I Asked ChatGPT To Recommend 7 Perfumes Based On My Personality—The Results Were Surprising

Fragrance profiling has always been one of my favourite pastimes. Over the years, I’ve helped my friends curate perfume wardrobes from scratch, picked out a bridal scent for a colleague, and even hosted full-on “fragrance tasting” dinners.

Yet, believe it or not, I'm notoriously bad at venturing outside of my comfort zone. Despite owning a sizeable collection, I’ve only managed to make a dent in a handful of bottles (let alone finish them in the first place). In fact, one of my so-called 'signature' scents is still the very same one I had worn long before I started reviewing fragrances for a living. And if that doesn't tell you much about my adventurous spirit (or lack thereof), I don't know what will.

Recently, I've also started to question whether my favourite perfumes are actually attuned to my personality. I realised that I don't want to wear a fragrance with the sole purpose of 'smelling good'. I want a scent that bottles my aesthetic and the very essence of my character—the kind that evokes memories, making others associate that fragrance with me.

So, rather than agonising over decision after decision (as I inevitably would), I decided to hand the challenge over to none other than ChatGPT, and asked it to recommend seven perfumes that encapsulate me. The ultimate fragrance experiment, if you will.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

(Image credit: OpenAI)

To kick everything off, I sent a brief prompt describing the task, after which ChatGPT asked me to answer a fairly straightforward questionnaire to analyse my personality traits, dislikes and any preferences in perfume. The gist was simple enough, so I obliged. I described myself as an "extraverted introvert that loves a semi-active weekend, balanced with an elaborate unwinding routine (think: a bubble bath, a cosy rewatch of my favourite romcom and getting devoured by a romance fantasy novel)."

"As for my aesthetic, I'd say I'm very much an 'all-out or nothing' kind of person. I can thrive in my oversized hoodie and a messy bun as much as I can enjoy a full face of make-up paired with meticulously styled wavy hair and a preppy dress. Oh, and my favourite TV shows of all time are Gossip Girl and Desperate Housewives."

A post shared by Denise Primbet (@deniseprimbet) A photo posted by on

"I'd also describe myself as a bit of a 'geek.' I love board games and playing video games in my free time (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, you name it), watching anime and reading comic books."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As predictable as it may sound, my favourite colour has always been pink, and nothing gives me as much joy as cute stationery accessories or treating myself to a new bag charm (I'm a Labubu girl through and through)."

I also specified that although my choice of fragrance tends to lean a bit sweet, I still dislike anything too headache-inducing or 'sickly.' As a reference, I specified that some of my all-time favourites include Delina by Parfums de Marly, Amouage Guidance 46 or Hibiscus Mahajad by Maison Crivelli (all made by the same nose Quentin Bisch, might I add).

If I had to pick my ride-or-die notes, I'd say I'm partial to my woody and musky scents as well as my florals and gourmands. My favourite time of the year is definitely autumn, which is probably why I tend to gravitate to anything warm and cosy. Although I don't necessarily avoid them, I don't usually wear anything too citrusy, oudy, smoky or leathery, but I might make an exception for the right occasion.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

So, after spending a considerable amount of time putting my entire personality into one textbox, I was met with an extremely comprehensive analysis within seconds. ChatGPT had described my perfume aesthetic as "sweet, warm and musky but always with sophistication."

"Your personality balances duality: you thrive in social settings but equally cherish restorative solitude. This translates beautifully into perfume — you need scents that can switch between bold statement-making glamour and soft, comforting intimacy," the message reads.

With that in mind, ChatGPT ended up recommending seven perfumes which, in its humble artificial intelligent opinion, would best reflect all of the above. And as it turns out, this entire time, most of them were already part of my collection. But this time, I sniffed them from a whole new lens, hoping to connect the dots and find a link between each scent and my personality.

(Image credit: Future)

My 7 Chat GPT-recommended fragrances

1. Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique EDP

Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique EDP £260 at Liberty Right off the bat, this spot-on recommendation immediately earns ChatGPT a few extra points. Little did it know, I'd been eyeing Fleur Narcotique for quite some time now. When explaining why it would be a good fit for me, ChatGPT described it as "a floral-fruity musk with airy brightness and depth." "Similar in polish to your beloved Delina by Parfums de Marly, but more unexpected—feminine, sophisticated, and subtly unique. You can wear it to work, events, or any occasion where you want to feel polished yet not predictable." To me, it smells like a slow and romanticised morning. Think: slipping into a silk robe, watering your flowers and writing an entry in your journal. The floral notes are beautifully complemented by juicy notes of peach, lychee and bergamot, while the musky and woody base adds a soft and comforting touch.

