I couldn't be happier this classic nail colour is trending again for winter—these are the looks I'll be copying
Bookmark this for Christmas Day nail inspo
While I used to be super into nail art, these days I'm pretty classic with my manicures. I either opt for a sheer neutral or milky nails, or I'll reach for a red polish. And IMO, there's one look that is elite above all others: cherry red nails.
The interesting thing about cherry red nails is that there's actually more than one way to wear them. Think about a cherry (yes, the actual fruit): depending on how ripe it is, you'll see a range of reds, from bright pops of red to deeper burgundy stains. For this reason, it's a versatile hue to opt for, and one that suits everyone.
Indeed, everybody from Sabrina Carpenter to Hailey Bieber have been seen wearing cherry red nail colours on their nails, meaning it's a celebrity-approved manicure.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
Cherry red nail polishes
It goes without saying, but this is a winter nail trend that's more achievable than ever, no matter your nail art proficiency levels. While the salon will have a number of reds to choose from and may offer a more professional finish, you can easily do this from home.
The best way to choose your dream cherry is to see these colours IRL—pop into your local Boots or Superdrug and experiment with cherries, from brighter options to more muted berry tones. These are four of my favourites, varying in shade:
Cherry red nails inspo
Whether you want dark, bright or some cute nail art cherry nails, here are the looks on Instagram that are likely to convince you to reach for the cherry red hues come party season.
Deep cherry red nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Harriet Westmoreland's gorgeous cherry-stained mani looks perfect with soft square edges.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A photo posted by on
Bold tips are the epitome of chic for this time of year, especially in this deep cherry.
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
For that super-ripe cherry vibe, opt for a deep burgundy that resembles red wine.
A post shared by The Mani Club (@themaniclub)
A photo posted by on
While brighter cherry nail polishes are more red-toned, colours like this have more of a purple hue.
Bright-red cherry nails
A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | RUSSIAN MANICURE | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___)
A photo posted by on
Get creative with your cherry nails and add in a little nail art; how damn cute are these, for example?!
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
Keep it simple with a mid-toned red such as this one, which is perfect for party season.
A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)
A photo posted by on
If you prefer to keep your nails short, this colour perfectly complements the length.
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
This mani proves red tips look just as gorgeous in brighter cherry hues.
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Short, square and ultra-glossy, it's fair to say this may be the perfect cherry nail.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
I just got a 'brow stain' for fuller-looking brows—here's what you need to know before trying it yourself
Treatment on trial
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
I've always been blonde, but these brunette bob styles are definitely the coolest I've ever seen
As showcased by the chicest women on the internet
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've really committed to the research—trust me, these 9 candles smell *exactly* like a real-life Christmas tree
If there's one thing I know, it's pine candles
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've spoken to the experts—these are the 7 winter nail trends they foresee all the cool girls wearing
Yes, cinnamon roll nails are in there
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Hailey Bieber just combined two of autumn's biggest nail trends—now it’s the only manicure I plan to wear
No, I'm still not over the glazed manicure
By Jazzria Harris
-
Every cool girl I follow is wearing cabernet nails right now—and I'm convinced it's the perfect mani shade
It's no doubt the colour of the season
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails
And I'm about to show you how damn good it looks...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Stuck for autumnal French manicure inspiration? This simple look is all I want to wear right now
The simple switch up everyone is making right now
By Tori Crowther
-
The boring milky mani just got a serious upgrade—it's time to make way for lavender milk nails now
An unexpected twist on sheer nails
By Jazzria Harris
-
Suspecting a proposal? Take these 13 manicure ideas to your next salon appointment
We love a nail and ring pic
By Tori Crowther
-
Take it from me—this overlooked nail art trend delivers the chicest, most wearable autumn manicure
Zebras and tigers and snakes, oh my
By Jazzria Harris