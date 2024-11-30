Every celebrity with great hair seems to use this one brand—I decided to give it a try now that it's on sale
Spoiler alert: it's worth the hype
If, like me, you have long looked at the hair of certain celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian and wondered how they get their hair just so shiny and bouncy and beautiful, I'm here to tell you—it's Color Wow products. hair brand you may not be super familiar with (yet!).
You might not be majorly familiar with the brand, but Color Wow is the brand used by top celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who does the hair of everyone from Kim and J Lo to Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. From shampoo and conditioner to volumising texture sprays and curl creams, Color Wow knows how to deliver exceptionally great hair products.
I've used a few products from Color Wow over the years, but was super interested to know what was really good—and I figured that now, while the Black Friday sales are thriving, is the best time to try the rest. So, after experimenting with the entire range, I can confirm these are the best Color Wow products (and some of the best hair products full stop) that money can buy.
1. Color Wow Dream Filter Treatment
Color Wow Dream Filter Treatment
This clever product is one of a kind in my opinion, and an essential for anyone who colours their hair and lives in a hard water area (stay with me). As a pre-shampoo treatment, this gently exfoliates and detoxifies hair, rinsing away impurities from hard water. Copper, iron, magnesium and calcium are all neutralised, meaning colour is cleaner and sharper, especially for blondes. It's a must-have for me.
2. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
As someone with chronically flat hair, I'm always reaching for this as the perfect accompaniment to my Dyson Airwrap blowdry post-shower. A mousse that's applied to damp hair, this adds instant (and long-lasting) volume to fine strands that need a little extra help, and the built-in heat protectant also comes in pretty handy.
3. Color Wow Dream Cocktail - Coconut Infused
Color Wow Dream Cocktail
There are a few iterations of this product, but as a coconut girlie, this is my favourite. It's basically a leave-in treatment that helps to strengthen and protect coloured hair, with nourishing coconut oil that's perfect for dry lengths. The product also infuses hair with fatty acids and emollients to maintain its strength and flexibility, making it a must for damaged ends.
4. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is probably my most used Color Wow product of all time, and I even carry a mini bottle with me while travelling. As someone who experiences increased frizz in humid environments, this has become my saving grace while abroad. It's designed to enhance shine with a glossy finish, protect hair from heat and reduce frizz. The spray is suitable for all hair types and is heat activated, meaning it's best used ahead of your blow dry.
5. Color Wow Root Cover Up
Color Wow Root Cover Up
Anyone with coloured hair may well be familiar with this product, which boomed in popularity during COVID when salons closed and our roots became an issue. It's so subtle when on and easy to use, making it the perfect product to always have in your stash between salon appointments. It comes in a range of colours no matter what your hair looks like, too.
6. Color Wow Money Mist
Color Wow Money Mist
Another one of my top products, this is responsible for getting me on to leave-in conditioners. It promises rich, luxurious-looking hair with noticeable shine and bounce, and it delivers. I love the continuous mist spray bottle too, which allows for easy application, even for lazy gals like me.
7. Color Wow Curl Wow COCO-MOTION Lubricating Conditioner
Color Wow Curl Wow COCO-MOTION Lubricating Conditioner
I've heard nothing but great things about this rich conditioner for curly hair, which uses a blend of coconut and marula oils for super hydration. It helps to detangle curls and define them, all in a weightless-feeling formula.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Drop everything! Now you can shop Kate Moss' most iconic outfits with her debut Zara collection
Future fashion memorabilia
By Penny Goldstone
-
Fasted workouts have long been hailed as *the* way to boost metabolism - but new research suggests women have been misled. Here, top experts explain
Worth trying or one to skip?
By Ally Head
-
This is, without a doubt, my favourite moisturiser of all time and I've just seen that it's 25% off
Hydrated, bouncy skin - no matter the weather
By Jazzria Harris
-
This is, without a doubt, my favourite moisturiser of all time and I've just seen that it's 25% off
Hydrated, bouncy skin - no matter the weather
By Jazzria Harris
-
This perfume has been a bestseller for 17 years—and I can confirm it *still* delivers unrivalled freshness
It's a classic for a reason
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I’ve tried hundreds of cream blushes, but this one has replaced all of them thanks to how fresh and dewy it leaves my skin
It's in my make-up bag every single day
By Mica Ricketts
-
This balmy foundation makes my skin look seriously healthy—and the brand has kindly just discounted it ahead of party season
Think glowy not shiny
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
This icon may have launched over 30 years ago but it’s brightening and illuminating effect is still unmatched today
A classic for a reason
By Jazzria Harris
-
This cult scent is one of the most popular perfumes of 2024—here's why I'm adding it to my shopping list
Oh, and it's seriously discounted right now
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Almost everyone I know aspires to own this one beauty product—and it has suddenly got more affordable
This simple beauty buy is totally iconic
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This deep conditioning mask created for Audrey Hepburn saves my hair when it needs serious TLC
There's a reason it's a bestseller
By Tori Crowther