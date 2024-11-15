It takes *a lot* for me to be impressed by an affordable perfume, but these £30 bottles have blown me away

I'm putting it out there—Arkive fragrances have totally changed the way I view hair perfume . What once felt like an overindulgent step in my beauty routine, has now become a more affordable alternative to the best perfumes. Although I’d describe myself as a hardened fragrance obsessive, intent on discovering as many new and niche scents as possible, I must admit, this was an area I felt I could skip: they were unnecessary, often overly sweet in scent and didn’t contain any of the elevated and expensive fragrance notes I’ve come to love in a perfume. So, when I found out celebrity hairstylist Adam Reed was expanding his line, Arkive Headcare, into fragrance, I’ll admit I was a little skeptical. But, wow, how wrong could I be?!

Launched just last month, the range consists of four fragrances designed to be applied to both the hair and body. What sets them apart from other hair perfumes, however, is their elevated composition: these are fragrances that smell luxurious enough to be worn everyday yet are also packed with nourishing baobab oil to keep your hair looking its best too. “We were deeply involved in the ingredient-building process, focusing on performance and quality,” Adam told me. “It’s about creating products that are not only luxurious but also effective, nourishing and protective for your hair.”

Alongside notes of spicy saffron and palo santo, an earthy note found in some of the best woody perfumes , you’ll also find fresh tomato leaf and powdery orris root. Each fragrance is designed to not only be worn alone but also layered to create a unique fragrance experience. “I believe fragrance is such a powerful expression of personality, and I’ve always loved layering scents myself,” says Adam. “With this collection, you can blend them with each other or even with your favourite fragrance from your own collection for something truly personal. [For me] Decorated Woods has become a staple. I often use it as a base layer, and I love pairing it with other fragrances like Diptyque Philosykos or Tam Dao and our No One Elsie.”

And, before you start to worry that all this scent layering can get expensive, Arkive has that covered too—these bottles make for great affordable perfumes. “Affordability was non-negotiable for me,” Adam reveals, and so each of Arkive’s perfumes are priced at just £30. “I believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, beautiful things,” he continues. “As with our hair products, it was essential for me to make luxury quality accessible so everyone can enjoy these moments of joy without the premium cost.”

While I have to agree with Adam on my personal favourite, Decorated Woods, when talking to other beauty editors at the launch event we all agreed we’d happily spritz any of the range. Even while I was writing this article, three fellow journalists came in and commented on how delicious each of the scents smelt. From No One Elsie, a fruity scent with an earthy body (which is also the scent of Arkive’s incredible dry shampoo, FYI) to the two floral offerings, Future Bloom and A Kind of Floral, all four smell not only luxe but incredibly moreish. These are fragrances that are a joy to wear on your hair, body or however you get your fragrance fix.

Shop Arkive Headcare Fragrances

Arkive Headcare Decorated Woods Scent for Hair and Skin

Arkive Headcare Decorated Woods Scent for Hair and Skin Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, palo santo, patchouli Today's Best Deals £30 at Arkive Headcare

Although this is both mine and Adam's favourite, this is the scent that divides opinion most among those who smell it. Woody with at twist, it brings together notes of cedar and palo santo with spicy ginger and patchouli for a fragrance that smells both woody yet bright at the same time.

Arkive Heacare No One Elsie Scent for Hair and Skin

Arkive Headcare No One Elsie Scent for Hair and Skin Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, honeysuckle, vetiver Today's Best Deals £30 at Arkive Headcare

The most unusual of all four scents, No One Elise was actually created in homage to Adam's childhood and memories with his grandmother, Elsie. Taking inspiration from her greenhouse, you'll find zesty tomato leaf alongside floral honeysuckle and sweet rhubarb for a heady yet earthy blend.

Arkive Headcare A Kind of Floral Scent for Hair and Skin

Arkive Headcare A Kind of Floral Scent for Hair and Skin Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla Today's Best Deals £30 at Arkive

The first of the two floral perfumes, A Kind of Floral is designed to appeal to both lovers of flowery scents and also those who may usually avoid them. Alongside jasmine and tuberose, you'll also find white peach, sandalwood and musk for a softer, more powdery take on the classic fragrance family.

Arkive Headcare Future Bloom Scent for Hair and Skin

Arkive Heacare Future Bloom Scent for Hair and Skin Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, iris, tea rose Today's Best Deals £30 at Arkive Headcare

With soft white florals alongside uplifting fruity notes, this delicate floral fragrance is reminiscent of warm spring days and sunny walks in the garden. Alongside the more uplifting notes, however, you'll also find vanilla and white musk which give a soothing creaminess to it for a clean, comforting finish.