After a pared back manicure to kick off the new year? These are hands down the best nail looks for a fresh start in 2025

'New year, New me,' may be an outdated ideal but what about new year, new nails? As someone who loves keeping up with the latest nail trends , that’s something I can get behind. But, what are we looking for when it comes to new year nails (in the literal sense, I’m not talking about the party nails you donned on new years eve)?

Well, for me, January is the perfect time to opt for a manicure reset and take a break from the dark, moody hues I gravitated towards through autumn and the sparkly Christmas nails of recent months. New year nails are all about channeling the energy I want to embody throughout 2025 and that means elegant, effortless and elevated sets are my go-to. Thankfully, there’s plenty of inspiration out there that I can look to and, of course, I’m passing that inspo on to you as well. So, if like me you feel like your nails are in need of a fresh start for the new year, keep scrolling to see the best nail looks to embody it…

Shop the best nail colours for a manicure reset

The best nail looks for a fresh start in 2025

1. Pink glow

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)

Nail artist Harriet Westmoreland is undoubtedly an expert when it comes to chic yet understated nail looks, so of course she’s the first person I turned to for fresh, new year nail inspiration. The artist behind the hands of some of the best celebrity manicures , like Rochelle Humes and Lily Allen, her now signature sheer pink look is the perfect way to reset your nails after months of indulgent nail looks. Wondering how to achieve the rosy shade? Harriet credits it to The Gel Bottle’s BIAB in shade Baby , a warm, pastel pink polish.

2. Subtle shine

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)

If you’re not ready to give up the sparkle just yet, don’t worry, I’ve found the most perfect subtly shimmery nail look that still feels fresh enough to carry into the new year. Combining the BB cream nail trend with a satin finish, Manicurist’s Active Smooth Nail Colour, creates a veil on the nail to smooth and blur imperfections while also offering just the right amount of sheen for an almost pearl-like all over glow. These are naked nails but not as you know them.

3. Mocha Mousse

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)

While you may be thinking a nail reset means you need to shy away from trending nail colours, I beg to differ as 2025’s most important hue taps right into this trend. Described as a warming, brown shade, Pantone’s colour of the year, Mocha Mousse, makes the perfect choice for your January nail appointments feeling both comforting and fresh in equal measure. Don’t want to go for a block colour? Check out my guide to the best brown nail looks for alternative ways to embrace the cosy hue.

4. Lacey florals

A post shared by Marina Dobic (@marinadobyk.nails)

If you’re looking for nail art ideas for the new year that still feel fresh, I’m a huge fan of these lacey tips created by Zendaya’s nail artist, Marina Dobic . Paired with a creamy nude polish , the white floral design offers a minimal yet fun look elevating the muted hue.

5. Red Alert

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)

Bright red may seem the antithesis of a fresh new year manicure but I’d argue it’s so classic, the pillarbox hue is practically a neutral. It’s for this reason I think a cherry red manicure makes the perfect choice for those who want a nail look that feels fresh and clean while still embracing high impact colour. I love this short square nail set by @paintedbyjools for the ultimate red nail new year inspiration.

6. Classic french

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)

There are few nail looks more classic than a French manicure and it’s for this reason they make the perfect choice for refreshing your nails in 2025. While in the past however, colourful French manicures have been a favourite, this year (for January, at least) we’re going back to basics with traditional pink and white looks reigning supreme. Just take a look at Selena Gomez’s ultra-chic manicure at the Golden Globes as proof.

7. Milky Mani

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)

I stand so firmly behind the belief that a milky manicure is the most perfect way to refresh your nails for the new year that I opted for it myself at my first nail appointment of the year. Clean, elegant and low-maintenance, they feel like all my best intentions for the new year wrapped up in nail form. Now just to channel that vibe through the rest of the year too.

8. Micro tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)

I already told you French nails made the perfect set for your January nail appointments, however if you still need convincing allow me to show you these micro tips from nail artist, Mateja Novakovic . To create an ultra-clean look like this, nail prep is key as it relies upon neat cuticles, and a smooth, short shape alongside the impeccably crafted tip to create a seriously flawless effect. These nails may look effortless but I promise, they’re much more considered than you may expect.

9. Icy Blues

A post shared by Sarah Falshaw (@sarahfalshaw)

Feeling the January blues? Well why not lean into them with an icy blue manicure. Rather than feeling gloomy, the pastel hue offers a freshness you’ll no doubt be needing after months of rich nail hues.

10. Curved Cat Eye

A post shared by The GelBottle Inc™ (@the_gelbottle_inc)

Towards the end of 2024, the cat eye nail trend took hold, loved by celebrities like Hailey Beiber and influencers alike, and it’s a look that I predict is going to continue to grow through 2025. If you’re looking for an understated way to try out the trend, I love this spiral nail art design created by TheGelBottle nail artist, Learnah Starbuck . Rather than opting for a full cat eye look she cleverly spirals the polish to create a 3D effect that feels oh-so-magical. And, I’m sure you’ll agree, we could all use a little magic in 2025.

11. Glazed doughnut

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)