Take it from me, this is the manicure shade that'll dominate the season for a chic winter upgrade

Pantone seems to always nail it with their official 'Colour Of The Year.' They somehow manage to capture the feel of the upcoming 12 months, not only in terms of fashion, beauty and interiors, but culture and the underlying mood of modern life itself. For 2025, as we likely already know, it's all about calming, grounding Mocha Mousse. Speaking about the choice, they announced: "For 2025, the Pantone Color Institute selects PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort."

A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) A photo posted by on

Mocha mousse is described as "Simple and Comforting: A Soft, Warming Brown." Somehow, the choice feels natural after a year of brown blusher, Hailey Bieber's cinnamon girl makeup and nails, and the continuous rise of soft brown liner (for both lips and eyes). But the hue seems to suit manicures the most, following on from a year where muted brown tones reigned supreme on social media. There's something so warming and wintery about brown manicures, making Pantone's choice a perfect one for those always following the latest nail trends.

Achieving this elevated, stylish manicure is simple: all you need is a gorgeous soft brown nail polish if you want to do it at home. Alternatively, a visit to the salon opens the doors to nail art and chrome finishes, both equally as chic. Browse my fave mocha mousse nail polishes and looks below.

Mocha mousse nails inspo

Simple & short

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

For the chicest way to wear muted brown, keep nails short and softly square. Nail artist Imarni uses Chanel Particuliere (available to buy below) for this mani.

Fine-line tips

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Not ready to embrace the trend all-over the nail? Opt for simple, fine-line tips that mimic a classic French mani.

Keep it chrome

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

No, chrome is not dead – in fact, it's still very much alive. The finish looks beautiful with a mocha mousse polish, too.

Rounded almond shape

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

If shorter nails aren't your thing, opt for a longer mani with rounded, slightly-almond edges.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mix'n'match

A post shared by Daisy Marsden (@dais_does_nails) A photo posted by on

Brown nail art can be so fun and cute; embrace tortoiseshell, French tips and more.

Dainty florals

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

If floral nail art is your thing, Mocha Mousse can work beautifully.

Graphic shapes

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit) A photo posted by on

Try this look by nail artist Hang Nguyen, which celebrates fun, graphic lines.