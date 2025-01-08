Take it from me, this is the manicure shade that'll dominate the season for a chic winter upgrade
How to embrace the shade of the season
Pantone seems to always nail it with their official 'Colour Of The Year.' They somehow manage to capture the feel of the upcoming 12 months, not only in terms of fashion, beauty and interiors, but culture and the underlying mood of modern life itself. For 2025, as we likely already know, it's all about calming, grounding Mocha Mousse. Speaking about the choice, they announced: "For 2025, the Pantone Color Institute selects PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort."
Mocha mousse is described as "Simple and Comforting: A Soft, Warming Brown." Somehow, the choice feels natural after a year of brown blusher, Hailey Bieber's cinnamon girl makeup and nails, and the continuous rise of soft brown liner (for both lips and eyes). But the hue seems to suit manicures the most, following on from a year where muted brown tones reigned supreme on social media. There's something so warming and wintery about brown manicures, making Pantone's choice a perfect one for those always following the latest nail trends.
Achieving this elevated, stylish manicure is simple: all you need is a gorgeous soft brown nail polish if you want to do it at home. Alternatively, a visit to the salon opens the doors to nail art and chrome finishes, both equally as chic. Browse my fave mocha mousse nail polishes and looks below.
Mocha mousse nails inspo
Simple & short
For the chicest way to wear muted brown, keep nails short and softly square. Nail artist Imarni uses Chanel Particuliere (available to buy below) for this mani.
Fine-line tips
Not ready to embrace the trend all-over the nail? Opt for simple, fine-line tips that mimic a classic French mani.
Keep it chrome
No, chrome is not dead – in fact, it's still very much alive. The finish looks beautiful with a mocha mousse polish, too.
Rounded almond shape
If shorter nails aren't your thing, opt for a longer mani with rounded, slightly-almond edges.
Mix'n'match
Brown nail art can be so fun and cute; embrace tortoiseshell, French tips and more.
Dainty florals
If floral nail art is your thing, Mocha Mousse can work beautifully.
Graphic shapes
Try this look by nail artist Hang Nguyen, which celebrates fun, graphic lines.
Shop the looks
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
