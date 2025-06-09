I’m Over Pastel Manicures—Sorbet Nails Are The Sweetest Nail Trend To Wear This Summer
Slushy-inspired nails are in
At my latest nail appointment, I did something completely out of character. As I thumbed through the nail colours placed in front of me, knowing I was undoubtedly going to plump for my usual milky pink hue, something came over me—it was time for a change. Maybe it was the sun shining outside or the fact that I’d just returned from a relaxing two-week holiday, but for whatever reason, I found myself feeling emboldened. And the nail trend that convinced me? Sorbet nails.
What are sorbet nails?
Inspired by the icy dessert I find myself craving at this time of year, sorbet nails are the coming together of two of summer’s biggest nail trends: pastel nails and sheer polishes. They feature a wash of juicy-looking colour in fruity sorbet-inspired shades—think lemon, raspberry and lime tones—topped off with a glossy top coat for an almost water-like finish.
What, in my opinion, makes sorbet nails perfect for wearing at this time of year, however, is that they feel both summer-approved and wearable at the same time. For anyone like me who usually gravitates towards classic (arguably boring) manicures, sorbet nails don’t feel too intimidating and they can also easily be adapted in brighter shades for those who prefer a more statement look too.
To prove my point, I’ve pulled together some of my favourite sorbet-inspired nail colours as well as the best sorbet nail looks to inspire you. Keep scrolling to see the sweetest mouth-watering manis.
The best sorbet nail polishes
Sorbet nail inspiration
1. All the flavours
A post shared by Amber Hancock (@amberjhnails)
Sorbet shades and 3D nail art? What a combination.
2. Lemon zest
A post shared by @byalyshaelise
The aptly named Sorbet, from The Gel Bottle’s new BIAB collection, is the prettiest sheer lemon hue.
3. Sheer and sweet
A post shared by Victoria | Nail Artist (@nailsxgoldenhour)
These aura sorbet nails look good enough to eat.
4. Sorbet tips
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
I’m a big fan of this soft sorbet toned French manicure.
5. Berry fresh
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A brighter take on slushy, sorbet nails.
6. Make it melon
A post shared by Melly K (@melly.k.nails)
These slightly sheer peach-toned nails are giving honeydew melon sorbet.
7. Glazed sorbet
A post shared by Charlotte Cliff (@charlotteellennails)
While a glassy top coat is one way to wear the trend, sorbet nails also look great topped with chrome too.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
