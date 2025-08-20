I Asked ChatGPT To Recommend 7 Perfumes Based On My Personality—The Results Were Surprising

Fragrance discovery at its peak

Fragrance profiling has always been one of my favourite pastimes. Over the years, I’ve helped my friends curate perfume wardrobes from scratch, picked out a bridal scent for a colleague, and even hosted full-on “fragrance tasting” dinners.

Yet, believe it or not, I'm notoriously bad at venturing outside of my comfort zone. Despite owning a sizeable collection, I’ve only managed to make a dent in a handful of bottles (let alone finish them in the first place). In fact, one of my so-called 'signature' scents is still the very same one I had worn long before I started reviewing fragrances for a living. And if that doesn't tell you much about my adventurous spirit (or lack thereof), I don't know what will.

Recently, I've also started to question whether my favourite perfumes are actually attuned to my personality. I realised that I don't want to wear a fragrance with the sole purpose of 'smelling good'. I want a scent that bottles my aesthetic and the very essence of my character—the kind that evokes memories, making others associate that fragrance with me.

So, rather than agonising over decision after decision (as I inevitably would), I decided to hand the challenge over to none other than ChatGPT, and asked it to recommend seven perfumes that encapsulate me. The ultimate fragrance experiment, if you will.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

(Image credit: OpenAI)

To kick everything off, I sent a brief prompt describing the task, after which ChatGPT asked me to answer a fairly straightforward questionnaire to analyse my personality traits, dislikes and any preferences in perfume. The gist was simple enough, so I obliged. I described myself as an "extraverted introvert that loves a semi-active weekend, balanced with an elaborate unwinding routine (think: a bubble bath, a cosy rewatch of my favourite romcom and getting devoured by a romance fantasy novel)."

"As for my aesthetic, I'd say I'm very much an 'all-out or nothing' kind of person. I can thrive in my oversized hoodie and a messy bun as much as I can enjoy a full face of make-up paired with meticulously styled wavy hair and a preppy dress. Oh, and my favourite TV shows of all time are Gossip Girl and Desperate Housewives."

"I'd also describe myself as a bit of a 'geek.' I love board games and playing video games in my free time (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, you name it), watching anime and reading comic books."

"As predictable as it may sound, my favourite colour has always been pink, and nothing gives me as much joy as cute stationery accessories or treating myself to a new bag charm (I'm a Labubu girl through and through)."

I also specified that although my choice of fragrance tends to lean a bit sweet, I still dislike anything too headache-inducing or 'sickly.' As a reference, I specified that some of my all-time favourites include Delina by Parfums de Marly, Amouage Guidance 46 or Hibiscus Mahajad by Maison Crivelli (all made by the same nose Quentin Bisch, might I add).

If I had to pick my ride-or-die notes, I'd say I'm partial to my woody and musky scents as well as my florals and gourmands. My favourite time of the year is definitely autumn, which is probably why I tend to gravitate to anything warm and cosy. Although I don't necessarily avoid them, I don't usually wear anything too citrusy, oudy, smoky or leathery, but I might make an exception for the right occasion.

A screenshot showing ChatGPT's analysis on perfumes that would reflect my personality

(Image credit: OpenAI)

So, after spending a considerable amount of time putting my entire personality into one textbox, I was met with an extremely comprehensive analysis within seconds. ChatGPT had described my perfume aesthetic as "sweet, warm and musky but always with sophistication."

"Your personality balances duality: you thrive in social settings but equally cherish restorative solitude. This translates beautifully into perfume — you need scents that can switch between bold statement-making glamour and soft, comforting intimacy," the message reads.

With that in mind, ChatGPT ended up recommending seven perfumes which, in its humble artificial intelligent opinion, would best reflect all of the above. And as it turns out, this entire time, most of them were already part of my collection. But this time, I sniffed them from a whole new lens, hoping to connect the dots and find a link between each scent and my personality.

Denise Primbet testing fragrances recommended by ChatGPT

(Image credit: Future)

My 7 Chat GPT-recommended fragrances

1. Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique EDP

2. Rare Beauty Rare Eau de Parfum

3. Parfums de Marly Althair EDP

4. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc EDP

5. Diptyque Eau Duelle EDP

6. Initio Parfums Privés Side Effect EDP

7. BDK Parfums Gris Charnel EDP

