Introducing the esteemed Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2025 judging panel

This time of year sets in motion a few things—the switch to a new spring perfume, the anticipation of a new season's wardrobe and it means that it's time to announce the judges of this year's Marie Claire UK Hair Awards.

Each year this esteemed panel sets about testing and trialling some of the industry's game-changing shampoos that don't cost the earth, impressive tools that push boundaries and treatments that transform.

And who better to take on this task than those at the helm of the hair industry? Our judging recruits this year range from stylists and colourists to trichologists and texture experts. They will be scoring each product, which will culminate in the winning list across 30 categories.

Those products that our judges deem the best will win the coveted accolades and be celebrated in early summer.

Adam Reed

Hairdresser & Founder, Adam Reed London and Arkive Headcare

(Image credit: Future)

Adam has been a hairdresser for most of his life, and if he is not in his eponymous East London salon doing hair, he could be found BTS at LFW, on a shoot for one of his clients or traveling the globe sharing his love of hair.

Anne Veck

Company Director, Anne Veck Education

(Image credit: Future)

Charismatic, motivating and creative, Anne Veck has been described as “One of the most iconic hairdressers in the world” by Hair magazine. She is Creative Director for Anne Veck Limited, Hairdressing Ambassador for the National Hair and Beauty Federation, brand ambassador for Easydry and Green Salon Collective, Fellow with Honours of The Fellowship for British Hairdressing and Alternative Hair Master Educator.



Anne is the consummate show-person, aware of how to create intrigue and drama in her hairdressing platform work world wide. She has won many UK and international awards and she campaigns tirelessly for diversity and sustainability in the salon industry.

Ateh Jewel

Broadcaster, journalist, diversity advocate and beauty founder

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi-award winning creative, regular presenter on This Morning and social commentator on Good Morning Britain, CNN and Jeremy Vine. Ateh has been in the industry for over 20 years specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ateh is brand ambassador for Olay Retinol 24 Max, ‘Glow Up’ guest judge Season 3, 4, 5 & 6 and Marie Claire columnist. Ateh has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph, Daily Mail, Beauty Columnist for Holly Willoughby’s wellness platform Wylde Moon, Observer, Allure, Red Magazine, Grazia (columnist), Boots Health and Beauty Magazine (columnist), Get The Gloss, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Good Housekeeping and Glamour to name a few.

Ateh was also awarded the CEW 2020 Achiever Award to honour her diversity work for the past 20 years in the beauty industry. She is also Beauty Ambassador for the British Beauty Council and launched her beauty brand Ateh Jewel Beauty in July 2023 with Harrods.

Alongside her commercial work, public speaking, consultancy, hosting and presenting Ateh also helps support and gives rocket fuel for Black and Mixed heritage students in Higher Education working with Oxford University, UAL and Solent University through the Dr. Ateh Jewel Education Foundation.



Daniel Galvin

Founder, Daniel Galvin

(Image credit: Future)

Daniel Galvin, also known as the King of Colour, is a revered and esteemed figure within the hairdressing industry, who has changed the colouring landscape since he started out in the 1960s. In 1977, Daniel established his very own and Europe’s first-ever, specialist hair colour salon and from there his reputation as a colour guru spread worldwide.

Gina Conway

Founder, Gina Conway Salon and Spa

(Image credit: Future)

Award-winning hair salon owner who's passion for customer service excellence has given her a worldwide reputation in the hair and beauty industry. Gina's California roots show through in her business through a natural and environmentally sustainable ethos and a commitment to wellbeing as an integral element to every service in her salon.

Hannah Gaboardi

Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi Clinic

(Image credit: Future)

Hannah Gaboardi is a renowned hair health expert with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Her extensive background have established her as a leading authority in trichology, earning her widespread acclaim and respect. Hannah's expertise spans a broad range of hair and scalp conditions, and she is dedicated to providing the highest level of care through personalised, results-driven treatments.

Jade Summers

Consultant Stylist and Education Director, Hare and Bone

(Image credit: Future)

Jade Summers is the expert ‘lived-in hair’ specialist at HARE & BONE, excelling in cut and colour with a degree in colour. Renowned for her balayage, she was named one of “London’s Best Colourists” by Harper’s Bazaar. Collaborating with Davines in 2025 to launch her own ‘lived-in lightening’ course.



