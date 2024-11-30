Every celebrity with great hair seems to use this one brand—I decided to give it a try now that it's on sale

If, like me, you have long looked at the hair of certain celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian and wondered how they get their hair just so shiny and bouncy and beautiful, I'm here to tell you—it's Color Wow products. hair brand you may not be super familiar with (yet!).

You might not be majorly familiar with the brand, but Color Wow is the brand used by top celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who does the hair of everyone from Kim and J Lo to Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. From shampoo and conditioner to volumising texture sprays and curl creams, Color Wow knows how to deliver exceptionally great hair products.

I've used a few products from Color Wow over the years, but was super interested to know what was really good—and I figured that now, while the Black Friday sales are thriving, is the best time to try the rest. So, after experimenting with the entire range, I can confirm these are the best Color Wow products (and some of the best hair products full stop) that money can buy.

1. Color Wow Dream Filter Treatment

This clever product is one of a kind in my opinion, and an essential for anyone who colours their hair and lives in a hard water area (stay with me). As a pre-shampoo treatment, this gently exfoliates and detoxifies hair, rinsing away impurities from hard water. Copper, iron, magnesium and calcium are all neutralised, meaning colour is cleaner and sharper, especially for blondes. It's a must-have for me.

2. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

As someone with chronically flat hair, I'm always reaching for this as the perfect accompaniment to my Dyson Airwrap blowdry post-shower. A mousse that's applied to damp hair, this adds instant (and long-lasting) volume to fine strands that need a little extra help, and the built-in heat protectant also comes in pretty handy.

3. Color Wow Dream Cocktail - Coconut Infused

There are a few iterations of this product, but as a coconut girlie, this is my favourite. It's basically a leave-in treatment that helps to strengthen and protect coloured hair, with nourishing coconut oil that's perfect for dry lengths. The product also infuses hair with fatty acids and emollients to maintain its strength and flexibility, making it a must for damaged ends.

4. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is probably my most used Color Wow product of all time, and I even carry a mini bottle with me while travelling. As someone who experiences increased frizz in humid environments, this has become my saving grace while abroad. It's designed to enhance shine with a glossy finish, protect hair from heat and reduce frizz. The spray is suitable for all hair types and is heat activated, meaning it's best used ahead of your blow dry.

5. Color Wow Root Cover Up

Anyone with coloured hair may well be familiar with this product, which boomed in popularity during COVID when salons closed and our roots became an issue. It's so subtle when on and easy to use, making it the perfect product to always have in your stash between salon appointments. It comes in a range of colours no matter what your hair looks like, too.

6. Color Wow Money Mist

Another one of my top products, this is responsible for getting me on to leave-in conditioners. It promises rich, luxurious-looking hair with noticeable shine and bounce, and it delivers. I love the continuous mist spray bottle too, which allows for easy application, even for lazy gals like me.

7. Color Wow Curl Wow COCO-MOTION Lubricating Conditioner

I've heard nothing but great things about this rich conditioner for curly hair, which uses a blend of coconut and marula oils for super hydration. It helps to detangle curls and define them, all in a weightless-feeling formula.