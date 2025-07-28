I Save Money Between Manicures by Doing My Own Nails at Home—These Are Easily the Best Nail Extension Kits for a Salon-Fresh Feel

I am rarely seen without a manicure. Having long nails has become a personality trait of mine, mainly because I spent so many years biting them that it still feels novel when I hear the click-clack of extensions on my phone screen. However, I'm also on a budget, so I can't always afford a full salon visit. So in the meantime, I scratch the itch with one of these at-home nail extension kits.

A few rules of thumb: ensure your nails are healthy by using nail health products before you apply any polishes or extensions, prep your nails thoroughly, and invest in high-quality equipment that won't damage the nails. "It is imperative to ensure that you are using a nail lamp complimentary to the brand of gel you are using to ensure the proper curing of your gel application," says Julita Fagan, Nail Artist & Educator at 14 Day Mani.

Of course, nothing can really compare to a professional manicure. It takes serious training and practice to get a flawless result every time, and I can't pretend that my own attempts can match up to those I pay for (particularly when it comes to complex designs like dopamine nails and molten chrome nails). However, when I'm strapped for cash or need a quick freshen up between salon visits, a home kit does a decent job at making me feel like myself again. These are the brands that I have found provide the best results and are easy to use as a novice.

A word of warning: be very cautious when shopping for at-home nail kits and ensure you have a good level of knowledge before you get going. Cheap, poorly made equipment and polishes can cause allergic reactions or damage to your nails, both of which can be very painful and have permanent effects.

HEMA-free polish is advisable if you're new to at-home extensions, and ensure you only invest in kits that are from established brands. The below kits have all been tried and tested by me and have never caused me any issues, but it's best to exercise caution when starting out with at-home manis and consult a professional if you have any concerns.

The best at-home nail extension kits

Mylee

This Mylee kit is the one I have at home and I can't recommend it enough. It's extremely easy to use and the quality of the polishes is excellent—I noticed a huge difference in the finish of my nails when I moved from a cheap brand to this one.

The kit comes with everything you need for a full mani, including forms, extender gel, polishes, and nail prep essentials. It can also be used for just a regular gel mani if you prefer. It also comes at a great price point, particularly if you spend money every month in the salon.

14 Day Mani

14 Day Mani Short Ovalflexi Gel Tips Starter Kit £120 at 14 Day Manicure

14 Day Mani is a brilliant brand if you want to be extra cautious with your nails and avoid any ingredients or formulas that are too harsh. This set contains everything you need to do the extensions, and the nails are clear, pre-buffed and shaped, ready to be painted with gel or normal colour.

If you're brand new to doing nail extensions yourself, this is the kit I recommend starting with. It will save you time when it comes to extension nail prep and you have a choice of eight different shapes and lengths.

Beetles

Beetles Easy Gel Tips Extension Kit £16.99 at Amazon UK

This was the first kit I ever used, and you can probably guess from the lower price tag that it isn't as high quality as the others. However, it did the job well when I was just getting acquainted with extensions and wasn't sure if I could justify a pricey investment.

It's a more basic kit, coming with a mini UV lamp and nail glue that cures under the light, but it saves you from shaping the extensions yourself. It's a great starter kit if you need something to see you through until your next salon mani.

Best extension forms

If you prefer to add extensions without a UV lamp or gel polish, these press on forms can be applied with glue and then painted over with your regular nail polish of choice. However, I do recommend investing in a separate glue from the one that comes with the kit if you want maximum hold. My favourite brand has been discontinued, but this NYK1 formula comes very highly rated by customers.

Best gel kit

Manucurist

Manucurist is one of my all-time favourite nail polish brands. Its Green Flash range is made from patented KeraHCE+ technology in the Vitaminised Base Coat Green Flash™, which keeps nails healthy. This has your every gel mani need covered and comes with a range of gorgeous colours too.

This kit doesn't come with forms, but you can purchase them separately (as above) and use these polishes on top, or use the gel colours on your natural nails if you prefer.

How to prep your nails at home

The key to a long-lasting at home manicure lies primarily in the prep. I'll be the first to admit that I haven't mastered it yet, but I follow Mylee's foolproof guide to help. After some trial and error, these are the steps I follow that I have found give me the best results.

Buff the surface of the nail - Use a file or buffer on the surface of your nail to remove any shine and add texture to help your extensions or polish stick properly Push and trim cuticles - This allows for maximum space on the nail plate, and will prevent your cuticles from growing under your extensions Cut and file - Trim and shape your nails as desired Dehydrate with acetone - Put acetone on a cotton pad and swipe over the nails to ensure they're fully clean, oil-free and prepped