products.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is formed of a host of industry pros from professional hairdressers and salon owners to journalists, content creators and hair experts to ensure that all products are thoroughly put through their paces.

Here are the very best next-gen stylers in haircare for 2025...

WINNER: Best hairdryer

Dyson Supersonic Nural View at QVC UK View at Sephora UK View at Dyson UK The second generation of Dyson’s iconic Supersonic hairdryer, the Nural has some noticeable upgrades, from the new Scalp Protect mode (that adjusts to an optimal temperature to protect the scalp), to new attachments to personalise the drying experience for your hair type. “All the added technology is so clever and innovative, and is like no other dryer around,” said judge and Hair Stylist Neil Moodie. The motion-sensing accelerometer is another impressive feature, which deactivates the heater and reduces airflow and noise between styling passes. “This product is excellent - I am in love with using it,” said judge and Stylist Tabitha James Kraan. “It complements my work and allows me to work faster whilst fully respecting the integrity of the hair. I care a great deal about hair condition, and this hairdryer helps me achieve my goals.” A worthy upgrade to a modern classic.

WINNER: Best straightener

Dyson Airstrait View at Dyson UK View at QVC UK View at Sephora UK Millennials may have thought they’d never see the day when ‘wet-to-dry’ styling tools made a comeback, but Dyson did it a couple of years back—and to much acclaim. Transforming damp strands to dry, straightened hairstyles, Dyson’s tool doesn’t scrimp on hair health with innovative technology that uses heated air instead of hot plates. As well as less breakage and maintained levels of shine and hair health, this is quite the invention. You can also use it as a ‘regular’ hair straightener with its ‘Dry’ styling mode, making it a must-have for daily use. “As a pro, I was surprised by the efficacy of this tool; the hair looked incredible and my client that I tested this on found it easy to use herself,” commented judge and Hair Stylist Adam Reed.

WINNER: Best hot brush

ghd Duet Blowdry £379 at ghd Describing it as an “excellent blow dry brush” that’s “really intuitive, [and] creates salon results quickly and effectively,” judge and Marie Claire's Junior Beauty Editor Nessa Humayun sums up why we all love the ghd Duet Blowdry. The 2-in-1 hair dryer brush has been created to take hair from out-of-the-shower wet, to dry and perfectly blow-dried. Harnessing the power of the brand’s Heat-Air Xchange TechnologyTM (which uses air flow instead of direct heat), it ensures no heat damage, instead leaving bouncy styles finished with shine and body. “This product looked and worked very well on longer hair types, and was easy to use, drying the hair fast on both straight and curly hair types,” noted fellow judge and Stylist Paul Edmonds.

WINNER: Best curl enhancer: spray

Color Wow Curl Wow Shook Mix + Fix Bundling Hair Spray £32.50 at Lookfantastic For a curl product that takes a ‘care-meets-style’ approach, you can’t beat the Curl Wow Shook Mix + Fix Bundling Hair Spray. It features a unique ‘shake-to-activate’ bi-phase formula that’s one part hydrating oils (think: Jojoba, Rice Bran, Passion Flower, and Grape Seed Oils), one part curl-bundling polymers. The result? Well-defined, bouncy curls that look and feel super soft and shiny. “Very impressive from application to finish—curls were ’bouncing and behaving,’” said Hair Stylist, Hair Expert and Hair Educator Lorraine Dublin of the spritz, also adding that it had a “great fragrance.” “It’s a new essential in my kit,” she concluded.

WINNER: Best texturiser

Color Wow Style on Steroids £28 at Lookfantastic A texture spray that also has other benefits? Yes, you heard that right. The judges loved Color Wow’s Style On Steriods, which as well as offering transparent texturisers that allow for long-lasting style memory, also has powerful heat protection and a moisturising texture that’s never sticky or stiff. Judge and Marie Claire's Senior Health & Fitness Editor Ally Head described this as a “surprising hair hero”. “I was quietly impressed by how effective this moisturising spray is, as well as the fact it’s genuinely as non-sticky as it promises to be,” she explained. In short, this is another winning styling offering from Color Wow that you need to add to your collection.

WINNER: Best styling product for natural/textured hair

Kurl Kitchen Curl Cream View at Cult Beauty Global View at Amazon View at Sephora UK Judge Lollie King became a huge fan of the Kurl Kitchen Curl Cream during her testing. “For curl queens, by curl queens,” she began. “This product is wonderfully creamy, doesn’t leave a gel cast and keeps my curls defined for my full wash cycle.” Made with cocoa butter, hemp and avocado cream, this rich, nourishing cream boasts a beautiful velvety texture and a formula that enriches and boosts strength and elasticity. Curls are left soft, shiny, and full of bounce—in short, so good, you’ll be fielding questions nonstop about what you’ve been using!

