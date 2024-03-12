Milky nails are over—we're making way for BB cream nails now

There’s something about a new nail trend that gets me excited—particularly when it involves a nude, sheer polish. Simple it may be, but, when paired with a neat cuticle and classic shape, there really is no nail colour chicer, in my opinion. Recently however, I stumbled across a nail trend that took my love for the timeless shade to a whole new level, and, I predict it’s going to be a big hit with anyone who’s a fan of a minimalist mani—say hello to BB cream nails.

Made popular by Canadian brand, Gelcare, BB nail polishes work in a similar way to the blemish balms for your skin. Slightly different from milky manicures (which deliver a higher pigment), BB cream nails offer a layer of light, sheer coverage, they create a natural-looking, glossy base that acts like a veil on the nails, blurring and camouflaging any imperfections for a perfectly polished finish. The result? Think glazed-doughnut skin in nail form. Yep, now you see why I’m obsessed with them.

As well as BB cream nails looking deliciously good, the best thing about this look is the simplicity as it means they can work for so many different occasions. Understated enough for the office yet eye-catching enough for your next night out, I've got to give BB nails props for their versatility. They even make the perfect bridal mani if you’re looking for chic wedding nail ideas that look simple and sophisticated.

By now I’m assuming you’re just as obsessed with BB cream nails as me and are desperate to try them out at your next nail appointment. I, of course, made it my mission to track down the original inspiration, Gelcare, however, their polish is sadly not available for us in the UK *sob*.

Thankfully, however, there are some great alternatives available from some of my favourite brands. Plus, alongside offering the perfect amount of sheer-nude coverage, many of these polishes are also packed with other nail-loving benefits to strengthen and smooth as they colour. Keep scrolling to shop the edit...