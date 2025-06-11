These days, taking a moment for yourself for some soothing self-care can seem impossible. This is why investing in products that straddle that realm between beauty and wellness can feel essential. Meet this year's 'Relaxing Rituals' winners, which honour haircare products that allow for a moment of self-care, including those that may require a little extra investment, because we all deserve a treat. From hydrating hair masks to quality hair brushes and silk accessories, these really are the best of the best.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is formed of a host of industry pros from professional hairdressers and salon owners to journalists, content creators and hair experts to ensure that all products are thoroughly put through their paces.

Here are the very best relaxing rituals in haircare for 2025...

WINNER: Best bond repair product: pre-shower

Kérastase Première Bonding Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment £57.30 at Boots For hair that needs a little extra help, a pre-shower bonding treatment is recommended by trichologists and hairstylists alike. For the team of judges, Kérastase’s was the clear standout. “This product helped create a barrier after wash,” noted Trichologist Hannah Gaboardi, who said that she “especially recommended it for hair that is extremely damaged by chemical and heat damage.” The clever formula uses a concentration of 8% Pure Citric Acid and Glycine to rebuild broken keratin bonds in the hair, thus reducing breakage and leaving strands stronger, healthier and with more shine. Dull, dry hair, be gone.

WINNER: Best hydrating conditioner

Augustinus Bader The Rich Conditioner £43 at Sephora Augustinus Bader nearly broke the internet when it first launched haircare (alongside its eponymous skincare collection), so it comes as no surprise that our judges loved this nourishing conditioner. Using the brand’s TFC8® complex, key nutrients are delivered to cells for renewal, meaning damaged hair is revived and given a new lease of life. Judge and Marie Claire Beauty Editor, Nessa Humayun, commented this had “wonderful texture,” and that it “left hair soft and nourished.” She noted that while the product is certainly an investment, it’s a worthy one. For hair that’s dehydrated or prone to breakage, this is the conditioner to get your hands on.

WINNER: Best conditioning water

FFØR The Liquid £24 at FFØR Innovative, frizz-fighting and super smart, FFØR’s The Liquid offers a new way to condition and treat. Working to smooth the hair cuticle, promote smoother, shinier strands and inject the hair with a hefty dose of antioxidants, this needs to be applied for just eight seconds in the shower, making it ideal for the time-poor amongst us. This was one of the key reasons Judge and Colourist, Sophia Hilton, liked this formula. “It would be easy to be consistent with this one,” she commented, before adding she was “pleasantly surprised” at just how moisturising this was for her hair after application. Fellow Judge and Make-up Artist, Olivia Rose, also noted it’s “a quick and innovative fix for dry or frizzy hair, leaving it looking healthy and shiny.”

WINNER: Best toning conditioner

Rossano Ferretti Parma Splendido Purple Mask £42 at Rossano Ferretti Purple shampoos may be well and good, but sometimes you need more of a deeply intense toning for blonde hair—plus, regular purple shampoo use can occasionally result in buildup, meaning blondes can dull (pretty counterproductive). Instead, you may want to use the Rossano Ferretti Parma Splendido Purple Mask once a week, to top up cool tones and banish brassiness, while nourishing and hydrating (the mask uses shea butter, rice and soy protein to condition). The product uses up to 95% naturally-derived ingredients and is suitable for all types of bleached, coloured blondes or grey hair.

WINNER: Best bond repair product: post-shower

Fenty Hair The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Hair Treatment £34 at Selfridges Judges Hannah Gaboardi and Hair Stylist Paul Percival couldn’t rate this product highly enough, with both commenting on its ability to noticeably strengthen the hair, as well as making strands shinier, more hydrated and increasingly moisturised. Designed for all hair types and textures, Fenty’s offering is like a one-stop-shop for damaged hair in need, with an ingredients list to impress even the most expert of hair stylists (think peptides, plant oils and fortifying proteins) and a texture that’s lightweight enough not to weigh down hair, while still nourishing and moisturising. If you colour your hair or often use heat on it, give The Comeback Kid a go (see, even the name is cool).

WINNER: Best clarifying scalp treatment

Flora Daily Detox Sensitive Scrub £78 at Harrods Want to perform your own self-care hair spa ritual from home? We’d recommend investing in the Flora Daily Detox Sensitive Scrub. At £78, it’s a treat, but one our judges fell in love with. Judge Jade Summers, consultant stylist and education director at Hare and Bone salon, said: “This mask is a perfect blend of scalp health and hair care, delivering a deep-cleansing yet nourishing treatment in one step. It effectively purifies while maintaining hydration.” Using a blend of salicylic acid to exfoliate, charcoal to absorb excess oil and Sapote oil to nourish, this is the perfect all-rounder for your everything shower.

WINNER: Best keratin treatment

Rituals Elixir Hair Collection Keratin Hair Mask £22.90 at Rituals The problem with plenty of at-home keratin products these days is the time they take; many are pre-shower, and you need to leave them in for hours on end. Not this one: the Rituals Elixir Hair Collection Keratin Hair Mask only needs to stay on for a mere five minutes in the shower—and our judges loved it. “[This was] my favourite mask out of them all,” said Sophia Hilton. “[It] smells amazing and I loved the consistency and results.” Olivia Rose added that it was both “easy to use” and “a must-have for repairing damage while keeping curls soft and defined.” Top marks all round, then.

