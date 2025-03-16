This shampoo is like nothing else on the market—it has completely transformed my strands for the better

Before I share my thoughts on Arkive’s Cleansing Fluid, it’s probably useful to tell you a little about my hair type. In terms of hydration levels, my hair is pretty normal, not too dry or greasy. It’s naturally wavy, which means nourishing, smoothing formulas are always high on my priority list, but I tend to avoid products that are too heavy or rich as they weigh my natural texture down, causing it to fall flat and limp.

On top of all that, my scalp is prone to irritation resulting in unwanted flakes and redness, so gentle formulas that cleanse thoroughly are my go-to. It’s a lot to contend with, so it’ll probably come as no surprise to hear that I’m yet to find a shampoo I truly love... Until I tried Arkive’s Cleansing Fluid, that is.

Arkive The Immaculate Hybrid Cleansing Fluid £14 at Boots

What’s so good about Arkive’s The Immaculate Hybrid Cleansing Fluid?

I’m not being extreme when I say that Arkive’s Cleansing Fluid is unlike anything else on the market. Sitting between a deep cleaning clarifying shampoo and a scalp treatment, it aims to remove buildup while also protecting the scalp's skin barrier, resulting in clean, healthy hair.

To do this, it draws upon a blend of ingredients, including amino acids and charcoal to purify, panthenol and oats to soothe, hyaluronic acid for moisture and proteins to strengthen strands. And that’s just to name a few, so you can see why this is one supercharged shampoo.

What also sets this Cleansing Fluid apart is that unlike traditional shampoos, which are applied to wet hair, The Immaculate is designed to be applied to dry hair. This allows it time to get to work undiluted as it sits on the hair, breaking down impurities and working to soothe the scalp. Then, when washed off, it sloughs away any buildup to leave the hair feeling squeaky clean.

A beauty editors honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The first time I used Arkive’s Cleansing Fluid, I’ll be honest, I thought it hadn’t worked. I applied it to my dry hair and left it to sit for 10 minutes, as per the instructions, before jumping in the shower and massaging it in slowly with water. To my horror, it did very little (or so I thought). There was minimal lather, no foam, barely even a sud and I found myself questioning if it could really have cleansed my week-old hair. Rather than topping up with another shampoo, however, I persevered, following with a slug of conditioner and hoping for the best.

To my surprise, the cleansing fluid hadn’t just cleaned my hair, but my scalp was flake-free too—something that’s usually unheard of for me, even when using formulas specifically designed to target problem scalps. My lengths weren’t dry or weighed down and my roots were build-up free. Overall, my hair felt as clean as I’d usually expect following a double shampoo, without the need to apply two lots of product.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since then, I’ve worked my way through nearly a whole bottle of Arkive’s Cleansing Fluid, and my strands and scalp love it. Sometimes it lathers, sometimes it doesn't (usually depending on how dirty my hair is pre-wash); however either way, it does a great job of leaving my hair squeaky clean and my scalp soothed.

Arkive suggests using The Immaculate once a week or when your hair needs a deep clean, so I like to use it as a scalp-friendly alternative to a detox shampoo. Yes, it is a bit more faff-y remembering to apply it onto dry hair, but the nozzle applicator allows for precise application, and it does allow the formula to get to work without any dilution. All I can say is, call me converted.