2. Rare Beauty Rare Eau de Parfum

Rare Beauty Rare Eau de Parfum £71 at Sephora Now, this recommendation was slightly unexpected. After all, Selena Gomez has just recently announced her brand-new Rare Beauty perfume, which already has the beauty insiders talking, so I definitely didn't expect to see such a 'fresh' entry. But I'll give credit where credit is due: the Rare eau de parfum sounds exactly like the kind of a fragrance that I'd bookmark without a second thought. Don't let the gourmand-heavy profile fool you. Although it does feature notes of caramel, pistachio and vanilla, it's not the type that smells too syrupy or like an artificial dessert. Think of these notes as the backup singers: you'll hear them, but they won't steal the spotlight. If anything, it leans more spicy from the get-go (courtesy of ginger) and dries down to a woody base. Like a cosy wool cardigan that you'll throw on during a morning run for your Chai latte. Safe to say, it will be a mainstay in my autumn perfume tray.

3. Parfums de Marly Althair EDP

Parfums de Marly Althair EDP £270 at Selfridges ChatGPT describes Althair by Parfums de Marly as "a modern gourmand that's warm and autumnal," and I couldn't agree more. Although I've smelled just about every vanilla perfume you can think of, this fragrance always hits different. Its boozy and warm nature is cleverly balanced with a touch of sweet praline, spicy cinnamon and a handful of uplifting citrusy notes. Although it's bold and punchy, this scent isn't at all headache-inducing. As it lingers on the skin, it almost starts smelling a little smoky, which helps add that night-time edge. The first time I wore it was at a wedding, and it became an instant compliment-magnet. So much so, that a few people asked me to whip out my travel-sized bottle and spritz it on them as a top-up.

4. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc EDP

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc EDP £222 at Lookfantastic I've always struggled to find the perfect holiday fragrance. Too much coconut, and it veers into body-mist territory; too heavy, and it becomes less wearable. Soleil Blanc by Tom Ford, for one, is the ultimate sweet spot, though I never really saw it as a contender for a signature scent. But of course, ChatGPT has a mind of its own. "The creamy, sun-kissed blend of pistachio, creamy coconut, amber, and soft florals embodies your warm personality, capturing your introverted and playful self beautifully," the text reads. "Wear it for brunch, special outings or anytime you want to feel radiant." Having now worn it for a good couple of weeks, I've been convinced that it's the best uplifting scent to spritz on a gloomy day. Whether I'm drowning in work or if I need an instant pick-me-up, I can always rely on it too boost my mood even if I'm not planning on setting foot outside the front door. Opening with notes of pistachio, bergamot, cardamom and pink pepper, it slowly reveals the white floral heart notes, before settling into a warm and creamy base of coconut, amber and tonka bean.

5. Diptyque Eau Duelle EDP

Diptyque Eau Duelle EDP £160 at Selfridges I was intrigued when I saw that this scent was ChatGPT's top recommendation for "self care Sundays or calm nights in," which I can definitely get behind. From the first spritz, it instantly helped me feel cosy yet 'put together,' which is exactly what I'm after whenever I'm unwinding after a busy week. "This is an airy vanilla spiced with musk and woods—sweet but understated, cozy and versatile," says ChatGPT. "It matches your love for sophisticated vanilla + musk without feeling too overpowering." To me, this scent is definitely less summer-appropriate. I'd say that my dream way to wear it is if I'm inviting a few friends over on my annual Twilight rewatch marathon on a cold, rainy day. Everything from bourbon vanilla to spicy pink peppercorn and smoky cypriol makes it my ideal autumnal fragrance.

6. Initio Parfums Privés Side Effect EDP

Initio Parfums Privés Side Effect EDP £205 at Harrods Side Effect by Initio joined my perfume library not too long ago, but as much as I hate to admit it, I haven't worn it as much as I'd anticipated. It felt a bit too punchy, boozy and tobacco-y for my liking. However, since ChatGPT recommended it as the fragrance that captures my "glamorous and mysterious side," I started looking at it from a slightly different lens. Rather than immediately dismissing it as something that doesn't fit my idea of a 'safe' fragrance, I started perceiving it as a scent that pushes me out of my comfort zone. Because although I wouldn't necessarily describe myself as a confident person, I want to wear a fragrance that lets that side of me loose, and Side Effect does exactly that. Featuring notes of cinnamon, rum, tobacco, saffron, sandalwood and hedione, this scent encourages me to come out of my introverted shell and feel bold, excited and unapologetic. Exactly the kind of energy I'd want to exude on a special occasion.

7. BDK Parfums Gris Charnel EDP