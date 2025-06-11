Be it solutions for thinning hair or shampoos that are specifically designed for oily scalps, curly hair or fine hair, the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2025 judges were impressed by the number of treatments and styling formulas that address specific needs this year. We've all learnt that haircare cannot take a 'one size fits all' approach when we all have differing requirements and desires for our hair. This category celebrates the formulas that are always on hand for you, no matter what you need.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is formed of a host of industry pros from professional hairdressers and salon owners to journalists, content creators and hair experts to ensure that all products are thoroughly put through their paces.

Here are the very best targeted solutions in haircare for 2025...

WINNER: Best treatment for thinning/hair loss

Hair + Me The Drops £34.99 at Hair + Me The ultimate innovators in skincare, the people behind Skin+Me have now turned their attention to haircare, much to our delight. Designed by Consultant Dermatologists, each personalised formula is created following an in-depth online consultation based on each user’s hair growth and health needs. Each product begins with a water-based, alcohol-free solution, which is then joined by minoxidil, finasteride, or a combination of the two. Trichologist and judge Hannah Gaboardi praised The Drops for offering “a bespoke approach to hair growth,” which “takes into consideration your medical history.” She added that the results were “evident” after using it. If hair thinning or growth is your number one concern, these are a great addition to the haircare space.

WINNER: Best shampoo for thinning/hair loss

ALFAPARF MILANO PROFESSIONAL Semi di Lino Density Thickening Low Shampoo £14.50 at Alfaparf Milano Pro Hair loss and thinning have increasingly become a concern for many of us in 2025. For this reason, the desire to find a simple shampoo that helps (and won’t cost the earth) is of high priority. Enter: ALFAPARF MILANO PROFESSIONAL Semi di Lino Density Thickening Low Shampoo, which has been designed to gently cleanse and promote body for thicker-looking hair. The brand’s innovative Filler Complex technology—packed full of peptides and amino acids—nourishes and strengthens hair from within, acting as a barrier to protect both the hair and the all-important scalp. This shampoo also features an anti-pollution shield, shine-enhancing complex and colour-boosting complex to maintain coloured hair. Oh, and you get all this for just £14.50, FYI.

WINNER: Best shampoo for damaged hair

Atomy Protein Intensive Shampoo £20 at Atomy Whether it’s prolonged bleach usage or heated tools, there are a range of factors that can contribute to hair damage. The first step to healing hair in need? A shampoo created to rebuild its strength, of course. The most notable thing about Atomy’s Protein Intensive Shampoo is its impressive ingredients list: plant-based protein sources rice, barley, lentil, potato, and oat all work to form a protective barrier around the hair to shield damaged lengths and revive its hydration levels, restoring it to its former glory. The smell is also a key selling point here, which Judge and Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas noted in her review. With hints of cassis, orchid, lily, sandalwood and musk, this is like a perfume for your hair, too.

WINNER: Best shampoo for fine hair

Hello Klean Full Length Anti-Breakage Hard Water Shampoo £15.30 at Hello Klean If a buildup of minerals in your hair is a concern, Hello Klean’s range of products is a great (affordable) investment to make. In particular, the brand’s Full Length Anti-Breakage Hard Water Shampoo has been specifically designed to detoxify the hair (without stripping it), neutralise harsh minerals to prevent breakage and of course, gently remove hard water that’s built up gradually over time. Judge and Marie Claire Beauty Editor, Nessa Humayun, said she felt like “this did a great job of cleaning hair but not stripping [it].” She added, “Anything to do with removing the impact of hard water is excellent in my opinion.”

WINNER: Best conditioner for fine hair

Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner £15.30 at Hello Klean For fine hair that’s blonde, our judges selected the Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner as their favourite product. While many blonde shampoos and conditioners simply focus on brightening those brassy tones, Hello Klean’s specifically targets the cause: dulling effects from hard water. The violet-infused conditioner was a must-have for judge Katie Thomas, who commented that Hello Klean was a “really clever brand” for creating this.

WINNER: Best shampoo for oily hair

PHILIP B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo £40 at Philip B A long-standing icon, the PHILIP B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo feels as good on the scalp as it smells to the nose. The refreshing cleanse is perfect for those who experience buildup at the scalp, thanks to its clarifying formula that features 2.3% pure peppermint oil and 16 botanical plant extracts. Judge Katie Thomas had never tried the shampoo before—and is now a total convert. “I was genuinely surprised by how much I loved this shampoo,” she said. “From the first wash, the cooling peppermint sensation was noticeable; I could really feel it working on my scalp,” she continued. “At first, I wondered if the tingly freshness was just a gimmick, but my hair felt noticeably cleaner for days after, without any residue or heaviness. It’s effective, refreshing, and a treat for the scalp.”

