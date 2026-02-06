The Wuthering Heights press tour is in full swing, and it's safe to say that we collectively can't get over the beauty looks. Margot Robbie's hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett—who was responsible for her Barbie looks—and this time around, he stayed true to the brief, so the gothic romance of Emily Bronte's seminal novel.

There have been many looks, but our favourite has to be the cascading, long mermaid-esque waves, which were completed with a half-updo and face-framing layers.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

"It’s a romantic and youthful look that is soft and whimsical, and gives the look of energy and dimension in the Hair," comments hairstylist Tom Smith. "It’s popular now because of a desire for more structured and natural-looking texture in the hair, a focus on longer and fluid haircuts, shapes, and subtly multidimensional colour, all of which are made to look better with this specific type of S wave."

Smith explains that this look would have been achieved using a triple-barrel waver like GHD's Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver. "Stylers like this make it quite easy to achieve. When a professional would execute this, they would direct key sections in different directions to make sure the result looked more natural and less like a mermaid imitation."

GHd Wave - Triple Barrel Waver £159 at Lookfantastic

He continues: "A good trick to achieve this look at home is to take diagonal sections rather than horizontal ones. This creates a more modern look and reduces the risk of dents or lines across the hair. Take care to lift each section out, tipping your head to one side to make things easier, and gradually work down each strand, holding for a few seconds before moving on.

"For best results, prep the hair with a protective styling spray; my current favourite is K18 Heat Bounce. For extra definition when finished, use a dry texture spray.

If you really want the exact look, Poppy Saunders, Remi Cachet Super Stylist of the Year, says that hair extensions are a great hack. "These waves are all about fluid movement and softness through the mid-lengths and ends. Extensions allow you to create that cascading, mermaid effect without overworking the natural hair, which is especially important for keeping the look modern rather than overly styled." Plus, there's the longevity factor: "Because extensions don’t need to be washed as frequently as natural hair, the style actually lasts longer. There’s less disruption to the wave pattern, so the hair holds that lived-in texture for days rather than hours."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors