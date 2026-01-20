We’re not quite sure how it happens, but every year the hair industry just keeps getting better. From innovative tools to hard-working formulas, we’re constantly impressed. But what we love most is how these products elevate our at-home haircare routines and boost our confidence. That’s why the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards are such a highlight in our calendar: they give us the chance to celebrate it all.

Any haircare brands that would like to nominate a product for the awards and have it trialled by the very best experts in the industry, you have until Friday 30th January to enter through our site here.

We test haircare products throughout the year—from the most talked-about multi-stylers, to the best moisturising hair masks that soothe winter-worn hair. For the awards, though, alongside the beauty editorial team, we call on the help of a truly outstanding and impressive panel of judges. Trusted trichologists, session stylists, extensions experts and creative colourists come together to help us uncover the very best this industry has to offer.

So who are they?

Adam Reid

Hairdresser & Founder, ARKIVE Headcare

Adam has been a hairdresser for most of his life, and if he is not in his eponymous Covent Garden London salon doing hair, he could be found BTS at LFW, on a shoot for one of his clients or traveling the globe sharing his love of hair.

Anne Veck

Company Director, Anne Veck Education

Charismatic, motivating and creative, Anne Veck has been described as “One of the most iconic hairdressers in the world” by Hair magazine. She is Creative Director for Anne Veck Limited, Hairdressing Ambassador for the National Hair and Beauty Federation, brand ambassador for Easydry and Green Salon Collective, Fellow with Honours of The Fellowship for British Hairdressing and Alternative Hair Master Educator.



Anne is the consummate show-person, aware of how to create intrigue and drama in her hairdressing platform work world wide. She has won many UK and international awards and she campaigns tirelessly for diversity and sustainability in the salon industry.

Daniel Galvin OBE

Founder and award-winning colourist, Daniel Galvin

Daniel Galvin is a pioneering British hair colourist, entrepreneur, and creative visionary who has had a profound impact on modern hair colouring. Beginning his career in 1960s London, he revolutionised colour techniques, invented the iconic “Crazy Colour,” introduced innovative semi-permanent shades, and became a globally recognised celebrity colourist. Awarded an OBE in 2006 for his contribution to the hair industry, Daniel remains an influential ambassador for hair colour through his salons, education, and lifelong passion for innovation.

Errol Douglas MBE

Co-Owner of Errol Douglas Salon London

Errol Douglas MBE is an award-winning British hairdresser, salon founder, and industry leader with over 30 years’ experience at the highest level of the profession. Renowned for his technical excellence, creativity, and commitment to education, Errol has shaped careers and standards across the industry. Appointed MBE for services to hairdressing, he is a respected voice in judging, mentoring, and championing excellence, bringing a discerning eye, integrity, and deep industry knowledge to every competition he judges.

Gina Conway

Founder Gina Conway Salon, Spa and Wellness

Gina Conway is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the beauty industry, owning a renowned salon and spa in London. Recognized for outstanding achievements, including "Best Salon for Sustainability" from Marie Claire. The salon features eco-friendly practices and products to embrace the future of beauty and support the earth. .Gina is passionate about delivering beauty through wellness. Gina newly launched THE WELLNESS POD and WELLNESS SUITE focusing on health optimization and longevity through the latest health tech has created a sanctuary for clients to rejuvenate mind and body.

Hadley Yates

Co-Founder, Hadley Yates Salon & CURATED Hair

Hadley Yates is a renowned London hair stylist and leading expert in hair extensions, known for his innovative techniques and natural-looking results. With a career rooted in a passion for transformation, Hadley pioneered the “hair filler” technique in 2016, focusing on minimal hair for maximum fullness.

He specialises in bespoke solutions for all hair types, including clients with hair loss, and is dedicated to creating looks that blend tone, texture, and confidence.

Hannah Gaboardi

Trichologist & CEO of The Hannah Gaboardi Clinic

Hannah has worked in the hair-care industry for over 15 years. The Hannah Gaboardi Clinic was founded 7 years ago after coming across many women and men with alopecia and not enough resources. Her clinic is found in Nobu Hotel, Portman Square. Hannah’s clinic focuses on using the scientific and medical roots to treating hair-loss, with DNA testing and blood tests which helps determine the cause of a patients hair-loss.

Jade Summers

Director stylist and Trichologist

Jade Summers is the expert lived-in colour specialist at HARE & BONE with advanced colour training from leading global brands. Renowned for her balayage, she has been named one of London’s Best Colourists by Harper’s Bazaar.



A qualified Trichologist, Jade combines creative colour work with a science led understanding of hair and scalp health. In 2025, she collaborated with Davines to launch her own Lived-In Lightening education course.



As a Colour Educator, she focuses on natural colour enhancement, trend forecasting and healthy colour practices. Her background includes industry shows, awards involvement and Tom Ford sales campaigns.