As a Colour Educator, she enhances team skills, focusing on natural colour enhancement and forecasting trends while optimising hair health as a trainee Trichologist.



Jade’s role includes industry shows, awards, salon campaigns, and Tom Ford sales campaigns.



Dedicated to giving back, she works with the Hair Project to mentor HARE & BONE assistants, making her a valued leader in the salon industry.

Josh Wood

Co-Founder, Josh Wood Colour

(Image credit: Future)

Josh Wood has been redefining the hair industry for over three decades. As the founder of the award-winning Josh Wood Colour and the creator of one of the world’s most celebrated salons, his influence spans celebrity, service, pioneering at-home colour systems, and high-fashion collaborations.

A recipient of prestigious industry accolades and a leader in global haircare innovation, empowering clients to feel confident and beautiful. His legacy is one of creativity, excellence, and a relentless drive to shape the future of beauty. Josh continues to set new standards as Executive Board Member for British Beauty Council.

Karen Williams

Founder of #findyourfabulous & content creator

(Image credit: Future)

Karen Williams started off her career as a successful magazine Fashion & Beauty Editor back in the 90s. She has been freelance for over 15 years. Beyoncé & David Beckham are amongst those she has styled.

Karen’s vibrant, passionate personality has led her to co-host a makeover series on Channel 5 and Netflix. More recently she hosted her very own purposeful online #findyourfabulous event, covering everything from fashion, fitness, beauty and wellness. She presents regular fashion slots on This Morning and reviews beauty, fashion & lifestyle products on Instagram.

Loretta De Feo

Founder, CEO of DIZZIAK

(Image credit: Future)

Loretta De Feo, founder of DIZZIAK, envisioned a brand that provides inclusive, high-quality hair and body care. The brand, backed by Dua Lipa, champions a multiculturally-minded approach, blending influences from fashion, art, and music.

DIZZIAK stands out with its multi-award-winning, ultra-hydrating formulations suitable for all hair types and bodies, ensuring powerful nourishment without the heaviness. Motivated by personal frustration with ineffective products and the high street’s limited options, De Feo leveraged her backgrounds in live music and beauty writing to address these gaps, prioritising the health of hair and skin across diverse needs.

Lorraine Dublin

Celebrity Hairstylist

(Image credit: Future)

Dubbed the ‘Hair Doctor’ by American TV personality Lala Anthony, celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin is passionate about making all her clients look (and feel) A list – celebrity or not. Her 20 years’ experience in the industry has allowed her to build up an enviable list of clients including Letitia Wright, Naomi Ackie, Serena Williams, John Boyega and Cush Jumbo to name but a few.

Her extensive training means she is able to work comfortably with all hair types and has led her work to be published in titles such as Vogue, Stylist, Black Hair, Sports Illustrated, Forbes and Wonderland amongst others.

Luke Hersheson

CEO, Hershesons

(Image credit: Future)

Growing up with Daniel as his father, Luke’s lifelong love of all things hair began at the age of four. A full-time stylist by the time he was 19, he went on to make a name for himself as a leading session stylist – working for the biggest fashion designers in the game, as well as the likes of American, British, French and Italian Vogue.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential names in hair, the vision, ingenuity and passion he shares with his father, means that Hershesons is now the go-to, aspirational brand for women from all four corners of the globe. To this day, he believes that seen through the right eyes, so-called limits are merely limitless possibilities. So, everyone can have great hair.

Madeleine Spencer

Beauty Journalist, Broadcaster and Make-up Artist

(Image credit: Future)

Madeleine Spencer is a journalist and broadcaster who has contributed to titles including Grazia, Glamour, InStyle, The Independent, The Evening Standard, and Stylist, as well as offering commentary for the BBC, Sky News, and ITV. She is keen on exploring the significance beauty rituals, products, and memories have on people from different walks of life, and enters into conversation on the topic with guests on her podcast, Beauty Full Lives.

Michael Douglas

Founder, mdlondon

(Image credit: Future)

Renowned hair expert, and founder of mdlondon, Michael Douglas has been in the industry for over 35 years, taking him from salon sessions to catwalk shows, from celebrity styling to TV and education. His straight-talking, practical haircare tips, together with his award-winning hair tools, continue to encourage people to achieve their dream hair everyday.

