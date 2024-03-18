Despite using the best shampoo and conditioner daily, it can be tricky to find the right combo that works for your scalp and strands, particularly if you have really dry hair. There are a number of reasons your hair can feel and look dry, including changes in hormones, overuse of tools, constant hair dyeing, medical conditions, and environmental factors (like time in a hot climate or lots of swimming). Finding out what's causing it can be really handy in solving the issue, but there are lots of products that can help, too. And it can start as simply as using the best shampoo and conditioners for dry hair.

Shampoo and conditioners (along with intense moisture masks and clever hair oils) are a great way to keep our dry hair in tip top health, despite being a seemingly 'boring' part of our routine. You just need to know where to look to find the gems.

As a beauty editor who gets sent hundreds of hair products, I've trialled my fair share so have thoughts when it comes to the very best. Here are the top shampoos and conditions for dry hair, no matter your budget (we've got drugstore shampoos in here too) or hair type.

1. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Best for many hair types Today's Best Deals £33.90 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Delicious scent + Great for curly hair Reasons to avoid - None, it's great

Moroccanoil is an excellent option for anyone with dry hair. Key ingredients include argan oil and vitamin E and A, the former helps improve the condition of lengths and the latter aids scalp condition (which later helps the hair strands). It gives my hair an instant feeling of intense moisture, leaving it incredibly soft. If you have straight hair, you'll be left with sleek strands or if you've got coils, defined curls. It also has the brand's signature scent, which always makes hair washing that little bit nicer.

2. Ouai Fine Hair Bundle

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Ouai Fine Hair Bundle Best for fine hair Today's Best Deals £44 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Works to condition hair without weighing it down + Smells stunning Reasons to avoid - Definitely one of the most expensive duos out there

Having both dry and fine hair can be really frustrating when it comes to using products that are conditioning enough without completely weighing the hair down. Enter: Ouai. This duo works to cleanse the scalp without stripping it of natural oils and then load it up with moisture without being OTT. The conditioner features biotin, keratin, chia seed and hemp oil to keep it feeling great but also less prone to breakage when brushing and styling.

I really like to use a small amount of conditioner before shampooing (the hair sandwiching method) to keep the ends feeling hydrated without overdoing it and making it look or feel greasy or heavy. Plus, it's Ouai so smells incredibly elegant.

3. CCharles Worthington MenoPlex Volumising Shampoo

(Image credit: Boots)

Charles Worthington MenoPlex Volumising Shampoo and Conditioner Best for voluminising and conditioning Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Great for volume and moisture Reasons to avoid - Might not be rich enough for all hair types

Made with perimenopause and menopause in mind which can cause the skin and hair to feel more dry than before due to hormone changes, this Charles Worthington duo (sold separately) addresses that, as well as volume.

Adding volume is also great for menopause related hair thinning as it gives the illusion of fuller, thicker-looking hair. The conditioner is thick without weighing the hair down and gives a really smooth, frizz-free finish.

4. Arkive All Day Shampoo and Conditioner

(Image credit: Boots)

Arkive All Day Shampoo and Conditioner Best drugstore option Today's Best Deals £12 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great affordable option + Gorgeous scents Reasons to avoid - Might not be moisturising enough for everyone

Arkive is a fantastic affordable option when it comes to haircare, including the brand's shampoo and conditioner. It's not the most conditioning, but I've found that many of the ultra conditioning options are on the more expensive end so this is a fantastic budget but brilliant option. Its key ingredient is baobab (both oil and protein), which helps to add hair moisture and strength.

5. Aussie Miracle Moist Vegan Hair Conditioner

(Image credit: Boots)

Aussie Miracle Moist Vegan Hair Conditioner Best deep conditioner Today's Best Deals £4.79 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very well scented + Helps dried out ends Reasons to avoid - It can be far too heavy for fine hair

Aussie isn't exactly anything new but my goodness is it good. The scent alone is stunning but it conditions and coats the hair incredibly well, too. Its key ingredient is Australian macadamia nut oil, which helps to deeply conditioner the hair. If you find your ends are particularly dry, this will really help.

6. Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo

(Image credit: Boots)

Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Best budget option Today's Best Deals £2.25 at Boots Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lovely clean scent Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for greasy hair

I always stock up on a bottle of this gem of a budget option from Dove. It gives hair a great clean feeling without stripping it (though greasy scalps might need a little extra cleaning once a week from a clarifying shampoo) and making it feel or look dry. Think of it as the comforting classic Dove shower gels but for your hair. When it comes to dryness, it helps repair the hair on the inside and make it look and feel less frazzled on the outside.

7. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Best affordable premium Today's Best Deals £16 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Great price + Leaves hair feeling incredibly soft Reasons to avoid - Not hydrating enough for really thick hair

If you want to feel like you're getting premium hair care at an affordable cost then Beauty Pie should be your go-to. I really rate this shampoo and conditioner due, because it does just as it promises in cleansing the scalp, moisturising and leaving hair feeling incredibly soft. If you love your hair to feel silky soft then you'll love this pair. If you bleach your hair or use heat more than you'd like leaving you with straw-like ends, introduce these two into your routine.

8. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Shampoo

(Image credit: Briogeo)

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Shampoo Best for curly and coily hair Today's Best Deals £33 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Huge bottle so lasts a while + Sulphate-free, which many with curly hair prefer Reasons to avoid - Pretty pricey

This shampoo is great for everyone, particularly those with curly hair. The formula is packed full of shea butter, panthenol, glycerin, algae extract, rosehip oil (to name a few), which get to work protecting strands and the scalp whilst cleansing. Ingredients like glycerin work particularly well on thick curly and coily hair as it prevent excess drying. I don't have curly hair, but I use this alongside the conditioner and my hair is always thankful. It also smells fantastic, which is a bonus.

9. Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner

(Image credit: Boots)

Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner Best for thick hair Today's Best Deals £10.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Ideal for thick hair types in need of TLC Reasons to avoid - Isn't suitable for ultra fine hair

This conditioner is fantastic at saving my dry, brittle ends when I've overdone it on the styling and colouring. The star of the show here is Mankua honey which acts as a humectant that curly hair loves to seal in moisture. Shea butter (an ingredient the brand is centred around) is a hero at both moisturising and hydrating the hair making it an excellent option for reviving dry strands on thicker hair types.