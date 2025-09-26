I Asked 4 Fragrance Experts Which Scent to Wear to a Job Interview—These Are Their Picks

As someone who's had more than a handful of "final stage" job interviews in my career as a journalist, I can tell you that, unfortunately, it never gets any less nerve-wrecking. The interview itself is usually over before you know it—the real challenge lies in the meticulous prep beforehand. Between rehearsing answers to every possible question in the hope of standing out, and psyching yourself out with thoughts like “you’re never going to get it anyway,” the true test begins the evening before.

You see, that’s when I’m pulling together my outfit, laying out accessories and considering the finer details that will tie everything together—right down to the fragrance I’ll spritz on before walking out the door.

Sure, your choice of perfume for a job interview may not be the deciding factor in whether or not you'll actually get the job, but it sure will be one of the key elements that is bound to leave an impression. As a firm believer in the power of fragrance, I can say with certainty that the right scent does far more than make you “smell good”—it can set the tone, boost confidence and make you totally unforgettable.

"Scent anchors memory in a way words cannot," says Jun Lim, founder and creative director of Korean fragrance brand BornToStandOut.

For starters, a grounding and confidence-boosting scent can help set you in the right mood ahead of the interview so that you walk into the meeting room with the kind of presence that may well as well earn you an offer on the spot. Elsewhere, that same fragrance will act as the last finishing touch to your interview-ready attire, embodying your aesthetic and personality.

Some interviews I've had in the past called for a soft musk, while others compelled me to wear more of an uplifting ensemble in form of citruses. There are various factors to consider, too, including the industry you work in or the level of seniority of the position you're applying for.

So, to take the guesswork out of it, I've enlisted the help of four fragrance experts to break down everything worth keeping in mind before choosing your perfume for your upcoming interview. Let's dive in.

What kind of notes evoke confidence?

"When I want quiet authority, I reach for clean, musky, molecular scents with character. They feel like a crisp white shirt—polished, breathable, close to the skin, with a strong but not by any means a loud character," shares Jun.

Elsewhere, Bee Shapiro, Founder of Ellis Brooklyn, suggests considering gourmand and fruity notes. "There's something both approachable but alluring when juicy fruits are done in an elevated way," she says.

"I love fragrances that serve a 'clean girl aesthetic', because they give warmth and allure, but also feel intellectual," adds Bee.

As far as gourmands go, Rachel Bough, Head of Buying at The Fragrance Shop, shares that "vanilla is a great note for evoking confidence whilst providing emotional grounding and reducing anxiety." When paired with citrus, a vanilla scent can have an uplifting effect, and if blended with sandalwood, the overall fragrance may lean warmer and can even emote attentiveness.

According to Emma South, Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert at Jo Malone London, "in terms of conveying specific traits, woody, resinous fragrances carry connotations of being grounded and secure."

"Lavender and chamomile also have strong neuro-scientific evidence to reinforce their calming reputation and will help with pre-interview anxiety," she explains.

What kind of notes should you avoid?

"In a job interview, avoid anything that floods a small room or can feel overly intrusive," says Jun. "Heavy animalics, very smoky incense at full volume, loud oud, and heady florals that are overdosed. Many interviews happen in tight spaces and people process scent differently," he explains.

Meanwhile, Emma shares that, "rather than seeing certain notes as off limits remember ‘the dose makes the poison’."

"If you think your fragrance is potentially polarising then simply go lightly ahead of the interview. With scent layering, you can ensure universal appeal by wearing a most-loved or ‘crowd pleaser’ fragrance overlayed with a more individual expression of your style," she adds.

Should you "play it safe" or "go out of your comfort zone"?

According to Emma, "interviews are a time we are already pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones, so rather than taking a rule based ‘should’ approach, ask yourself what is truly going to support you."

"For some that means heels, structured tailoring etc., for others, walking stability and deep breathing are a higher priority. With fragrance, it's the same approach, and you have even more flexibility," she says.

"If you have a 'suited and booted' fragrance that works for you, wear it, but if a treasured holiday scent is going to make you feel more relaxed, then go for that."

"For confidence focus on the scents you find comfortable & reassuring and, for creating an outward impression, consider layering notes to highlight different facets of your personality," shares Emma.

How to choose a fragrance based on the industry you work in

"The industry is definitely important, just like the clothes you wear, your fragrance enhances your individuality and gives a glimpse into your personality," shares Rachel.

"There are certain industries and sectors such as food and healthcare, where understated skin notes are more welcome," says Emma.

Elsewhere, Jun shares that "creative roles welcome personality, so a clean base with a twist of spice or a subtle gourmand feels memorable yet refined."

"Corporate roles value discretion, so think: citrus, iris, and quiet woods with minimal projection. Meanwhile, beauty and fashion roles invite a signature, but control still matters," he adds.

That being said, Emma says that "in most work situations, you can follow your nose. So even if a corporate setting dictates a strict dress code, see fragrance as your creative outlet."

The best fragrances to wear on a job interview