Jade is passionate about education and enjoys supporting emerging talent within the industry

Josh Wood

Co-Founder of Josh Wood Colour and Josh Wood Atelier

Josh Wood is a global icon in hair and beauty, celebrated for his transformative contributions to the industry. Known for his expertise, celebrity clientele, iconic Notting Hill Atelier, and award-winning home hair colour brand, as well as his salon in Claridges and MECCA Beauty, Australia. Josh has shaped the global beauty landscape for over 30 years. His unparalleled artistry and innovative vision continue to set new standards in haircare, empowering clients worldwide to feel their best.

Lorraine Dublin

Celebrity Hair Stylist

Dubbed the “Hair Doctor” by American TV personality LaLa Anthony, celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin is known for making every client look and feel A-list. With over 20 years’ experience, she has built an enviable roster including Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, Michaela Coel and Susan Kelechi Watson. Trained across all hair types, Lorraine moves seamlessly between red carpet, editorial and on-set work, bringing precision, care and cultural fluency to every look. Her work has appeared across leading fashion and lifestyle titles, including Vogue and Stylist, alongside regular expert commentary for major beauty publications.

Luke Hersheson

CEO, Hershesons

Luke Hersheson, one of the most influential names in hair, has been at the forefront of the industry for over 20 years. Known for his innovative, trendsetting approach, he works with talent including Keira Knightley, Sienna Miller, Dua Lipa and Victoria Beckham, while creating editorial looks for Vogue (US, UK, France, Italy) and brands like YSL, Chanel and Paul Smith.

Five years ago, he simplified haircare by cutting through unnecessary products and routines, creating award-winning formulas that make great hair easy. His bestselling line reflects his mission to democratise beautiful hair, “one blue product at a time.”

Hershesons, founded in 1992 by Luke’s father Daniel, has grown into a global brand pioneering concepts like the blow dry bar and multi-service salons that double as social spaces.

As both creative and CEO, Luke continues to redefine the hair world, setting wearable trends, innovating products, and anticipating what women want from haircare before they do.

Michael Douglas

CEO mdlondon

Renowned hair expert, and founder of mdlondon, Michael Douglas has been in the industry for over 35 years, taking him from salon sessions to catwalk shows with Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, and from celebrity styling with Davina McCall and Dawn French to TV Hair Expert on This Morning and The One Show. His straight-talking, practical haircare tips, together with his award-winning hair tools, continue to encourage people to achieve great looking hair every day.

Michael Van Clarke

Salon Owner and Hairdresser

Michael Van Clarke is one of London’s leading hairdressing experts. He has looked after the most discerning clients, including Royal families, political leaders, models and actors.



His Diamond Dry Cut™ is the premiere method for cutting hair. Organically sculpting dry hair in 3-Dimensions gives a full appreciation of its unique texture and movement. Hairstyles look better, last longer and are easier to manage.



He developed ‘Van Clarke’ haircare to fill a gap in the market for a fully silicone-free range. The professional haircare system radically transforms the health, strength and beauty of your hair, from root to tip.

Millie Kendal OBE

CEO, British Beauty Council

CEO of the British Beauty Council, retail maven and brand creator, Millie Kendall has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman, L’Occitane and Ruby & Millie. Having worked with the UK’s leading retailers, Millie has been creating and marketing beauty brands for the past 30 years. Millie was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her services to the cosmetic industry and an OBE in 2022 for services to the hair and beauty industry.

Neil Moodie

Editorial Hairstylist/ Director, Neil Moodie Studio

Neil Moodie is one of the UK’s most successful and respected hairstylists, who has been a leading figure in the fashion/beauty industry for over three decades. His work has graced the cover of over 60 Vogue magazines and he is a favourite for many leading ladies including Gemma Chan, Cara Delevingne, and Felicity Jones. Neil has also been the ambassador of numerous product lines including Aveda and Bumble & Bumble. He is currently UK & I Ambassador for Pureology and the founder of Neil Moodie Studio in Spitalfields.

Nia Pettitt

Owner of The Curl Bar London

Zimbabwean & English Gemini Nia is a breath of fresh air in the social media community. She is a confidence advocate with younger girls learning to accept their bodies and quirks and has started a movement called #HappyFroday (Fro Friday) dedicated to embracing her curls! "It started with a simple acceptance to love my natural hair that has somehow allowed me to grow as a person. She has launched her own hair salon called 'The Curl Bar London' where she specialises in styling curly hair as well as becoming an author of her self love journey The Book Of Light.

Paul Edmonds

Founder, Paul Edmonds London

Paul Edmonds is a renowned hair stylist. Known to the world of Film & TV and a proud voting member of BAFTA as well as serving chair for the Apprenticeship board for Hair & Beauty. Paul's long standing dedication to teaching, healing, and innovative hair products demonstrates his unwavering pursuit of excellence. Now over 40 years in the industry he is highly respected in the hair industry and is now situated alongside the iconic Battersea Power Station development.

