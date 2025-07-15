Rosé Nails Are Officially This Summer's Chicest Accessory
I’ll take my nails ice-cold and sparkling
I’m a big believer that nail inspiration and nail trends can come from the unlikeliest of places. Take butter yellow nails, for example. Ask me a year ago if I’d be looking to Lurpack to identify the perfect pale yellow hue for my next nail appointment, and I’d probably have laughed in your face, but now, call me Kerrygold converted.
So, when I found myself sitting with some friends last weekend, partaking in one of my favourite summer pastimes — sipping rosé on a rooftop — and I found myself wondering how the sheer pink tone would translate for my next nail appointment, I knew it was best to just roll with it.
Fast forward a week, and I was booked in for a nail appointment with Gel Bottle nail artist, Becky, choosing between four new sheer BIAB polishes that perfectly mimicked an ice-cold glass of rosé. From Kiss, a soft pale pink tone, to Peachy, a glassy orange-pink tone, each offered a subtle wash of colour inspired by the perfect summer pour.
And it turns out, I’m not the only one who’s been gravitating towards rosé inspired nails as of late. Becky revelaved alongside butter yellow and the ever popular Dolly, an equally delicious nude pink tone, rosé nails are proving a popular choice this summer. In part down to the light pink tones wearability and also our current love for sheer, lightweight nail looks, rosé nails are on the rise and she predicts we’re only going to see more of them as summer continues.
For my rosé nails, I opted for The Gel Bottle’s Rosy BIAB, a sheer pink tone that nods to jammy Zinfandels and sweet Moscatos. Yet, while The Gel Bottle are leading the trend, they’re are plenty of other polish options if you want to try out rosé nails for yourself at home.
Keep scrolling to see some of my favourites as well as lots of rosé nail inspiration, if you’d rather not take a bottle with you to your next appointment.
The best polishes for rosé nails
Rosé nails ideas
1. Classic Rosé
A delicate rosé pink manicure.
2. French Sip
For a twist on the trend, add a French tip.
3. Glassy Pink
Ensure the finish is ultra-glossy for a liquid-like look.
4. Just a drop
Short nails look great in Rosé tones.
5. Rosé Bubbles
Sparkly, sheer pink tones tap into the trend too.
6. Soft and Smooth
If you prefer a more subtle nail look, try a pale pink tone.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.