I couldn't be happier this classic nail colour is trending again for winter—these are the looks I'll be copying

While I used to be super into nail art, these days I'm pretty classic with my manicures. I either opt for a sheer neutral or milky nails, or I'll reach for a red polish. And IMO, there's one look that is elite above all others: cherry red nails.

The interesting thing about cherry red nails is that there's actually more than one way to wear them. Think about a cherry (yes, the actual fruit): depending on how ripe it is, you'll see a range of reds, from bright pops of red to deeper burgundy stains. For this reason, it's a versatile hue to opt for, and one that suits everyone.

Indeed, everybody from Sabrina Carpenter to Hailey Bieber have been seen wearing cherry red nail colours on their nails, meaning it's a celebrity-approved manicure.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Cherry red nail polishes

It goes without saying, but this is a winter nail trend that's more achievable than ever, no matter your nail art proficiency levels. While the salon will have a number of reds to choose from and may offer a more professional finish, you can easily do this from home.

The best way to choose your dream cherry is to see these colours IRL—pop into your local Boots or Superdrug and experiment with cherries, from brighter options to more muted berry tones. These are four of my favourites, varying in shade:

Cherry red nails inspo

Whether you want dark, bright or some cute nail art cherry nails, here are the looks on Instagram that are likely to convince you to reach for the cherry red hues come party season.

Deep cherry red nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Harriet Westmoreland's gorgeous cherry-stained mani looks perfect with soft square edges.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

Bold tips are the epitome of chic for this time of year, especially in this deep cherry.

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

For that super-ripe cherry vibe, opt for a deep burgundy that resembles red wine.

A post shared by The Mani Club (@themaniclub) A photo posted by on

While brighter cherry nail polishes are more red-toned, colours like this have more of a purple hue.

Bright-red cherry nails

A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | RUSSIAN MANICURE | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___) A photo posted by on

Get creative with your cherry nails and add in a little nail art; how damn cute are these, for example?!

A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios) A photo posted by on

Keep it simple with a mid-toned red such as this one, which is perfect for party season.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

If you prefer to keep your nails short, this colour perfectly complements the length.

A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios) A photo posted by on

This mani proves red tips look just as gorgeous in brighter cherry hues.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Short, square and ultra-glossy, it's fair to say this may be the perfect cherry nail.