Phil Smith

Business Director

Phil Smith’s career has been studded with success. He grew a global chain of Toni&Guy salons in the 90s that employed over 600 staff and had combined annual sales of £16m. He went on to launch his own independent, award-winning salon, Smith England in his hometown of Salisbury. Phil is known for masterminding several of his own highly successful mass market haircare brands including his most recent—Phil Smith Professional—alongside electricals and accessories. Phil has a list of celebrity clients that includes rock star royalty and primetime TV stars, has been a daytime TV regular himself, was nominated eight times for British Hairdresser of the Year and has scooped other awards throughout his career for both his hairdressing skills and his business acumen. He is a former holder of the British Hairdressing Business Awards Business Director of the Year award.”

Ricardo Vila Nova

Trichologist, 212.2 Ricardo Vila Nova

Ricardo Vila Nova is known around the globe as ‘The Hair Whisperer’, an epithet he has earned after over a decade of successfully restoring the health and vitality of countless clients’ tresses. Vila Nova’s techniques are rooted in science rather than magic, but the results he achieves are nothing short of miraculous.



Since he opened his first clinic at Harrods, London, he has been welcoming those not only in need of restorative treatments that coaxed back lost hair, but also those who wanted to youth-boost their manes to possess beautifully shiny, soft, strong hair.

Sam McKnight MBE

Hairstylist and founder of Hair by Sam McKnight

For 50 years, hairstylist Sam McKnight has been at the forefront of fashion and beauty as one of the world's most influential image makers. Lauded a 'legend' by Vogue and a 'genius' by Gigi Hadid, Sam is famous for creating era-defining hair looks - continuing to make him one of the most sought-after stylists working today. Sam's resume reads like the 'who's who' of fashion and includes collaborations with fashion houses like Chanel, Burberry, Balmain, and Vivienne Westwood, international editorial shoots with Vogue, W, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and i-D, and over 200+ cover shoots alongside photographers like Nick Knight, Patrick Demarchelier and Solve Sundbo. Sam is also a Contributing Beauty Editor at British Vogue.



In 2017, Sam launched his signature haircare brand, Hair by Sam McKnight, an award-winning range of advanced haircare and styling products.

Samantha Cusick

Founder, Samantha Cusick London

Samantha opened her Notting Hill salon in 2016, aged 28 and has spent the last sevens years honing her skills in business, leadership and team-building. Client demand resulted in a second salon, this time in Fitzrovia. Prioritising the happiness of her team, Samantha champions the future generation of hair professionals while simultaneously creating a community that promotes self-confidence and self-expression. Her innate understanding of the consumer and her capacity to identify their needs has produced a lifestyle brand that enhances Samantha's pursuit of creativity and community.



Known for her trademark balayage techniques and specialist colour knowledge, Samantha works alongside her hand-picked team of supreme colourists and stylists, using the latest pioneering techniques, to deliver a bespoke service that is as remarkable as you.



Entrusted with colouring and styling some of the UKs most influential women in the social media sphere, Samantha was amongst the first of her generation of women to harness the power of social media to successfully build and establish her brand identity within the industry, enabling her to branch out with her own, very instagrammable salons and the celebrity clientele to match.

Syd Hayes

Celebrity Hair Stylist

Syd Hayes is a UK-based celebrity session hairstylist renowned for his effortless, fashion-forward approach to hair. With a career spanning over two decades, Syd has worked across major fashion weeks, editorial shoots, and red carpets, styling celebrities including Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, Iris Law and David Beckham. Known for blending classic technique with modern edge, his work champions individuality, texture and authenticity. Syd is also the owner of the iconic Q-Cut salon in London, continuing a family legacy while shaping the future of contemporary hair.

Tabitha JK

Tabitha JK Founder & CEO

The organic hair pioneer has been delivering her brand of conscious hairdressing since 1999. Tabitha has pioneered a professional, organic hair care range that is certified by the Soil Association (Cosmos Organic) and went on to win Best Hair Care Brand at their Boom awards. Her range is selling around the world, building a cult following and has gained a plethora of awards along the way.

Tabitha is a public speaker, blogger and influencer in the natural beauty sector. She is on the Sustainable Beauty Coalition for the British Beauty Council and is currently working as an advisor to create NVQ qualifications for the Hair/ Spa/ Beauty/ Nails sectors. Tabitha is a formal Ambassador for the Soil Association Beauty.

In her own words, Tabitha is a "Hair Geek”, an innovator, a passionate naturalist, environmentalist, animal lover, spirited horsewoman and all-around organic guru with a deep-rooted passion for hair and scalp as well as the soil.

Tom Smith

Hair Expert, Founder of AEVUM Salon

Tom Smith is an internationally recognised hairstylist, trend forecaster and consultant, known for shaping the modern conversation around hair health, colour and longevity. With over two decades of industry experience, he is widely credited with coining globally adopted trends including Bottleneck Bangs, Expensive Brunette and Cowboy Copper. Tom advises leading beauty brands on innovation, education and future strategy, and is an expert voice and industry future-caster. He is the co-founder of AEVUM, a private, appointment-only hair salon redefining luxury hair through a wellness-led, experience-driven approach.