Michael Van Clarke

Founder, Michael Van Clarke Salon

(Image credit: Future)

Michael Van Clarke is one of London’s leading hairdressers, with over 40 years’ experience at the cutting edge. He has travelled the world looking after nine Royal families, political leaders, models and A-List film celebrities. His Marylebone was recently awarded ‘UK Salon of the Year 2024.’ His Diamond Dry Cut™ is the premiere method for cutting hair and is taught in his central London Salon Academy. Michael developed his unique Van Clarke product line to provide genuine Healthcare for Hair™ to the market.

Millie Kendall OBE

CEO, British Beauty Council

(Image credit: Future)

CEO of the British Beauty Council, retail maven and brand creator, Millie Kendall has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman, L’Occitane and Ruby & Millie. Having worked with the UK’s leading retailers, Millie has been creating and marketing beauty brands for the past 30 years. Millie was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her services to the cosmetic industry, and an OBE in 2022 for services to the hair and beauty industry.

Neil Moodie

Editorial Hairstylist /Salon Owner

(Image credit: Future)

Neil Moodie is a renowned Editorial hairstylist, celebrating 40 years in hairdressing this year, known for his innovative styling and versatile techniques. Today, Neil works with the biggest and brightest personalities in the fashion, beauty and film industries and in June 2022 he founded Neil Moodie Studio, a luxury eco-conscious salon in Spitalfields London.

Through his backstage work at fashion shows, on editorials, and his popular social media tutorials, Neil brings high-fashion hair expertise to audiences worldwide, empowering people to achieve fashion and red carpet hair looks at home.

Nia Pettitt

Owner, The Curl Bar London

(Image credit: Future)

Zimbabwean & English Gemini Nia is a breath of fresh air in the social media community. She is a confidence advocate with younger girls learning to accept their bodies and quirks and has started a movement called #HappyFroday (Fro Friday) dedicated to embracing her curls! "It started with a simple acceptance to love my natural hair that has somehow allowed me to grow as a person. She has launched her own hair salon called 'The Curl Bar London' where she specialises in styling curly hair as well as becoming an author of her self love journey The Book Of Light.

Olivia Rose

Celebrity Makeup Artist

(Image credit: Future)

Olivia is a London-based British makeup artist and Global Pro Artist for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. She has worked with leading brands like Adidas, Puma, M&S, Topshop, and Barbour, and her celebrity clients include Kate Moss, Olivia Palermo, Salma Hayek, and Mina El Hammani.



Alongside this, Olivia's passion for creating fun and educational hair and beauty content has also led to collaborations with top brands such as Hair by Sam McKnight, Paula's Choice, Drunk Elephant, Shark Beauty, and Kevin Murphy.

Paul Edmonds

Founder and Brand Director, Paul Edmonds London

(Image credit: Future)

Paul is one of the most celebrated hairdressers in the UK and a visionary talent working across the film, television, music and fashion industries. In recognition of his work he is also a voting member of BAFTA.

Over the years, Paul and his expert team have worked with some incredible talent including Margot Robbie, Jude Law, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Colin Farrell, Emma Thompson and Sam Smith.

Paul Percival

Founder, Percy & Reed

(Image credit: Future)

Paul Percival is a session hairstylist that has been at the forefront of the beauty and music industry for over 25 years. 17 years ago Paul created the Percy & Reed salon, closely followed by the global Percy & Reed Haircare brand.

Phil Smith

Phil Smith, Hairdresser

(Image credit: Future)

Phil Smith’s career has been studded with success. He grew a global chain of Toni&Guy salon franchises in the 90s and went on to launch his own independent salon, Smith England in his hometown of Salisbury, which sees the Smith family collaborate under one roof.

As a product expert, Phil has masterminded two highly successful mass market haircare product ranges, plus a range of electricals and accessories. With a celebrity client list that includes rock star royalty and primetime TV stars, Phil has been nominated eight times for British Hairdresser of the Year and has scooped multiple awards throughout his career.

Ricardo Vila Nova

Trichologist, 212.2 Ricardo Vila Nova

(Image credit: Future)

Ricardo Vila Nova is known around the globe as ‘The Hair Whisperer’, an epithet he has earned after over a decade of successfully restoring the health and vitality of countless clients’ tresses. Vila Nova’s techniques are rooted in science rather than magic, but the results he achieves are nothing short of miraculous.