WINNER: Best anti-dandruff shampoo

Vichy Dercos Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo £17.60 at Lookfantastic Remove any preconceived notions you have about 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioners: this one is changing the narrative. A unique formulation designed to be used in the shower two to three times a week (and to be left on for two minutes at a time), Vichy’s new anti-dandruff shampoo is recommended by dermatologists to treat the symptoms of dandruff and to prevent further signs for up to six weeks. It’s both nourishing and refreshing at the same time, meaning sore scalps and drier ends will both be tended to. Judge Nessa Humayun commented: “[This is a] really interesting shampoo formula, [which] works well to hydrate and clean, without leaving residue.”

WINNER: Best colour shampoo

Rossano Ferretti Parma Splendido Colour Protect Shampoo £36 at Rossano Ferretti With judges celebrating both the texture and incredible scent of this shampoo, it’d be easy to forget its main goal: to enhance and protect coloured hair. No matter how you colour your hair, this will preserve its radiance with a concoction of 92% naturally-derived ingredients. Sunflower, chamomile and passionfruit are on hand to deeply hydrate and soften, and make your hair bolder than ever. It may be more of an investment for an everyday shampoo, but you’ll notice the difference with this one, making it worth every penny in our opinion.

WINNER: Best colour conditioner

Rossano Ferretti Parma Splendido Colour Protect Mask £44 at Rossano Ferretti One of the biggest concerns for those of us who colour our hair? Maintaining that colour while also preserving the health of our strands. Best colour conditioner Rossano Ferretti Parma Splendido Colour Protect Mask does both, and then some. Designed specifically to protect hair from damage and fading, this lightweight yet intensively moisturising mask boasts 93% naturally derived ingredients which focus on hair health: think shea butter, sunflower and chamomile, to name but a few. Expect hair to look shiny, feel super soft and smooth, and for colour to be as bright and bold as ever.

WINNER: Best conditioner for curly hair

Curlsmith Multi-Tasking Conditioner £24 at Curlsmith Harnessing the power of Castor, Babassu, Jojoba and Hemp Seed oils, the Curlsmith Multi-Tasing Conditioner really does live up to its name: not only can it be used as a rinse-out conditioner, it can also be applied as a deep conditioner or leave-in hair moisturiser. Designed for all curl types and hair textures, the formula is protein-enriched for stronger, more nourished hair. “My curls were super shiny after using this, and the scent lasted a long time,” said judge Lollie King of the conditioner. The product is also vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, mineral oils and phthalates, making it suitable for all.

WINNER: Best wavy hair product

Curlsmith Effortless Waves £24 at Lookfantastic Judge Nessa Humayun described this as “a go-to for low-maintenance gals,” and added that it was “super easy to use [and] perfect for lazy waves with minimal effort.” A lightweight mist, the Curlsmith Effortless Waves spritz offers a lightweight mist featuring Linseed Extract to condition, Aloe Vera to hydrate, and Chia Seeds to fortify and strengthen. Designed for anyone wanting to celebrate their natural waves, this is the perfect blend of nourishment and hold/definition.

WINNER: Best curl enhancer: cream

Fenty Hair The Homecurl Curl Defining Cream £29 at Selfridges “[This is an] Incredible curly cream that factors in hold, longevity, scent and accessibility,” commented Judge, Curl Expert and Salon Owner Nia Pettitt of the Fenty Hair The Homecurl Curl Defining Cream. “The rich and thick formula helps [it] to be tailored to a variety of textures as it can be watered down or used exactly how it is. Not to mention how great it smells, so everyone will be asking what you are using on your hair!” Offering deep hydration as well as tailored curl definition, this cream works wonderfully for waves, curls and coils. It’s also infused with shea butter, aloe vera, and natural oils for super soft, nourished hair.

WINNER: Best split-end treatment

Philip Kingsley Bond Builder Split End Remedy £30 at Lookfantastic We all know that the only real antidote to badly split ends is a good trim, but having a product like Philip Kingsley’s Bond Builder Split End Remedy in your collection certainly can’t hurt, especially when it’s as good as it is. Helping to restore broken bonds within the hair, this deep treatment works to seal split ends for temporary relief and stronger hair in the long term. In addition to these benefits, the Split End Remedy also protects against damage from UV and pollution, as well as heated tools. Judge Katie Thomas declared this a “really brilliant product that works.” She continued: “I never cut my hair, and this stops the ends from looking frayed. It's wonderful.”

