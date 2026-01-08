Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Sienna Miller Swear by These London Hairstylists—You Can Book Them Too

It can be challenging to find a hairstylist and colourist you completely trust. Hair is important, and when it goes wrong, it can be devastating. Trust me: last year, I had a botched colour job and didn’t feel 100 per cent myself until it was rectified.

That’s why I tend to go to practitioners who come personally recommended — and what better referral than our favourite celebs? Yes, there are a surprising number of celebrity hairstylists you can book in London who tend to the strands of some of the world’s biggest stars, including Gigi Hadid, Madonna, Dua Lipa, Reese Witherspoon, Ariana Grande and more. What do they all have in common? Incredible hair; case closed. So, if you’re based in London and in the market for a new stylist, here are all the celebrity-approved names you can book now.

Italian-born hair colourist Francesco De Chiara works at Nicola Clarke Salon and was recently credited with taking Ariana Grande back to brunette after three years of blonde for her role as Glinda in the Wicked franchise.

He says: "There was a craving for change, after 3 years blonde. We played with lots of different shades, from darker blonde to lowlights and chunky lights, until we finally decided it was time for a beautiful, rich light brown. It felt like a meaningful transition." De Chiara has also coloured the strands of Troye Sivan, Yunblud, Kaya Scodelario, Maura Higgins and more. You can book an appointment with him here.

A post shared by @nicolaclarkesalon A photo posted by on

It's harder to compile a list of the celebrities that Larry King hasn't tended to over the years... The legendary London-based hair stylist has worked with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Natalie Portman, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevigne, Chris Hemsworth, Courtney Love and many, many more. You can book an appointment with him here.

A post shared by Larry King (@larrykinghair) A photo posted by on

Regularly referred to as London's "queen of colour", Nicola Clarke's first celebrity client was none other than Kate Moss. Since then, she's amassed quite the clientele, including Madonna, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Sienna Miller and more. You can book her, here.

A post shared by Nicola Clarke (@nicolaclarkecolour) A photo posted by on

Nicola Harrowell

Dubbed the "curl queen", Nicola Harrowell has worked with Lashana Lynch, Nicôle Lecky, Iman Perez, Jessica Plummer, Indya Moore, Lauren Ridloff, Olive Grey, Toheeb Jimoh, to name just a few. Find out more, here.

A post shared by Hairstylist/ Curl Queen (@nicola_harrowell) A photo posted by on

Hershesons is the ultimate it-girl salon, and its founder, Luke Hersheson, is legendary for a reason. Renowned for his lived-in, effortless style, he has groomed the tresses of Keira Knightley, Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa, and Kate Moss. You can book him, here.

A post shared by LUKE HERSHESON (@lukehersheson) A photo posted by on

Known for his perfectly undone cuts, George Northwood has tended to the manes of Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung—with the latter reportedly going to none other than Northwood for a trim... You can book him, here.

A post shared by George Northwood (@georgenorthwood) A photo posted by on

A behemoth in the London hair scene, Adam Reed has worked with stars including Harry Styles, Diane Kruger, Reese Witherspoon, Sophie Dahl, and Ellie Goulding—many of which swear by his excellent hair care range, Arkive. You can book him, here.

A post shared by Adam Reed (@adamreedhair) A photo posted by on

Charlotte Mensah at Hair Lounge

Specialising in Black hair, Charlotte Mensah counts Janelle Monáe, Erykah Badu, Eve, Jada Smith as regular clients. You can book her, here.

A post shared by Charlotte Mensah (@charlottemensah) A photo posted by on

Based at his luxury salon in Holland Park, Josh Wood is renowned for his colour work, and acclaimed at-home range. He's worked with Victoria Beckham, Elle Macpherson, Florence Welch, Saoirse Ronan, David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, and Reese Witherspoon, to name a few stars. You can book him, here.

A post shared by Josh Wood (@joshwood) A photo posted by on

Also specialising in colour and, in particular, balayage, Samantha Cusick counts Spice Girl Melanie C, Zoe Sugg and Tanya Burr as notable clients. You can book her, here.

A post shared by Samantha Cusick London (@samanthacusicklondon) A photo posted by on

Award-winning colourist and OBE Daniel Galvin's celebrity clients even include Princess Diana! You can book him, here.

A post shared by Daniel Galvin Hair Colour | Styling | Beauty (@danielgalvinldn) A photo posted by on

Session stylist Neil Moodie is renowned for his editorial work, and has groomed the likes of Jodie Comer, Naomi Campbell, Lily Allen, Kendall Jenner, Pamela Anderson and Kate Moss. Catch him at his East London salon.