Since he opened his first clinic at Harrods, London, he has been welcoming those not only in need of restorative treatments that coaxed back lost hair, but also those who wanted to youth-boost their manes to possess beautifully shiny, soft, strong hair.

Sam McKnight

Hairstylist and Founder, Hair by Sam McKnight

(Image credit: Future)

For over four decades, hair stylist Sam McKnight has been at the forefront of fashion and beauty as one of the world's most influential image makers.



Lauded a 'legend' by Vogue and a 'genius' by Gigi Hadid, Sam is famous for creating era-defining hair looks - it continues to make him one of the most sought-after stylists working today.



Sam's resume reads like the 'whos who' of fashion and includes collaborations with fashion houses like Chanel, Burberry, Balmain, and Vivienne Westwood, international editorial shoots with Vogue, W, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and i-D, and over 200+ cover shoots alongside photographers like Nick Knight, Patrick Demarchelier and Solve Sundsbo.



In 2017, Sam launched his signature haircare brand, Hair by Sam McKnight, an award-winning collection of haircare and styling products.

Samantha Cusick

Founder, Samantha Cusick London & Stā Studios

(Image credit: Future)

Samantha opened her Notting Hill salon in 2016, aged 28 and has spent the last sevens years honing her skills in business, leadership and team-building. Client demand resulted in a second salon, this time in Fitzrovia. Prioritising the happiness of her team, Samantha champions the future generation of hair professionals while simultaneously creating a community that promotes self-confidence and self-expression. Her innate understanding of the consumer and her capacity to identify their needs has produced a lifestyle brand that enhances Samantha's pursuit of creativity and community.



Known for her trademark balayage techniques and specialist colour knowledge, Samantha works alongside her hand-picked team of supreme colourists and stylists, using the latest pioneering techniques, to deliver a bespoke service that is as remarkable as you.



Entrusted with colouring and styling some of the UKs most influential women in the social media sphere, Samantha was amongst the first of her generation of women to harness the power of social media to successfully build and establish her brand identity within the industry, enabling her to branch out with her own, very instagrammable salons and the celebrity clientele to match.

Sophia Hilton

Founder, Not Another Salon

(Image credit: Future)

Sophia Hilton founded Not Another Salon that has over half a million followers across all platforms. As an international educator she has taught in 15 countries and her online education is in 42 countries worldwide!

In 6 years she has won 2 marketing awards, 7 business awards, 3 Colour Awards, including being named Colour Expert three times in a row at the Creative Head awards, meaning she can no longer enter!

Sophia's brand has become one of the most influential brands in the Uk, leading not just for their trends but for their positive contribution to the industry.

Syd Hayes

Celebrity Fashion Hairstylist

(Image credit: Future)

London-based hair stylist Syd Hayes is known for crafting bold, dynamic looks that intensify the character and presence of his subjects. His intuitive grasp of hair textures and ability to execute both dramatic transformations and understated natural styles has made him a valuable creative partner to a range of photographers including Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Juergen Teller, David Sims, Alasdair McLellan, Willy Vanderperre, Tim Walker, Solve Sundsbe, David Bailey and Steven Meisel.

Tabitha JK

Founder/CEO, Tabitha JK Hair Organics and Tabitha James Kraan

(Image credit: Future)

Tabitha James Kraan , Founder of Tabitha JK Hair Organics and the Tabitha James Kraan boutique salon, Farncombe Estate Tabitha JK - The organic hair pioneer who has been delivering her brand of conscious hairdressing since 1999.

Tabitha has pioneered a professional, organic hair care range that is certified by the Soil Association (Cosmos Organic) and went on to win Best Hair Care Brand at their Boom awards. Her range is selling around the world building a cult following and has gained a plethora of awards along the way.

Tabitha is a public speaker, blogger and influencer in the natural beauty sector. She is on the Sustainable beauty coalition for the British Beauty Council and is currently working as an advisor to create NVQ qualifications for the Hair/Spa/beauty/nails sectors. Tabitha is a formal Ambassador for Soil association Beauty.

In her own words Tabitha is a "Hair Geek”, an innovator, a passionate naturalist, environmentalist, animal lover, spirited horsewoman and all round organic guru with a deep rooted passion for the soil.