WINNER: Best heat protection product for coloured hair

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Heat Protection Treatment £25.70 at Lookfantastic Using heat protection is essential for all hair types, but coloured hair is particularly sensitive to damage from heated tools, as it is already a little compromised. Redken’s Acidic Color Gloss Heat Protection Treatment has been designed specifically to protect coloured hair that needs extra help to maintain health and vibrancy. The treatment forms an invisible protective layer all around the hair, meaning it’s safe from temperatures of up to 230°C. As well as this, the formula has been created to maintain moisture levels and amplify shine, meaning you’re left with a super glossy, smooth finish that lasts.

WINNER: Best bond repair product: in-shower

L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Rinse-Off Serum £27.45 at Lookfantastic Proving the ‘skinification’ of haircare continues to reign supreme, L’Oréal Professionnel’s innovative hair ‘serum’ is a smart, unique alternative to regular conditioner. The rinse-off formula penetrates hair more deeply than your average conditioner, with a 2% Peptide bonder and five amino acids, helping to rebuild the hair’s molecular structure. “This has great ingredients and helps nourish the hair,” said judge Hannah Gaboardi of the serum. From her expert trichology POV, she adds that it’s “recommended for patients with extremely damaged and dry hair,” as it “gives hair life and moisture.”

WINNER: Best head lice prevention range

Vosene Kids Headline Defence £3.74 (for both products) at Amazon One of a parent’s biggest nightmares has to be an outbreak of head lice, but these days, it doesn’t need to be a big deal, particularly when there are preventative measures you can now take. Brands such as Vosene Kids are making it more accessible than ever to repel the condition, and with ease. The brand’s Apple & Lemon Head Lice Defence Spray costs just £2 and features a blend of tea tree leaf, citronella and eucalyptus oil to keep head lice at bay. It also helps to detangle hair, and the pleasant scent makes it a joy to use for both adults and kids. Use it daily for peace of mind. "I get regular emails from my son's school and my daughter's nursery about headlice outbreaks, yet neither of them has ever been affected," says Judge Katie Thomas. "I have these two products to thank for that."

WINNER: Best hair supplement for thinning hair

Vida Glow Hairology View at Sephora UK View at very.co.uk View at Cult Beauty Global We all know that healthy hair begins from the inside, as well as having a well-rounded topical haircare routine to complement. This inside-out approach can be led by taking a balanced supplement targeted at hair health and growth. Vida Glow’s Hairology is known for its ability to offer a noticeable difference in hair that may be thinning or lacklustre. With a blend of targeted micronutrients and the brand’s AnaGainTM, these once-daily ingestibles help to restore hair follicles and strengthen strands.

WINNER: Best hair supplement for menopause support

GLOWWA HAIR FOOD |MENO £79.16 at Glowwa When it comes to hair supplements, the phrase ‘a dime a dozen’ tends to spring to mind these days. So knowing which ones make a difference is usually a case of trial and error. Luckily for you, we’ve done the groundwork, and this one came up trumps, specifically for those seeking menopause support. Formulated with a blend of vitamins, phytonutrients, antioxidants and natural DHT blockers, this supplement aids hair from the inside-out, because we all know how important a two-pronged approach is (topical products and what we ingest). For optimum results, take two tablets a day – and wait to see the difference.

WINNER: Best lash-care product

uklash Eyelash Serum View at Amazon View at QVC UK View at Sephora UK When we talk about hair, we’re not just talking about the hair on our head: lashes are just as important, and deserve a dedicated product to strengthen, nourish and grow them. For this, you can’t beat the uklash Eyelash Serum, according to our expert panel of judges. “After about four weeks of consistent use, lashes definitely look longer and fuller, which is exactly what I was hoping for,” noted Samantha Cusick, a hair colourist. She also praised the product, which is packed full of ingredients like Vitamin B5 (Panthenol), Green Tea extract, and peptide Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, for ease-of-use, too. “The application is super easy—just a quick swipe along the lash line before bed, and that’s it. I also love that it didn’t irritate [my] eyes, which can be a problem with some lash serums.” With many alternatives on the market breaking the bank these days, this is a brilliant purse-friendly option that actually works.