WINNER: Best air-dry product

Living Proof StyleLab Air-Dry Styler £27 at Lookfantastic A true multitasker in every sense of the word, the Living Proof StyleLab Air-Dry Styler does everything it says on the tin, from enhancing natural texture and taming frizz to protecting hair from humidity and smoothing overall. “The all-round performance is very high,” said judge and Stylist Errol Douglas of the product. “This elevates natural texture without feeling heavy.” Douglas also praises the fact that you can use as much as needed without experiencing a build-up of product. For those seeking less time with the heated tools and a more ‘natural’ approach to hair drying, you need this in your collection to assist.

WINNER: Best shine product

Oribe Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment View at Cult Beauty Global View at Space NK UK A luxe treatment that offers a glossy finish for hair, as well as a silky, soft-to-the-touch feel, Judge and Colourist, Samantha Cusick, became a big fan of this formula during testing. “If you’re after next-level shine, this definitely delivers. From the first use, my hair felt super soft [and] smooth, and had that healthy, reflective sheen—exactly what you’d expect from something with ‘glass hair’ in the name,” she said, before explaining: “It’s really easy to use—after shampooing, you squeeze out excess water, apply it mid-length to ends, leave it for about a minute, then rinse. If your hair is on the drier side, you can layer it over conditioner for extra hydration. What I really like is that it doesn’t weigh hair down or leave any greasy residue, which some shine treatments tend to do. Plus, it smells gorgeous—as all Oribe products do—so you get that luxury feel.”

WINNER: Best flyaway product

REHAB. Hair Tamer £20 at REHAB. With slicked-back styles being the go-to for many of us, products that tame frizz and keep baby hairs in check are always in demand. If you’ve not yet tried REHAB.’s, you’re missing out. A brilliant final step in achieving sleek, polished styles, simply apply the product where needed to smooth down rogue hairs with the fine-tooth comb. Judge and Hair Stylist, Expert and Educator Lorraine Dublin praised the product for having “very classy packaging [and] minimal and natural ingredients…without the use of unnecessary fillers.” Keep one of these in your bag at all times for on-the-go touch-ups.

WINNER: Best smoothing/anti-frizz tool

The Smooth Company Mane Master Curved Smoothing Brush £26 at The Smooth Company Sometimes, all you need to banish frizz and create smooth styles is the perfect brush, and Mane Master’s Curved Smoothing Brush performs incredibly well. At just £26, this unique curved design is easy to use and works to smooth flyaways and enhance shine. It is used on a number of A-listers, from Maya Jama to Gwyneth Paltrow, is a favourite in the salons of top stylists, and is now a Marie Claire UK Hair Awards winner. If slicked-back styles are some of your favourites to create, this will make your life much easier.

WINNER: Best hair tool innovation

Shark FlexFusion Straight 5-in-1 Air Styler & Dryer & Ceramic Straightener View at very.co.uk View at Sephora UK View at QVC UK Listen, £300+ for a hair tool isn’t cheap, but for everything it does, we think you can justify the price of the Shark FlexFusion Straight 5-in-1 Air Styler & Dryer & Ceramic Straightener. Take, for example, its four extra attachments—along with its original wet-to-dry straightening one, as well as a diffuser and a curling wand. Or the fact that it combines controlled ceramic heat with airflow, meaning less damage for lengths. The judges were big fans of this design, with Session Stylist Syd Hayes praising its “excellent attachments,” and Nessa Humayun saying it was the “best, most affordable multi-styler.” Win, win.

WINNER: Best new styling product

Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm £47 at Cult Beauty Hoping to use less heat on your hair going forward? Invest in a balm like Oribe’s, which is specifically designed for air-drying to smooth and style hair without any heated tools. The lightweight formula has been made to define strands, meaning less frizz and longer-lasting styles. It harnesses the power of fermented yerba mate to strengthen fragile hair and enhance shine, meaning a healthier look across the board. Judge Nessa Humayun said: “[This] helps smooth down frizz and flyaways. [It’s] helpful when putting hair up into a slicked pony or bun.”

WINNER: Best hair styling innovation

K18 Hair AirWash Dry Shampoo £48 at Sephora £48 may sound expensive for a dry shampoo, but this is no ordinary dry shampoo. This non-aerosol formula uses a patented odorBINDTM smart-release biotechnology which eliminates odours from hair, as well as absorbing oil at the scalp and essentially ‘cleaning’ the hair without the use of regular shampoo. The product is highly concentrated and lasts for up to three days, meaning you really can extend your washes even longer than before. “Excellent dry shampoo,” proclaimed judge Nessa Humayun. “[It] feels like it’s actually cleaning my hair. [My] hair looked super refreshed and [there was] no white cast on my dark hair.”

