These 13 dark manicure looks are so chic, I’m now totally ready to embrace cosy season

While some people have a signature nail trend look they go for, I’m someone who likes to change with the seasons—and right now I'm all about dark nail looks. Aside from a few times a year when I get overwhelmed choosing a colour at the nail shop and opt for a classic clean-girl nude (please tell me I’m not alone here), you’ll usually find me wearing a simple block-coloured nail look in a trending shade of the season. When it comes to autumn nail colours, I’m all about embracing dark, moody shades. So, of course, I’ve been pulling together an Instagram saved folder of all my favourite dark nail looks ahead of my next salon visit.

The trouble is this year there are so many lust-worthy dark nail looks that I’m struggling to pick my favourite. From rich plums to delicious chocolate brown tones (the chocolate pedicure is a real winner), 2024’s trending autumn nail looks really are excelling themselves. Just last week celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared a picture of Kylie Jenner’s red wine coloured manicure, and instantly there was another dark nail look hitting my inspo board—and that was before I’d even thought about any nail art ideas.

So, I thought why not pull together an article on my favourite dark nail polishes so I can return to it throughout the season when I’m in need of inspiration? Plus, if it helps any of you avoid the nail salon overwhelm too, then I’ll have done my job. And, if you’re not hitting the salon and prefer to treat yourself to an at-home mani, I’ve also included my favourite dark nail polishes so you can recreate the looks yourself. Keep scrolling for some seriously good dark nail inspiration…

Dark nail inspiration

1. Dark cherry

This nail look makes me feel excited for the new season (and as a summer girl, that’s no easy feat). Rich and expensive-looking, this dark cherry red shade feels incredibly elegant offering a moodier take on traditional red nails.

2. Monochrome blossoms

Blossom nails were huge throughout summer thanks to Hailey Beiber, but this look proves you can bring florals into autumn too. Just stick to a darker colour palette for a more timely feel.

3. Forest green

Sumptuous dark green nails may seem most fitting for Christmas but I think they look great throughout autumn as well. Just avoid glittery finishes or embellishment to keep the festiveness to a minimum.

4. Sheer velvet

If you loved this summer's sheer nail look, try this design for an autumnal take on the trend. Combining layers of gold velvet polish and a jelly top coat, it’s the perfect coming together of two trends in one great look.

5. Classic black

If you want an autumnal nail look that feels totally timeless, a classic black set is the way to go. For a clean look, cuticle work is key, so take the time prepping your nails ahead of applying your colour for the best finish.

6. Totally tortoise

The nail art lovers know autumn is the perfect time to embrace animal print nail looks as they mirror the shades of the season while also feeling fun and playful. If that’s you, be sure to save this tortoiseshell set to your nail board for your next manicure appointment.

7. Bold and blue

Not ready to give up bright bold nail colours? I love a blue nail look whatever the season and this set hopefully proves why. Statement without being overpowering, it fees apt both for the cooler time of year without feeling too obviously autumnal.

8. Goodness grape

Sitting between a dark red and purple hue, this grape-toned set feels perfect for autumn, especially if you want to put a twist on classic autumn nail colours. Either keep it simple with full block colour or follow nail artist Stephanie’s lead and add a touch of nail art.

9. Matcha mani

Okay, so this shade may not actually count as a dark nail look per se, but it is the perfect autumn hue and so, in my opinion, deserves a spot on this list. The slightly sludgy green hue definitely won’t be for everyone, but I love how unique and striking it is especially when worn as a simple block-colour design.

10. Dark butterflies

Not ready to say goodbye to summer just yet? Bring this garden-inspired butterfly design into autumn/winter by opting for a monochromatic black and white colourway. The perfect nail set to subtly transition into autumn mani trends.

11. Milk chocolate

I’ve recently written a whole article about how much I’m obsessed with chocolate brown pedicures for autumn, and it seems my love for the shade extends to manicures too. This milky brown glossy set looks good enough to eat and oh-so-expensive.

12. Midnight nails

Some inspiration for my cosmic lovers, this starry night nail set is just pure magic. Opt for a glittery gold polish or top with gemstones for even more sparkle.

13. Autumn french

For an autumnal twist on the classic french manicure, switch your white tips for a darker tone like this midnight blue hue or any of the other shades on this list.