There’s another thing to add to the ever-growing list of what we should have been taught in school—how to rain-proof your hair, especially if you live in the UK. Whether it’s a drizzle or a full-blown downpour, knowing how to shield your strands is a life skill. You’ve put in the time and the effort, only for your hair to collapse the second you step outside… We’ve all been there.

While a sturdy umbrella helps, and staying indoors sounds dreamy (but unrealistic), the experts agree that with the right prep, products and styling choices, you can protect your hair against rain-induced frizz. So, take notes.

“When hair is exposed to rain, the water penetrates the outer cuticle layer and moves into the inner cortex, causing the hair fibre to swell. This swelling lifts and disrupts the cuticle, which reduces smoothness and increases friction between strands,” explains Dr Aamna Adel , Consultant Dermatologist. The result? Frizz.

Rain doesn’t just affect how your hair looks, either. Dr Adel adds that exposure to moisture means hair can be “more prone to tangling and breakage, particularly if it’s already dry or porous”.

And not all hair responds to rain in the same way. “Naturally curly, wavy, or textured hair tends to be more porous and has a less compact cuticle structure, meaning it takes on water more easily. Once the hair absorbs moisture, it expands unevenly, disrupting the curl pattern and causing strands to lift away from each other. Fine or damaged hair can also frizz quickly because it has less structural integrity to maintain shape when humidity changes,” the expert continues.

So what actually helps? “Start with strength”, stresses OLAPLEX global ambassador Samantha Cusick . The more porous or compromised the hair, the more reactive it will be in damp weather, which is why strength is the foundation of rainproofing.

Bond-repair treatments are key here. Working at a molecular level, they repair broken links within the hair caused by colouring, heat styling and everyday wear and tear, improving overall resilience. Olaplex is synonymous with bond repair—it’s where it all started. Cusick recommends “Regular use of Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector helps repair bonds so hair is less porous and less reactive to moisture.”

Powered by the brand’s patented Bond Building Technology, the treatment repairs disulfide bonds—the most important for hair structure—leaving strands stronger and better able to withstand humidity. “Think of rainproofing as building resilience, not creating a barrier. Healthy hair always behaves better in bad weather.

The next step is targeted protection. Think of this part as a literal raincoat for your strands. Products like Colour Wow’s Dream Coat are designed specifically for humidity defence. Inspired by textile technology, its heat-activated polymers “create a shield around the hair strands, by sealing the cuticle and stopping moisture from getting in, acting like an invisible umbrella so water beads off instead of soaking in,” says Carl Bembridge , celebrity hairstylist and Colour Wow ambassador.

With Dream Coat, heat is essential, of course, but before you consider skipping heat styling altogether, think again. “Air-drying sounds like the gentlest option, but hair is actually most fragile when it’s wet. Water causes the fibre to swell and the cuticle to soften, increasing vulnerability the longer hair stays damp. Research shows prolonged air-drying can create more internal stress than controlled blow-drying at moderate heat,” explains Julie Chung, T3 Co-founder. A controlled blow-dry helps seal the cuticle, lock in styling products and reduce the window where hair is most vulnerable.

While no hairstyle is completely rainproof, some do cope better than others. “Sleek low buns, braided styles, or softly slicked-back looks tend to hold up well because the hair is controlled and sealed”, says Cusick. Less movement, less exposure, less frizz.

As always, less is more. “The biggest mistake I see is overloading the hair with heavy products or oils without prepping the hair properly," concludes Cusick. "If the hair is already dry or damaged, no amount of product will truly rainproof it. Healthy, strong hair is naturally more resistant to humidity, so repairing first is always the foundation."

The key notes are to strengthen first, then shield, and then style smartly. Think less last minute quick fixes, and more long-term plan. After all, rain is inevitable.