WINNER: Best hair accessory innovation

Hello Klean Rain Shower View at ASOS (UK) View at Sephora UK View at Cult Beauty Global There are numerous benefits to investing in a shower filter, and the Hello Klean Rain Shower is a clear winner in this category. It effectively filters out nasties to ensure skin and hair that may be more on the sensitive side (as well as prone to dryness and irritation) is kept safe from the likes of chlorine, heavy metals, rust and odour. Judge Syd Hayes became a big fan of the Hello Klean design during testing, calling it an “incredible idea.” “[It is] such a genius innovation and [is] simple to use,” he said, before adding that he liked the “clean branding and great packaging,” too.

WINNER: Best new International hair brand

Cécred These days, there are very few celebrity-created beauty brands that actually deliver, but Beyoncé’s Cécred proved it’s very much one of them in 2024. With rich formulations that offer deep hydration and nourishment, the brand is making its mark for all the right reasons. ”It’s been my lifelong dream to create these hair products and bring some of my mother’s teachings to life,” Beyoncé said of her brand. “We started by prioritising the needs of textured hair like mine and others who lack moisture and strength. It was important to honour past rituals while infusing our personal touch by adding advanced science to build new sacred rituals. The result was haircare defined by its performance, quality, and intention. Haircare that isn’t put into the same box others have tried to put me in as a Black woman throughout my career.” New to the brand? Try the Nourishing Hair Oil, which is a fellow award winner.

WINNER: Best hair extensions: weft

Beauty Works Express-Weft from £173 at Beauty Works Salon owner and judge Samantha Cusick is a big fan of these extensions for a number of reasons. “I recently used the Beauty Works Express Weft on a client, and I have to say, it’s a really quick and efficient option for adding instant length and volume,” she began. “It combines the ease of tape-ins with the coverage of a weft, making it super versatile and great for clients who want a fuller look without committing to traditional sewn-in wefts. The application process is speedy—it took under 20 minutes to fit, which is a massive plus for both clients and stylists. The hair quality is soft and blends beautifully, though, as with any extensions, proper aftercare is key to keeping them looking fresh. What I really liked is that it sits flat against the head, so there’s no bulkiness at the root, making it super natural-looking.”

WINNER: Best hair extensions: clip-in

gee SOUL M8 Full Head Clip In Hair Extensions from £167.95 at Gee Made from ethically sourced Remy Indian hair, these hair extensions make longer hair at home easier than ever, according to our judges. “These are brilliant, allowing even a novice to easily customise and add hair where needed,” noted Beauty Editor Madeleine Spencer, with Samantha Cusick adding: “The 8-piece set gives great coverage, and the hair quality is lovely—soft, silky, and natural-looking. The clips are secure but comfortable, which is a big plus because nobody wants extensions that dig in or slide out halfway through the day. They also blend really well, so whether you’re after a bit of extra thickness or full glam length, they do the job nicely. They come in a good range of shades, making it easier to find a perfect match.”

WINNER: Best hair extensions: tapes

Great Lengths Natural Cut Aria Tapes visit Great Lengths Finding hair extension tapes that look natural can be challenging, but judge Samantha Cusick believes the Great Lengths Natural Cut Aria Tapes to be some of the best in the biz. “These are one of the most seamless tape-in extensions I’ve come across. The ultra-thin tapes make them super discreet, and the Natural Cut design helps them blend beautifully,” she commented. “The hair quality is gorgeous—soft, silky, and really natural-looking. They also feel lightweight, which is a big plus if you don’t like the feeling of heavy extensions… Overall, a high-quality, super-natural tape-in option that’s great for adding length and volume without bulk. Also, a big tick for the packaging: looks great, easy to store and sustainable!”

WINNER: Best hair extensions innovation

Hidden Crown Halo hair extensions Visit Hidden Crown Created from ethically-sourced 100% Remy human hair, these extensions make longer, thicker strands easier than ever before—and judge Samantha Cusick is a big fan: “They’re such an easy way to add instant length and volume with zero commitment. The halo design means no clips, no bonds—just a clear, adjustable wire that sits comfortably on your head. You can literally pop them in within 30 seconds, making them perfect for quick transformations.” Cusick described the hair quality as “gorgeous,” along with “silky” and “smooth.” The design “also holds a curl really well, so whether you’re going for sleek and straight or bouncy waves, it keeps its shape throughout the day.” The stylist concluded: “Overall, a really solid choice if you want natural-looking extensions that take no time to apply. Super easy, super effective, and definitely one to have in your kit for effortless glam!”