WINNER: Best strengthening intensive hair mask

Typebea G4 Hydra Gloss Treatment £26 at Sephora With judge Sophia Hilton proclaiming this was “one of the best masks I tried,” Typebea’s G4 Hydra Gloss Treatment was a winner in our eyes. Designed for every hair type, it harnesses the power of a clinically-tested dose of biomimetic ceramide to reduce hair damage and prevent splitting, meaning healthier growth. There’s also a trio of nourishing ingredients packed into the formula, namely argan and avocado oils, and shea butter. “[This was a] great treatment for frizz control and deep nourishment, leaving my curls looking healthier than ever,” said fellow Judge Olivia Rose of the strengthening, hydrating mask.

WINNER: Best hair oil

Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil £41 at Cécred A nourishing hair oil created by Beyoncé was only ever going to be fantastic—and judge Lollie King is a total convert. “This truly had me feeling like Queen Bey,” she said. “It’s a lesson in nourishment: hydration, tick. Growth, tick. [It] also absorbs really quickly and can be used on wet and dry hair.” Infused with 13 oils (sea buckthorn, baobab, moringa, black seed, castor, sunflower seed, watermelon seed, olive, sweet almond, flaxseed, golden jojoba, argan, and coconut), this reads like a ‘who’s who’ in trending ingredients. Leaving a natural shine, a soft-to-the-touch feel and a gorgeous, subtle fragrance, the Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil is a clear winner for myriad reasons.

WINNER: Best scalp treatment for thinning hair

VEDIC LAB Sleep Recovery Scalp Elixir £98 at VEDIC LAB Judge Jade Summers became a huge fan of the VEDIC LAB Sleep Recovery Scalp Elixir during her testing phase. "Before going to bed, this treatment soothed my irritated scalp, making it feel instantly calm and refreshed. It felt like a luxurious ritual for my nighttime routine, providing a moment of relaxation and self-care,” she explained. “Formulated with almond milk, it delivered gentle hydration and soothing benefits, making it perfect for sensitive scalps prone to dryness or irritation. The addition of ashwagandha, known for its ability to manage stress levels, helped create a holistic, calming experience, while the subtle, comforting scent made the entire routine feel relaxing before sleep, which I am sure contributes to the psychological de-stressing aspect.”

WINNER: Best new wash-and-care product

TYPEBEA G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Serum £43 at Boots It’s hard to know which hair ‘growth’ products actually make a difference in haircare, and which are best to steer clear of. This one most certainly falls into the former category, according to our judges. “I have noticed increased hair growth while using this,” said Nessa Humayun. “It is non-greasy as advised, [a] truly innovative product and has great packaging and design.” The product uses clinically proven BaicapilTM, which penetrates the scalp to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. The texture is super lightweight, and it can be left in rather than needing to be washed out, which makes it a refreshingly easy-to-use hair treatment you’ll use again and again.

WINNER: Best hair perfume/fragrance mist

Diptyque L’Eau Papier Hair Mist £60 at Diptyque A hair fragrance is definitely not a ‘necessity,’ but it’s a little luxury we all deserve and who better to turn to than Diptyque? Enriching the hair with the brand’s beloved L’Eau Papier scent, this lightly-dispersed mist is a delight to use—and adds an extra little spark of joy into your day. Designed to be worn alongside other Diptyque perfumes, it’s the ideal fragrance layerer as it’s understated yet still beautiful. Judge and Salon Owner Nia Pettitt commented that “the scent is rich and lasts for a long time”. Her only complaint? “This needs to come in a bigger size as it will run out easily with how great it smells on the hair!”

WINNER: Best hairbrush for styling

Altesse Studio BEAUTÉ Repair & Shine hairbrush £210 at ALTESSE STUDIO Investing in a brilliant hairbrush is always a good idea, and while the Altesse Studio BEAUTÉ Repair & Shine hairbrush may be just that (an investment), it’s one our judges believe is a worthy one. French-made, this classic is created with Olive wood, which is a natural insulator used for its anti-static benefits. It features boar bristles to promote shine, strength and protection, and is made to last.

WINNER: Best hair accessory

Slip Multi Skinny Scrunchies and Bellerose Skinny Scrunchies £45 at Space NK These days, we understand that healthy hair doesn’t just come from an effective product routine; taking real care of your strands with tools and accessories is a must. Silk accessories are in many ways elite; they are super gentle on the hair and lessen the risk of frizz, along with damage. Slip has always been a market leader in this category, and the brand’s skinny scrunchies are beloved by our judges. “The Slip scrunchies are my all-time favourites,” said judge and Marie Claire Social Media Editor, Dionne Brighton. “With super thick hair, I’ve never found a hair tie that didn’t leave a crease until these. They don’t cause a single hair to fall out or [cause] any breakage, and they hold my hair in place perfectly. They’re genuinely the only hair accessory I use now [and] with the new colour range, I just can’t fault them.”